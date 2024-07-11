Amazon Prime Day beauty deals (because you're worth it) including perfume, skincare and make-up

If you love beauty and are always looking for ways to load up on the latest luxury finds for less, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon Prime Day beauty deals have arrived - early!

No matter whether you are shopping for perfume, make-up, or the most raved-about beauty buys spotted all over social media, Amazon Prime Day has already come up trumps for those looking to bag a bargain.

We've had a look and spotted some of the best perfumes of all time and the best long-lasting perfumes on offer. There are also deals on the best facial oils and even discounts on the best eye creams (see ya later dark circles). Plus, our pocket-friendly guide includes luxurious hair tools to help you achieve a salon-worthy blow dry and shower oils you'd find in a spa.

Wondering when is Amazon Prime Day? This year, it takes place across July 16th and 17th, but money off some of the best sale items have already started landing — all from top-name brands like Elemis, Elizabeth Ardent and Shark.

So if you're looking for a deal, stick right here. We've priced-checked each item listed below to make sure each Amazon Prime Day beauty deal is worth its weight in gold!

The best early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

BaByliss Straight And Curl Brilliance Hair Straighteners And Curler - £125 | £48 Save 62% If you need to upgrade your hair straighteners or curlers, this do-it-all option is worth a look in. Reaching up to 235°C and kitted out with a 28mm true-titanium polished plates for a smooth glide, these rose gold beauties will help you create an ultra-smooth look or unlock bouncy curls effortlessly.

Shark SmoothStyle Heated Brush and Comb - £99.99 | £89.99 Save 10% Talking of hair, you can achieve a bouncy blow dry in minutes with Shark's iconic heated brush. No matter whether you prefer to style your hair from wet, or need to do so when dry, this smoothing comb comes with two different modes so delivers the perfect hair day every time.

Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus - £69.99 | £40.99 Save 41% After a blow-dry on a budget? Achieve a Kate Middleton-worthy blow-out at home and style your hair from wet or dry and in half the time with 50% less heat than your average hair dryer. What makes this hair tool stand out from the crowd is the fact it's a multi-styler. Meaning? The head is detachable so you can buy different attachments depending on whether you want style you're hoping to achieve.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Original Set- £37 | £29.60 Save 20% If there's one brand that knows how to do luxury skincare, it's Elizabeth Arden — and the iconic Eight Hour collection is a great example of this. Super nourishing for your face and body, this three-piece set includes a hand cream, a full-size skin protectant (which can treat chapped skin and windburn) and lipstick.

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy Eau de Parfum Spray - £40 | £18.75 Save 54% Ooops...Britney has done it again with this cult eau de perfume. If you've got a 16-going-on-26-year-old, this fruity Fantasy spray, which has notes of plum, amber and iris could be just the thing their dressing table is missing.

Weleda Skin Food Light £14.95 | £8.06 Save 46% Dry skin — be gone! Nourish every inch of your body with the TikTok favourite Weleda Skin Food that is a beautiful concoction of wild pansy, calming chamomile and caring calendula. Containing all certified natural ingredients, this is bound to become your daily moisturising cream for years to come.

REN Clean Skincare - Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream - £44 | £36.99 Save 16% If you're in the depths of night feeds, early morning wake-up calls (thank you, little feet!), or you just want to look more ready-to-seize-the-day', this dark circle correcting eye cream from REN, which has been proven to visibly reduce dark circles after just 7 days, is the answer to all your woes.

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Face Cream Moisturiser - £38 | £18.98 Save 50% Ever dream of achieving glowing, radiant-looking skin? Us too. But this night cream from beauty brand Olay contains retinol and Vitamin B3 which have the impressive power to turn back the hands of time on fine lines and wrinkles by penetrating up to 10 layers deep into the skin surface. This magical potion can also hydrate skin for 24 hours. So, naturally, we're sold!

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, Exfoliating Face Pads - £46 | £39.00 Save 15% Tired of dull or rough skin? Coming with Tri-Enzyme Technology (which uses three targeted enzymes to accelerate the skin's biological exfoliation process) these facial pads gently encourage the skin’s natural renewal cycle. And they couldn't be simpler to use. Swipe the round pads over your face in circular motions every morning and evening after cleansing and voila!

Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial & Facial Oil, Nourishing Prebiotic Night Treatment - £46.00 | £34.00 Save 26% Fan of Elemis? Who isn't? Right now you can pick up this gel-cream which works through the night to drench dull-looking skin with everything it needs to look replenished. Packed with Camu Camu, a well-known source of Vitamin C, and cocoa butter this silky cream also contains banana flower extract, which ticks off all the hydration your skin could need.

Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Face Lotion £9.99 | £6.65 Save 33% Achieve the perfect glow from the moment you wake up to the minute you go to bed with this gradual tanning face lotion. Helping to nourish, hydrate and tan your skin no matter whether it's raining or pouring you can unlock glowing skin for 365 days of the year — and in half the time

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau de Toilette Spray, 100 ml - £36 | £27.96 Save 22% Elizabeth Arden strikes again with this perfume that's inspired by the simple pleasure that accompanies the first sip of tea. It's musky, floral and woody all at ones. Keep it in your handbag or dressing table and prepare for the compliments to roll in.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Poppy - £7.98 | £7.49 Save 6% Show your lips some TLC with this TikTok-approved vegan lip balm that hydrates and soothes while providing a lick of sheer color.

Pureology Hydrate Moisturising Shampoon and Conditioner - £45.00| £35.30 save 23% Treat your coloured hair to a little bit of luxury with this salon-approved moisturising shampoo and conditioner that will transform medium to thick dry hair. Key ingredients include jojoba, green tea, and sage and a signature aromatherapy blend of lavender, bergamot, and patchouli.

Philips Satinelle Essential Corded Epilator with 5 Attachments - £65.00 | £54.99 save 15% If you're done with shaving or waxing, and want hair-free skin for up to 4 weeks (or more) an epilator might be your best next luxury beauty buy. Including a shaving head and massage cap for sensitive areas, the gentle discs on this corded hair-removal machine remove hair as short as 0.5mm.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Super Serum Elixir £75.00 | £54.00 Save 28% Oh hello Elemis our old friend! Achieve retinol-like results with this super gentle, yet effective serum that rejuvenates, firms and renews. It has the anti-aging power to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles and tackle sun damage. Plus, with more than £20 off, what's not to love?

L'OCCITANE Almond Shower Oil Moisturising & Nourishing Body Wash £20.50 | £17.00 Save 17% Wash the day (or night) away with this sweet almond shower oil that works hard to preserve the softness of your skin, leaving it nourished in minutes. Once in the shower, this body cleanser turns into a delicate milky veil that gently cleanses your skin's barrier and leaves you smelling amazing.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 16 and 17 this year.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour online sale that runs every year, usually in July. You must have Amazon Prime membership to access the discounts - or you can sign up for a free 7-day membership and then cancel it if you only want to access the Prime Day deals.

How do you sign up for Amazon Prime Day?

Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial

New members can try Prime, for free, for up to 30 days. It's £8.99 a month after the 30-day free trial period and you can cancel your Amazon Prime membership at any time.

If you have a smartphone, it's also worth downloading the Amazon app so that you can keep track of lightning deals as these short flash sales end quickly after a limited period.

