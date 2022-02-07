Animal-inspired baby names: 200 of the cutest animal names

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Animal-inspired baby names it’s a trend that’s fast catching on… would you choose Fox, Sparrow or Bambi?

While cute baby names top the most popular baby name lists as do the best unisex baby names, parents are now finding inspiration within the animal kingdom for a baby name.

And, with an influx of star-studded babies being named after animals it’s no surprise that the trend for animal baby names is catching on outside of the A-list world. From Cheryl Cole’s baby Bear to Kate Price’s, Bunny, animal-themed names are becoming more and more popular. This increase in animal inspired names has led experts to believe that the trend is set to take off.

Baby naming expert Abby from Appellation Mountain has a personal reason for loving an animal name – her daughter’s middle name is Wren. She also believes that the imagery of animal names will mean they’re not going anywhere soon. “We love to dismiss animal-themed baby names as celebrity indulgences, but they can be great choices,” she told Good To.

“Fox and Wren fit right in with more traditional nature names, like Leo and Rose. Animal themed-names offer an immediate, appealing image – Bear can be cuddly and fierce, while cheerful Lark flies high. As a bonus, they’re unusual names that everyone can pronounce and spell. Borrowing from the animal kingdom is a trend we’ll hear more of – and not just for famous families.”

If you’re looking to jump on this baby name trend, take a look at our animal-inspired baby names and see if one of these could work for your little human bundle of joy!

Animal-inspired names for boys

Ander

Origin: Scandinavian, Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: An-dur

Meaning: This is a strong name for any little baby boy as it means lion man – roar!

Ant

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ant

Meaning: A shortened version of Anthony, this classic boy’s name means priceless one.

Ari

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: A-ree

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this short and sweet unisex name means lion of God.

Aries

Origin: Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Air-eez

Meaning: A great name for a boy born in the sign of Aries – from March 21 to April 19 – it’s the sign of the ram.

Arnold

Origin: English, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ar-nold

Meaning: This old-fashioned name is gaining in popularity and is perfect for any twitchers out there as it means powerful eagle.

Artemis

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ar-ti-mus

Meaning: A mythological name, Artemis was not only the Greek god of animals, but was also the god of hunting. A unisex name, Artemis Fowl is a popular children’s literary character.

Arthur

Origin: Celtic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ahr-thur

Meaning: The legendary King Arthur first made the name popular in the Middle Ages but more recently, it’s enjoying a second resurgence. This popular baby name means bear.

Auberon

Origin: English, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Augh-ber-on

Meaning: For those parents looking for a more unique animal baby name, this one hits the spot. It means bear-like and noble, which gives it a very regal feel.

Averett

Origin: English, German | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aver-ett

Meaning: Originally a surname in Anglo Saxon times, this unusual baby name means brave, strong boar.

Bear

Origin: French, German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Aver-ett

Meaning: Animal-inspired baby names seem very popular with celebrity parents – and bear is top of their animal list, with both Kate Winslet and Cheryl Cole choosing this super furry name for their baby boys. A mixture of cute and masculine, not surprisingly it means strong, brave bear.

Beckett

Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bek-it

Meaning: Rich in literary associations via the Irish playwright Samuel Beckett, this unique boy’s name means beehive, little brook or bee cottage!

Benno

Origin: German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Benn-oh

Meaning: A name with history – Saint Benno was around in the tenth century. It means bear and is often used as nickname for boys named Benjamin.

Boyne

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Boin

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this super cool boy’s name means white cow – but it also references the famous Battle of the Boyne in Ireland, which vanquished the Catholic king.

Brayden

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bray-dun

Meaning: Originally an Irish surname, this name is great for any fish lovers, as it means salmon.

Brock

Origin: English, Celtic | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Brok

Meaning: Brock is old English for badger. Can also be spelt in the Gaelic way, Broc.

Buck

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Brok

Meaning: While Buck may sound like an American name, it originates in England and is a term for a male deer. In the 18th century, it was also a name for a fashionable fellow!

