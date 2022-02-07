Trending:

Animal-inspired baby names: 200 of the cutest animal names

Animal-inspired baby names are populare after our favourite celebrities jump on the animal name trend.
GoodtoKnow
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Animal-inspired baby names it’s a trend that’s fast catching on… would you choose Fox, Sparrow or Bambi?

    While cute baby names top the most popular baby name lists as do the best unisex baby names, parents are now finding inspiration within the animal kingdom for a baby name.

    And, with an influx of star-studded babies being named after animals it’s no surprise that the trend for animal baby names is catching on outside of the A-list world. From Cheryl Cole’s baby Bear to Kate Price’s, Bunny, animal-themed names are becoming more and more popular. This increase in animal inspired names has led experts to believe that the trend is set to take off.

    Baby naming expert Abby from Appellation Mountain has a personal reason for loving an animal name – her daughter’s middle name is Wren. She also believes that the imagery of animal names will mean they’re not going anywhere soon. “We love to dismiss animal-themed baby names as celebrity indulgences, but they can be great choices,” she told Good To.

    Fox and Wren fit right in with more traditional nature names, like Leo and Rose. Animal themed-names offer an immediate, appealing image – Bear can be cuddly and fierce, while cheerful Lark flies high. As a bonus, they’re unusual names that everyone can pronounce and spell. Borrowing from the animal kingdom is a trend we’ll hear more of – and not just for famous families.”

    If you’re looking to jump on this baby name trend, take a look at our animal-inspired baby names and see if one of these could work for your little human bundle of joy!

    Animal-inspired names for boys

    Ander
    Origin: Scandinavian, Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: An-dur
    Meaning: This is a strong name for any little baby boy as it means lion man – roar!

    Ant
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ant
    Meaning: A shortened version of Anthony, this classic boy’s name means priceless one.

    Ari
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: A-ree
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this short and sweet unisex name means lion of God.

    Aries
    Origin: Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Air-eez
    Meaning: A great name for a boy born in the sign of Aries – from March 21 to April 19 – it’s the sign of the ram.

    Arnold
    Origin: English, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ar-nold
    Meaning: This old-fashioned name is gaining in popularity and is perfect for any twitchers out there as it means powerful eagle.

    Artemis
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ar-ti-mus
    Meaning: A mythological name, Artemis was not only the Greek god of animals, but was also the god of hunting. A unisex name, Artemis Fowl is a popular children’s literary character.

    Arthur
    Origin: Celtic | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ahr-thur
    Meaning: The legendary King Arthur first made the name popular in the Middle Ages but more recently, it’s enjoying a second resurgence. This popular baby name means bear.

    Auberon
    Origin: English, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Augh-ber-on
    Meaning: For those parents looking for a more unique animal baby name, this one hits the spot. It means bear-like and noble, which gives it a very regal feel.

    Averett
    Origin: English, German | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aver-ett
    Meaning: Originally a surname in Anglo Saxon times, this unusual baby name means brave, strong boar.

    Bear
    Origin: French, German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Aver-ett
    Meaning: Animal-inspired baby names seem very popular with celebrity parents – and bear is top of their animal list, with both Kate Winslet and Cheryl Cole choosing this super furry name for their baby boys. A mixture of cute and masculine, not surprisingly it means strong, brave bear.

    Animal baby names - Beckett

    Beckett
    Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bek-it
    Meaning: Rich in literary associations via the Irish playwright Samuel Beckett, this unique boy’s name means beehive, little brook or bee cottage!

    Benno
    Origin: German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Benn-oh
    Meaning: A name with history – Saint Benno was around in the tenth century. It means bear and is often used as nickname for boys named Benjamin.

    Boyne
    Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Boin
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this super cool boy’s name means white cow – but it also references the famous Battle of the Boyne in Ireland, which vanquished the Catholic king.

    Brayden
    Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bray-dun
    Meaning: Originally an Irish surname, this name is great for any fish lovers, as it means salmon.

    Brock
    Origin: English, Celtic | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Brok
    Meaning: Brock is old English for badger. Can also be spelt in the Gaelic way, Broc.

    Buck
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Brok
    Meaning: While Buck may sound like an American name, it originates in England and is a term for a male deer. In the 18th century, it was also a name for a fashionable fellow!

    Callum
    Origin: Scottish, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kal-um
    Meaning: This peaceful name means dove. Derived from Latin Columba, Callum was popular among early Christians because the dove was a symbol of purity and peace.

    Cane
    Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ke-in
    Meaning: Cane is literally the masculine for dog in Italian, however it’s pronounced can-ee. A variation of this name, Cain, comes from Hebrew and means spear or possessed.

    Channing
    Origin: English, Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Chan-ning
    Meaning: A unisex name, it’s become more popular in recent years thanks to actor Channing Tatum. A surname name it means wolf cub.