Callum

Origin: Scottish, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kal-um

Meaning: This peaceful name means dove. Derived from Latin Columba, Callum was popular among early Christians because the dove was a symbol of purity and peace.

Cane

Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ke-in

Meaning: Cane is literally the masculine for dog in Italian, however it’s pronounced can-ee. A variation of this name, Cain, comes from Hebrew and means spear or possessed.

Channing

Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Chan-ning

Meaning: A unisex name, it’s become more popular in recent years thanks to actor Channing Tatum. A surname name it means wolf cub.

Charles

Origin: French, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Char-ul-z

Meaning: While this royal name it means free man, the King Charles spaniel is the 10th most popular dog in the UK according to YouGov.

Colt

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kolt

Meaning: This one-syllable name is great for any horse-loving parents out there – it’s a term for a young horse.

Conan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Koh-nan

Meaning: While it may be more associated with barbarians or US chat show hosts, this boy’s name has much cuter meaning – little wolf!

Corvin

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Cor-vin

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this variation of Corbin, means raven or crow.

Cricket

Origin: Dutch, English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Krik-it

Meaning: This unusual unisex name, is not only the name of an insect, but also that classic Disney character Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio. Actress Busy Philipps chose this sweet name for her youngest daughter Cricket.

Dane

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dayn

Meaning: While this unisex name comes from old English describing someone from Denmark, it’s also a breed of dog! The Great Dane is one of the largest domestic dog breeds and is the breed of detective dog, Scooby Doo!

Daysam

Origin: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Day-zam

Meaning: The word daysam is Arabic for baby bear or baby fox, but would also make a really unique boy’s name.

Dillon

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dil-lon

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go this unisex name has Irish roots and means lion. The Welsh variant is spelt Dylan and means something different – son of the sea.

Dingo

Origin: Australian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Din-goh

Meaning: If you want an animal-inspired baby name that stands out, go for this one! The dingo is an Australian wild dog.

Donald

Origin: Scottish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Don-ald

Meaning: This traditionally Scottish name (anyone remember the song Donald, Where’s Yer Troosers?) means proud chief, however, it’s also the name of the most famous ducks in the world!

Dov

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dov

Meaning: A common name in Israel, this short and sweet boy’s name means bear.

Drake

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dreyk

Meaning: The name for a male duck, it’s become more popular for boys since the rise of rapper Drake (whose real name is actually Aubrey!)

Draco

Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dray-co

Meaning: One for Harry Potter fans, this modern name actually means dragon.

Eanna

Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: E-ian-a

Meaning: This animal-inspired name derives from Middle Irish Gaelic and means bird-like.

Eilir

Origin: Welsh | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ey-Lih-Rh

Meaning: A pretty and unusual name for both boys and girls, Eilir, means butterfly.

Everett

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eh-vuh-rett

Meaning: A retro name that has potential for both genders, it comes from Germany and means brave as a wild boar.

Falcon

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fal-con

Meaning: Animal-inspired baby names and Bird names are on the rise, and nothing is more powerful than a falcon!

Felix

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fee-lix

Meaning: A joyful name, Felix means happy or fortunate. Felix was also the name of a cartoon cat that came to fame during the silent film era.

Finch

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fin-ch

Meaning: Not only is Finch a lovely animal-inspired name, but it also has literary ties as well. In To Kill a Mockingbird, Finch was the surname of Atticus, Jem, and Scout. It means to swindle.

Fox

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fox

Meaning: Initially popularised by the character Fox Mulder on The X Files in the early ‘90s, this cute animal name would suit either gender.

Gavin

Origin: Celtic | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gav-in

Meaning: Gavin may have associations with sitcoms in the UK, but it’s actually a legitimate bird name, meaning white hawk.

Giles

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jiles

Meaning: An animal-inspired name that comes from the Latin ‘qaegidius’, which means young goat.

Griffin

Origin: Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Griff-in

Meaning: While this unisex name means strong lord, a griffin is also the name of a half eagle, half lion mythological creature.

Hart

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hart

Meaning: A romantic sounding name, this old English word means stag.

Haydar

Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Hay-darr

Meaning: There are over 500 words for lion in Arabic – and Haydar is just one of them!

Hector

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hek-tuh

Meaning: The name comes from hektor, which means steadfast in Greek, however in Scottish, its meaning is horse.

Hershel

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Her-schul

Meaning: A truly unique name for a boy that means deer.

Hopper

Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hop-pur

Meaning: While Hopper may derive from Welsh meaning son of Robert, it’s also the name for a baby locust – yes, really!

Ibis

Origin: Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Eye-bis

Meaning: This unique unisex animal inspired name comes from the name of the bird – a long-legged wader. It also has connections with Egypt where the ibis was the symbol of the god Thoth.

Iorek

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yor-rick

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this was made up name by Philip Pullman for His Dark Trilogy, Iorek Byrnison is king of the armoured bears from Svalbard and a companion to heroine Lyra.

Jack

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jak

Meaning: A diminutive of John, Jack means God is gracious. So, what does that have to do with the animal world? Not only is a Jack a type of fish but there is also the dog breed, Jack Russell!

Jaguar

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jag-u-ar

Meaning: An animal name that will definitely help your little boy stand out of the crowd!

Jamal

Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Juh-mahl

Meaning: While this lovely name means handsome or beauty, it’s also Arabic for camel!

Jay

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jay

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this unisex name may sound modern, but it was first popular back in the 18th century and means jaybird.

Jerry

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jair-ree

Meaning: A diminutive of Gerald or Jerome, Jerry means ruler with the spear. Jerry was also the famous mouse part of the cartoon duo Tom and Jerry.

Joey

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jo-ee

Meaning: This unisex name is a shortened version of Josephine or Joseph and means he will add. It’s also the name for a young kangaroo.

Jonah

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jo-nah

Meaning: A biblical name that means dove. Jonah was also the name of the Old Testament prophet who was swallowed by a whale only to emerge three days later!

Kaleb

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kay-leb

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this Hebrew name means tenacious, aggressive or dog!

Laith

Origin: Arabic, Scottish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ley-th

Meaning: While the Scottish origins of this name originate from a village in Aberdeenshire called Leslie, in Arabic this unusual boy’s name means lion – roar!

Leo

Origin: Latin, German | Style: Boho| Pronunciation: Lee-oh

Meaning: Leo – which means lion – dates to Roman times, when it was a popular name for popes, saints, emperors and kings.

Lenny

Origin: English, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Len-ee

Meaning: A much more modern diminutive of Leonard, this cute unisex name means brave lion.

Lionel

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lye-null

Meaning: What a better name for your little cub than Lionel, which means young lion! The football Messi is probably one of the most famous Lionel’s around today.

Lonan

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lo-nan

Meaning: An Irish name of many an early saint, it means blackbird.

Lowell

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Low-ell

Meaning: A popular name back in the ‘30s, this French name has a distinctively modern feel to it and means young wolf.

Lyall

Origin: Norse | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ly-al

Meaning: Originally a surname, Lyall comes from the old Norse ‘liulfr’, which means wolf.

Lynx

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lin-x

Meaning: If you’re looking for something a bit different to the regular lion-related names, why not go for this big cat name, which works well for both genders.

Namir

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Nah-meer

Meaning: This Israeli name means leopard.

Neko

Origin: Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Neh-co

Meaning: A lovely feline name that works well for boys or girls, it’s Japanese for cat – miaow!

Nemo

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nee-moh

Meaning: A name that goes way back, it means nobody. It’s also the name of the clownfish in the Disney movie, Finding Nemo and the name of President Macrons dog.

Madden

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mad-en Meaning: An Irish surname that has transitioned to a funky first name, it means little dog.

Marley

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mar-lee

Meaning: Despite being a ghost in Dicken’s A Christmas Carol, this unisex name means pleasant meadow. It was also the name of the loveable dog in Jennifer Aniston comedy Marley and Me.

Manu

Origin: Polynesian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mah-noo

Meaning: While this name has many meanings in different cultures and languages, in Tahitian it means bird.

Marlin

Origin: Welsh | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Marr-lin

Meaning: As well as being a fish, Marlin means land near the lake so perfect for anyone with a love of water.