    Charles
    Origin: French, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Char-ul-z
    Meaning: While this royal name it means free man, the King Charles spaniel is the 10th most popular dog in the UK according to YouGov.

    Colt
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kolt
    Meaning: This one-syllable name is great for any horse-loving parents out there – it’s a term for a young horse.

    Conan
    Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Koh-nan
    Meaning: While it may be more associated with barbarians or US chat show hosts, this boy’s name has much cuter meaning – little wolf!

    Corvin
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Cor-vin
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this variation of Corbin, means raven or crow.

    Cricket
    Origin: Dutch, English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Krik-it
    Meaning: This unusual unisex name, is not only the name of an insect, but also that classic Disney character Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio. Actress Busy Philipps chose this sweet name for her youngest daughter Cricket.

    Dane
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dayn
    Meaning: While this unisex name comes from old English describing someone from Denmark, it’s also a breed of dog! The Great Dane is one of the largest domestic dog breeds and is the breed of detective dog, Scooby Doo!

    Daysam
    Origin: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Day-zam
    Meaning: The word daysam is Arabic for baby bear or baby fox, but would also make a really unique boy’s name.

    Dillon
    Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dil-lon
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go this unisex name has Irish roots and means lion. The Welsh variant is spelt Dylan and means something different – son of the sea.

    Dingo
    Origin: Australian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Din-goh
    Meaning: If you want an animal-inspired baby name that stands out, go for this one! The dingo is an Australian wild dog.

    Donald
    Origin: Scottish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Don-ald
    Meaning: This traditionally Scottish name (anyone remember the song Donald, Where’s Yer Troosers?) means proud chief, however, it’s also the name of the most famous ducks in the world!

    Dov
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dov
    Meaning: A common name in Israel, this short and sweet boy’s name means bear.

    Drake
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dreyk
    Meaning: The name for a male duck, it’s become more popular for boys since the rise of rapper Drake (whose real name is actually Aubrey!)

    Draco
    Origin: Greek, Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dray-co
    Meaning: One for Harry Potter fans, this modern name actually means dragon.

    Eanna
    Origin: Irish | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: E-ian-a
    Meaning: This animal-inspired name derives from Middle Irish Gaelic and means bird-like.

    Eilir
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ey-Lih-Rh
    Meaning: A pretty and unusual name for both boys and girls, Eilir, means butterfly.

    Everett
    Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eh-vuh-rett
    Meaning: A retro name that has potential for both genders, it comes from Germany and means brave as a wild boar.

    Falcon
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Fal-con
    Meaning: Animal-inspired baby names and Bird names are on the rise, and nothing is more powerful than a falcon!

    Felix
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fee-lix
    Meaning: A joyful name, Felix means happy or fortunate. Felix was also the name of a cartoon cat that came to fame during the silent film era.

    Finch
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fin-ch
    Meaning: Not only is Finch a lovely animal-inspired name, but it also has literary ties as well. In To Kill a Mockingbird, Finch was the surname of Atticus, Jem, and Scout. It means to swindle.

    Fox
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fox
    Meaning: Initially popularised by the character Fox Mulder on The X Files in the early ‘90s, this cute animal name would suit either gender.

    Gavin
    Origin: Celtic | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gav-in
    Meaning: Gavin may have associations with sitcoms in the UK, but it’s actually a legitimate bird name, meaning white hawk.

    Giles
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jiles
    Meaning: An animal-inspired name that comes from the Latin ‘qaegidius’, which means young goat.

    Griffin
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Griff-in
    Meaning: While this unisex name means strong lord, a griffin is also the name of a half eagle, half lion mythological creature.

    Hart
    Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Hart
    Meaning: A romantic sounding name, this old English word means stag.

    Haydar
    Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Hay-darr
    Meaning: There are over 500 words for lion in Arabic – and Haydar is just one of them!

    Hector
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hek-tuh
    Meaning: The name comes from hektor, which means steadfast in Greek, however in Scottish, its meaning is horse.

    Hershel
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Her-schul
    Meaning: A truly unique name for a boy that means deer.

    Hopper
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hop-pur
    Meaning: While Hopper may derive from Welsh meaning son of Robert, it’s also the name for a baby locust – yes, really!

    Ibis
    Origin: Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Eye-bis
    Meaning: This unique unisex animal inspired name comes from the name of the bird – a long-legged wader. It also has connections with Egypt where the ibis was the symbol of the god Thoth.

    Iorek
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Yor-rick
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this was made up name by Philip Pullman for His Dark Trilogy, Iorek Byrnison is king of the armoured bears from Svalbard and a companion to heroine Lyra.

    Jack
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jak
    Meaning: A diminutive of John, Jack means God is gracious. So, what does that have to do with the animal world? Not only is a Jack a type of fish but there is also the dog breed, Jack Russell!