Marshall

Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mar-shall

Meaning: While not directly an animal name, Marshall means the one who looks after horses. It is also the name of the Dalmatian puppy in Paw Patrol!

Mathan

Origin: Scottish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ma-than

Meaning: No, it’s not a misspelling of Nathan, this unusual boy’s name means bear in Gaelic.

Mickey

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mick-ee

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this unisex name means who is like God, it’s also the moniker of one of the most famous mouses of all time – Mickey!

Oisin

Origin: Gaelic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Oh-sheen

Meaning: While it might not an obvious name when it comes to pronunciation, this Irish name has the cutest meaning – little deer or fawn. The original Oisin was the mythological son of Finn McCool.

Orson

Origin: Latin, French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Or-sun

Meaning: Originally made famous by movie director Orson Welles in the 1940s, Orson means bear cub.

Oscar

Origin: English, Irish | Style: Classic| Pronunciation: Os-skuh

Meaning: The Irish form of this popular boy’s name translates as deer-loving.

Pascal

Origin: English, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Pas-kal

Meaning: A chic name, which works well for any spring-time boy as it means Easter child. It’s also the name of the Rapunzel’s lizard in Disney’s Tangled!

Perry

Origin: English, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Peh-ree

Meaning: This unisex name means either pear tree or dweller near a pear tree. It’s also the name of the platypus in hit kid’s TV show, Phineas and Ferb.

Phelan

Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fay-lan

Meaning: A name that will help your little boy stand out of the animal crowd, this Irish name means like a wolf.

Philip

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fil-lip

Meaning: A very royal name thanks to Prince Philip, the Greek meaning of this classic name is lover of horses.

Raoul

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Rah-ool

Meaning: A variation of Ralph with added oo-la-la, it means wolf counsel.

Ray

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ray

Meaning: A short unisex name that means beam of light, a ray is also a fish, a type of flattened shark with wings and a long tail.

Rex

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: R-ex

Meaning: A short regal name, which means king. A Rex is also a type of cat that is covered in a sot down instead of fur.

Robin

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Robb-in

Meaning: This gender-neutral name (which can also be spelt Robyn) means bright or fame and is also of course, the ultimate Christmas bird!

Rolly

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roll-ee

Meaning: A shortened version of Roland, which means famous throughout the land, it was also the name of one of the puppies in 101 Dalmatians.

Ronan

Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ro-nan

Meaning: An old name that has come back into popularity in recent years, perhaps thanks to the likes of Ronan Keating. It means little seal.

Roscoe

Origin: Norse | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ros-coe

Meaning: This charming unisex baby name has an even more charming meaning – deer forest.

Sebastian

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Se-bas-tian

Meaning: A classic Greek name meaning revered or venerable, it’s also the name of that infamous crab in Disney’s The Little Mermaid!

Shay

Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Shay

Meaning: This cute unisex baby name has two meanings. One is stately or gift, the other is hawk-like.

Shepherd

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shep-herd

Meaning: An occupational name for someone who herds sheep, it can be shortened to Shep (who incidentally was a famous Blue Peter dog!

Sparrow

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: S-par-row

Meaning: A bird name that is truly unisex, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden chose it for their son.

Sven

Origin: Scandinavian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: S-vehn

Meaning: A name that comes from an ancient Swedish tribe, this popular name in the Netherlands means youth. It’s also the name of the reindeer in Frozen, which also makes it a great animal baby name!

Tiger

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ti-ger

Meaning: Want to try something feline that isn’t the very common Leo? Then this cute cat name could be the key – it worked for Tiger Woods after all!

Tipu

Origin: Indian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Te-puu

Meaning: If Tiger is too obvious for you, why not try this lovely Hindi name that also means tiger.

Todd

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tod

Meaning: It may sound like a name suited to a Californian surfer dude, but as animal-inspired baby names go, Todd actually comes from Old English and means fox.

Tom

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tom

Meaning: A diminutive of the more formal Thomas, it means twin. When it comes to the animal world, a tom cat is a male cat, and is also the moniker of one of the most cartoon cats ever, Tom from Tom and Jerry.

Wolf

Origin: German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Woolf

Meaning: A name with a bit of a rock and roll edge, Wolf comes from the German name Wolfgang and means travelling wolf.

Yael

Origin: Hebrew, Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Yah-el

Meaning: While in Hebrew this unusual unisex name means to ascend, in Welsh it means mountain goat!

Animal-inspired names for girls

Abitha

Origin: Aramaic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-bih-thuh

Meaning: A variation of Tabitha, this unusual animal baby name means gazelle.

Abeille

Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-beyl

Meaning: A French name, which means bee – can be shortened to Abby if the pronunciation is too much for some people!

Adelie

Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-del-ee

Meaning: A variation of Adele, it means noble. It also refers to the Adelie penguin.

Adolpha

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-dol-pha

Meaning: If calling your baby girl Wolf isn’t quite your thing, this unusual German name could be a good alternative as it means noble wolf.

Alondra

Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: A-lond-ra

Meaning: A Spanish diminutive of Alexandra, this pretty bird-inspired baby name means lark.

Alouette

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-lou-ette

Meaning: This pretty girl’s name means lark.

Anemone

Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-nem-oh-nee

Meaning: Yes, it’s a name of a flower but it’s also the name for those cute-looking sea creatures. It means daughter of the wind.

Angel

Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ayn-jel

Meaning: This angelic name means divine messenger, it’s also the given name for sea snails.

Arden

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ar-den

Meaning: Arden was the name of the magical forest in Shakespeare’s As You Like It. A modern-sounding unisex name, it means valley of the eagle.

Ariel

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Air-re-el

Meaning: While Ariel is probably best known these days for being the mermaid with the red hair in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, it also means God’s lion.

Aria

Origin: Italian, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ahr-ee-a

Meaning: A saint’s name with many meanings. In Italian it is a musical term from the 18th century that means air or tune, while in Hebrew it means lioness.

Ava

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-vah

Meaning: A modern variation of Eva, Ava comes from avis, the Latin for bird. It was made popular by actress Ava Gardner in the 1940s.

Ayala

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-al-ah

Meaning: A popular girl’s name in Israel, this pretty name means doe or gazelle.

Bambi

Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bam-bee

Meaning: A cute Italian name that means baby girl, it was also the moniker of the cutest deer ever in Disney’s movie of the same name.

Bee

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bee

Meaning: A short and sweet name that means she who brings happiness, it also refers to the insect of the same name.

Beverly

Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bev-ur-lee

Meaning: Singer Beverley Knight may have a name that’s not so fashionable now, but it was hugely popular at the beginning of the 20th century. It means beaver stream.

Billi

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bill-ee

Meaning: A diminutive of Wilma, Billi means determined protector. In Hindi, it also means cat.

Birdie

Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bur-dee

Meaning: Birdie means bright, famous and little bird. It was a hugely popular name in the 1800s and is enjoying a resurgence now.

Blakesley

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Blaik-slee

Meaning: A small village in Northamptonshire, Blakesley is fast becoming a hip choice for little girls and means dark wolf’s wood.

Boa

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bo-er Meaning: While a snake may not be the obvious choice for a girl’s name, Boa does also conjure up a more feminine image of feathers and frivolity.

Branwen

Origin: Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bran-win

Meaning: In Welsh mythology, Branwen was turned into a bird, so it’s no surprise that this baby name has associations with birds and means blessed raven.

Brittany

Origin: English, French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Brit-tanny

Meaning: A hugely popular name in America since the ‘70s, it actually has roots in Europe and means from Britain. It’s also the name of a dog breed.

Bunny

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bun-nee

Meaning: Chosen by Katie Price for her youngest child, it started off as a nickname for girls with names such as Barbara. It means she who brings victory.

Calandra

Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Cal-an-drah

Meaning: A pretty Greek name that means singing bird or skylark.

Cat

Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cat

Meaning: A modern format of Catherine, which means pure, popularised by presenter Cat Deeley.

Chinti

Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Chin-tee

Meaning: This pretty animal-inspired name is actually Hindi for ant.