    Jaguar
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jag-u-ar
    Meaning: An animal name that will definitely help your little boy stand out of the crowd!

    Jamal
    Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Juh-mahl
    Meaning: While this lovely name means handsome or beauty, it’s also Arabic for camel!

    Jay
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jay
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this unisex name may sound modern, but it was first popular back in the 18th century and means jaybird.

    Jerry
    Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jair-ree
    Meaning: A diminutive of Gerald or Jerome, Jerry means ruler with the spear. Jerry was also the famous mouse part of the cartoon duo Tom and Jerry.

    Joey
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jo-ee
    Meaning: This unisex name is a shortened version of Josephine or Joseph and means he will add. It’s also the name for a young kangaroo.

    Jonah
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jo-nah
    Meaning: A biblical name that means dove. Jonah was also the name of the Old Testament prophet who was swallowed by a whale only to emerge three days later!

    Kaleb
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kay-leb
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this Hebrew name means tenacious, aggressive or dog!

    Laith
    Origin: Arabic, Scottish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ley-th
    Meaning: While the Scottish origins of this name originate from a village in Aberdeenshire called Leslie, in Arabic this unusual boy’s name means lion – roar!

    Leo
    Origin: Latin, German | Style: Boho| Pronunciation: Lee-oh
    Meaning: Leo – which means lion – dates to Roman times, when it was a popular name for popes, saints, emperors and kings.

    Lenny
    Origin: English, German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Len-ee
    Meaning: A much more modern diminutive of Leonard, this cute unisex name means brave lion.

    Lionel
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lye-null
    Meaning: What a better name for your little cub than Lionel, which means young lion! The football Messi is probably one of the most famous Lionel’s around today.

    Lonan
    Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lo-nan
    Meaning: An Irish name of many an early saint, it means blackbird.

    Lowell
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Low-ell
    Meaning: A popular name back in the ‘30s, this French name has a distinctively modern feel to it and means young wolf.

    Lyall
    Origin: Norse | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ly-al
    Meaning: Originally a surname, Lyall comes from the old Norse ‘liulfr’, which means wolf.

    Lynx
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lin-x
    Meaning: If you’re looking for something a bit different to the regular lion-related names, why not go for this big cat name, which works well for both genders.

    Namir
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Nah-meer
    Meaning: This Israeli name means leopard.

    Neko
    Origin: Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Neh-co
    Meaning: A lovely feline name that works well for boys or girls, it’s Japanese for cat – miaow!

    Nemo
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nee-moh
    Meaning: A name that goes way back, it means nobody. It’s also the name of the clownfish in the Disney movie, Finding Nemo and the name of President Macrons dog.

    Animal baby names - Madden

    Madden
    Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mad-en Meaning: An Irish surname that has transitioned to a funky first name, it means little dog.

    Marley
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mar-lee
    Meaning: Despite being a ghost in Dicken’s A Christmas Carol, this unisex name means pleasant meadow. It was also the name of the loveable dog in Jennifer Aniston comedy Marley and Me.

    Manu
    Origin: Polynesian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Mah-noo
    Meaning: While this name has many meanings in different cultures and languages, in Tahitian it means bird.

    Marlin
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Marr-lin
    Meaning: As well as being a fish, Marlin means land near the lake so perfect for anyone with a love of water.

    Marshall
    Origin: French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mar-shall
    Meaning: While not directly an animal name, Marshall means the one who looks after horses. It is also the name of the Dalmatian puppy in  Paw Patrol!

    Mathan
    Origin: Scottish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ma-than
    Meaning: No, it’s not a misspelling of Nathan, this unusual boy’s name means bear in Gaelic.

    Mickey
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mick-ee
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this unisex name means who is like God, it’s also the moniker of one of the most famous mouses of all time – Mickey!

    Oisin
    Origin: Gaelic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Oh-sheen
    Meaning: While it might not an obvious name when it comes to pronunciation, this Irish name has the cutest meaning – little deer or fawn. The original Oisin was the mythological son of Finn McCool.

    Orson
    Origin: Latin, French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Or-sun
    Meaning: Originally made famous by movie director Orson Welles in the 1940s, Orson means bear cub.

    Oscar
    Origin: English, Irish | Style: Classic| Pronunciation: Os-skuh
    Meaning: The Irish form of this popular boy’s name translates as deer-loving.

    Pascal
    Origin: English, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Pas-kal
    Meaning: A chic name, which works well for any spring-time boy as it means Easter child. It’s also the name of the Rapunzel’s lizard in Disney’s Tangled!

    Perry
    Origin: English, French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Peh-ree
    Meaning: This unisex name means either pear tree or dweller near a pear tree. It’s also the name of the platypus in hit kid’s TV show, Phineas and Ferb.