Circe

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sir-see

Meaning: In Greek mythology, Circe, the daughter of Helios, was a sorceress who could turn men into animals with her magic wand! A really unusual animal baby name, it means bird.

Daisy

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Days-ee

Meaning: This pretty flower name is having a revival in popularity. Its name comes from day’s eye because the petals open at the beginning of the day. It is also the name of Donald Duck’s girlfriend, which definitely qualifies it as an animal name!

Dandie

Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dan-dee

Meaning: A popular surname in Australia, this unisex name means warrior. When it comes to animals, it’s also the name of a super cute dog breed – a Dandie Dinmont Terrier.

Darva

Origin: Slavic | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dar-vah

Meaning: If Bee doesn’t cut it but you want something related to the striped insect, try Darva – it’s Slavic for honeybee.

Davina

Origin: Hebrew, Scottish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Daa-vee-nuh

Meaning: While the Scottish roots of this name have it as meaning beloved, in Hebrew it means little deer.

Delphine

Origin: French, Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Del-feen

Meaning: This pretty French-sounding name means dolphin. It originally comes from the Greek town of Delphi, which the Greeks believe was the earth’s womb – with the dolphin’s shape representing that of a pregnant woman.

Deryn

Origin: Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dare-rin

Meaning: Deryn comes from the Welsh word aderyn, which means bird and originally came into popularity in the 1950s.

Dolly

Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Doll-lee

Meaning: Not only is it the name of one of the greatest music stars ever – Dolly Parton – but this girl’s name also means gift of God or a blessing. In 1996, Dolly was also the sheep that became the first successfully cloned mammal from an adult cell.

Dory

Origin: French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dor-ree

Meaning: Possibly began as a nickname for Dorothy, this cute girl’s name means gift of God or gilded. It’s also the name of the very forgetful fish in Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.

Dove

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dov

Meaning: A short and sweet name for both boys and girls, Dove has the additional association with peace, which makes it an extra lovely choice for your little one.

Emmeranne

Origin: Slavic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Emma-anne

Meaning: This cute girl’s name actually means raven.

Enara

Origin: Basque | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: En-ara

Meaning: A really unusual name that means swallow – the bird, not the physical act – in Basque.

Estrela

Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Es-stray-ah

Meaning: This beautiful Spanish name means star, but for the purposes of this round-up we’re relating it to the Estrela Mountain Dog!

Evelyn

Origin: English, French, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eh-vuh-lin

Meaning: A name with a variety of different meanings – from life to beautiful bird.

Everly

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ev-er-lee

Meaning: Originally a surname, this unisex name is rising in popularity. Meaning wild boar in woodland clearing, it can also be spelt Everley or Everleigh.

Faline

Origin: Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fa-leen

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go this unique name, Faline means catlike. It was also the name of the doe Bambi fell in love with in the Disney movie.

Fawn

Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fa-wn

Meaning: A pretty name for a young deer – just don’t give her the middle name Dawn!

Fauna

Origin: Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fawn-nah

Meaning: The Roman goddess of nature and animals was called Fauna, so it’s not surprising that this baby name has animal connections and means young deer.

Fia

Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Feer

Meaning: The anglicised version of popular Irish name Fiadh, it means wild deer.

Garcia

Origin: Spanish, Portuguese | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gar-cee-ah

Meaning: A surname that also makes a cute and cuddly unisex name, especially as it means bear.

Ginger

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gin-jer

Meaning: If you grew up with the Spice Girls, this name will probably conjure up images of girl power and dresses made out of tea towels, however, it was made famous by the very graceful dancing partner of Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers in the ‘30s. And while it is the name of a spice, it’s also a type of cat.

Jayla

Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-lah

Meaning: A variation on Jay, this pretty name means jaybird.

Jewel

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jew-el

Meaning: A gemstone name that was popular at the turn of the century, it’s also the name of a type of tiny brightly-coloured caterpillar.

Kefira

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ke-fee-ra

Meaning: Want a big cat name for your daughter that isn’t too obvious? Kefira means young lion. Pretty and subtle.

Kimana

Origin: Native American | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ki-ma-nah

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this is not only the name of a resort in the bottom of Mountain Kilimanjaro, Kimana also means butterfly.

Kitty

Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kit-ee

Meaning: A nickname for Catherine, Kitty means pure. It’s also literary name – Kitty was one of the Bennet sisters in Pride and Prejudice and was also a character in Dickens’s Bleak House.

Koko

Origin: Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ko-ko

Meaning: A modern-day upgrade from Coco, this baby girl’s name means stork. Koko was also the name of a female Gorilla who used sign language to communicate with humans. A double whammy of an animal name!

Laika

Origin: Russian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lie-ka

Meaning: One for dog lovers! Laika is not only the name of the first dog in space, but it’s also the name of a hunting dog breed from Russia.

Lark

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lar-k

Meaning: If you’re looking for something a little more modern or boho than Robin, Lark is perfect for both boys and girls. The phrase ‘as happy as a lark’ hopefully also means your newborn bundle of joy will always stay that way.

Leona

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lee-oh-nuh

Meaning: After decades of being nowhere on the name game, singer Leona Lewis helped propel this animal-inspired name back into the name charts. It means lioness.

Leonie

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lee-oh-nee

Meaning: The French or German variation of Leona, this pretty name means lion. Can also be pronounced lay-oh-nee.

Linnet

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lin-et

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this name literally translates to flaxen-haired, and it’s also a small bird from the finch family.

Lovella

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Luh-vell-ah

Meaning: A feminine variation on the surname Lovell, this name feels full of love, yet it actually means wolf!

Mahra

Origin: Arabic, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mah-rah

Meaning: While the Hebrew meaning of this name is bitter, in Arabic it means female baby horse.

Maha

Origin: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ma-ha

Meaning: A popular name for girls in many Arab countries, it means the shape and colour of the eyes of a wild cow. Wierdly specific, it was given to baby girls who appear to have big black eyes.

Mariposa

Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mari-posa

Meaning: A truly beautiful and unique name, Mariposa is Spanish for butterfly.

Mavis

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May-vis

Meaning: If you’re not old enough to remember Mavis Wilton in Coronation Street, this name is very sweet and vintage-sounding. It means song bird.

Merle

Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mer-l

Meaning: This unisex name, which is popular in Germany for girls, is French for blackbird.

Moray

Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mawr-ey

Meaning: While it may be related to the boy’s name Murray, Moray has more of a unisex feel about it. It means settlement by the sea and is also the name for the rather strange looking moray eel.

Myna

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: My-na

Meaning: A diminutive of Minerva, which means of the mind or intellect, it’s also the name of the Golden Myna, a bird native to South Asia.

Nala

Origin: African | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Naa-luh

Meaning: Nala means successful. It’s the name of Simba’s wife in Disney’s The Lion King.

Nana

Origin: Hawaiian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Na-na

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names got this has many meanings. It’s another name for grandma, this Hawaiian baby name means spring. It’s also the name of the dog in Peter Pan, who looks after the children.

Orsa

Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Or-sah

Meaning: An Italian variation of Ursula, this short and sweet name means little she-bear.

Panya

Origin: African, Russian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Paen-yaa

Meaning: A multi-cultural name with two meanings – crowned one or mouse.

Paloma

Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pah-low-ma

Meaning: From the Spanish for dove, Paloma is a unique baby name. Famous people who have this moniker include jewellery designer Paloma Picasso and singer Paloma Faith.

Panda

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Pan-dah

Meaning: Panda bears are cute and cuddly so it’s a fitting name for your lovely little newborn. The word panda comes from the Nepali word ‘ponya’, meaning bamboo eater.

Perdita

Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Per-dee-ta

Meaning: An unusual name that means lost, it’s also the name of the mum of all those 101 Dalmatians and of Welsh-born actress Perdita Weeks, who stars in Magnum PI.

Phoenix

Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fee-nix

Meaning: Chosen by Spice Girl Mel B for her daughter, Phoenix means dark red. The Phoenix is also a bird from Greek mythology that never dies.

Piper

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pie-pur

Meaning: An occupational name that means pipe or flute playing, a piper is also a wading bird.

Pipi

Origin: Hawaiian, Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pip-ee

Meaning: This cute name has not one, but two animal connections! Pippa or Pippi is a female variation of Philip, which means lover of horses. However, over in Hawaii, it means beef or cow!

Pixie

Origin: Swedish, Cornish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Pix-ee M

eaning: This cute girl’s name most likely comes from the old English word ‘pisgy’, which was the local name given to fairy-like creatures. It’s also the name of a cat breed – the Pixiebob!

Poe

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Po

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this is a unique choice for either a boy or girl, Poe means peacock.

Rachel

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ray-chel

Meaning: In the Old Testament, Rachel was the favourite wife of Jacob. It means ewe.

Rae

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ray

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go this is perfect for your new ray of sunshine, Rae (a shortened version of Rachel) means ewe. Actors Mark Wahlberg and Daniel Baldwin both have daughters named Rae.

Raven

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ray-ven

Meaning: A real superhero name – Raven is in Teen Titans – it’s a good name for bird lovers or dark-haired babies!

Rosamund

Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Rosa-mund

Meaning: An ancient name, Rosamund means horse protection. It also translates to rose of the world.

Sable

Origin: Slavic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Say-bul

Meaning: A sable is a species of marten – a small furry rodent – and means black.

Sarika

Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sahr-ka

Meaning: Derived from a Sanskrit word, it relates to the myna bird, which is known for its ability to mimic.

Savannah

Origin: Spanish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sa-van-nah

Meaning: While Savannah means flat, tropical grassland, there is also a cat breed that shares the name.

Shaden

Origin: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Shar-den

Meaning: An exotic-sounding name which means baby gazelle.

Starling

Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Star-ling

Meaning: Known as a gregarious bird, Starling is a great choice for any baby girl.

Tabitha

Origin: Aramaic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ta-buh-thuh

Meaning: Tabitha means gazelle. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick chose the name for one of their twin daughters.

Teal

Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Teel

Meaning: A unisex animal-inspired name that relates to both the colour and the bird, a small freshwater duck.

Tora

Origin: Norse, Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tor-rah

Meaning: An unusual name, with two meanings. The old Norse meaning is thunder, while in Japan it means tiger.

Ula

Origin: Celtic, Hawaiian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ooo-lah

Meaning: A nickname for Ursula or Ulrika, it means gem of the sea. In Hawaiian, it means lobster.

Una

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na

Meaning: A popular name in Ireland, Una comes from the Irish word uan, which means lamb.

Ursula

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ur-su-lah

Meaning: A saint’s name and also the name of the baddy in Disney’s Little Mermaid, it means female bear.

Ula

Origin: Celtic, Hawaiian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ooo-lah

Meaning: A short form of Ursula, it means gem of the sea. In Hawaiian, it means lobster.

Una

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na

Meaning: As popular animal-inspired names go, in Ireland, Una comes from the Irish word uan, which means lamb.

Ursula

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ur-su-lah

Meaning: A saint’s name and also the name of the baddy in Disney’s Little Mermaid, it means female bear.

Vanessa

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ur-su-lah

Meaning: In Greek, means butterfly and is oh-so-sweetly feminine.

Wana

Origin: Hawaiian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Vahn-ah

Meaning: An unusual name – pronounced Vahn-ah – it’s Hawaiian for sea urchin.

Winnie

Origin: Welsh | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Win-nee

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this sweet name means gentle friend or friend of peace and is most famous as the name of the honey-loving bear, Winnie the Pooh!

Wren

Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ren

Meaning: Considered a bird of prophecy by the Druids, the wren is a small songbird. It’s a good animal-inspired choice for both girls and boys.

Yaelle

Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Yah-ell

Meaning: Comes from the boy’s name Yael, which means ibex, a type of mountain goat.

Yara

Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ya-rah

Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this Arabic name became popular in the Western world from the ’90s, it means small butterfly.

Ylva

Origin: Swedish, Norwegian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation:

Meaning: A derivative of the old Norse word ‘úlfr’, which means wolf, this unusual baby name means she-wolf.