    Phelan
    Origin: Irish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fay-lan
    Meaning: A name that will help your little boy stand out of the animal crowd, this Irish name means like a wolf.

    Philip
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fil-lip
    Meaning: A very royal name thanks to Prince Philip, the Greek meaning of this classic name is lover of horses.

    Raoul
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Rah-ool
    Meaning: A variation of Ralph with added oo-la-la, it means wolf counsel.

    Ray
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ray
    Meaning: A short unisex name that means beam of light, a ray is also a fish, a type of flattened shark with wings and a long tail.

    Rex
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: R-ex
    Meaning: A short regal name, which means king. A Rex is also a type of cat that is covered in a sot down instead of fur.

    Robin
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Robb-in
    Meaning: This gender-neutral name (which can also be spelt Robyn) means bright or fame and is also of course, the ultimate Christmas bird!

    Rolly
    Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roll-ee
    Meaning: A shortened version of Roland, which means famous throughout the land, it was also the name of one of the puppies in 101 Dalmatians.

    Animal baby names - ROnan

    Ronan
    Origin: Irish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ro-nan
    Meaning: An old name that has come back into popularity in recent years, perhaps thanks to the likes of Ronan Keating. It means little seal.

    Roscoe
    Origin: Norse | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ros-coe
    Meaning: This charming unisex baby name has an even more charming meaning – deer forest.

    Sebastian
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Se-bas-tian
    Meaning: A classic Greek name meaning revered or venerable, it’s also the name of that infamous crab in Disney’s The Little Mermaid!

    Shay
    Origin: Hebrew, Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Shay
    Meaning: This cute unisex baby name has two meanings. One is stately or gift, the other is hawk-like.

    Shepherd
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shep-herd
    Meaning: An occupational name for someone who herds sheep, it can be shortened to Shep (who incidentally was a famous Blue Peter dog!

    Sparrow
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: S-par-row
    Meaning: A bird name that is truly unisex, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden chose it for their son.

    Sven
    Origin: Scandinavian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: S-vehn
    Meaning: A name that comes from an ancient Swedish tribe, this popular name in the Netherlands means youth. It’s also the name of the reindeer in Frozen, which also makes it a great animal baby name!

    Tiger
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ti-ger
    Meaning: Want to try something feline that isn’t the very common Leo? Then this cute cat name could be the key – it worked for Tiger Woods after all!

    Tipu
    Origin: Indian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Te-puu
    Meaning: If Tiger is too obvious for you, why not try this lovely Hindi name that also means tiger.

    Todd
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tod
    Meaning: It may sound like a name suited to a Californian surfer dude, but as animal-inspired baby names go, Todd actually comes from Old English and means fox.

    Tom
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tom
    Meaning: A diminutive of the more formal Thomas, it means twin. When it comes to the animal world, a tom cat is a male cat, and is also the moniker of one of the most cartoon cats ever, Tom from Tom and Jerry.

    Wolf
    Origin: German | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Woolf
    Meaning: A name with a bit of a rock and roll edge, Wolf comes from the German name Wolfgang and means travelling wolf.

    Yael
    Origin: Hebrew, Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Yah-el
    Meaning: While in Hebrew this unusual unisex name means to ascend, in Welsh it means mountain goat!

    Animal-inspired names for girls

    Abitha
    Origin: Aramaic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-bih-thuh
    Meaning: A variation of Tabitha, this unusual animal baby name means gazelle.

    Abeille
    Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-beyl
    Meaning: A French name, which means bee – can be shortened to Abby if the pronunciation is too much for some people!

    Adelie
    Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-del-ee
    Meaning: A variation of Adele, it means noble. It also refers to the Adelie penguin.

    Adolpha
    Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-dol-pha
    Meaning: If calling your baby girl Wolf isn’t quite your thing, this unusual German name could be a good alternative as it means noble wolf.

    Alondra
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: A-lond-ra
    Meaning: A Spanish diminutive of Alexandra, this pretty bird-inspired baby name means lark.

    Alouette
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-lou-ette
    Meaning: This pretty girl’s name means lark.

    Anemone
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ah-nem-oh-nee
    Meaning: Yes, it’s a name of a flower but it’s also the name for those cute-looking sea creatures. It means daughter of the wind.

    Angel
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ayn-jel
    Meaning: This angelic name means divine messenger, it’s also the given name for sea snails.

    Arden
    Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ar-den
    Meaning: Arden was the name of the magical forest in Shakespeare’s As You Like It. A modern-sounding unisex name, it means valley of the eagle.

    Ariel
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Air-re-el
    Meaning: While Ariel is probably best known these days for being the mermaid with the red hair in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, it also means God’s lion.

    Aria
    Origin: Italian, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ahr-ee-a
    Meaning: A saint’s name with many meanings. In Italian it is a musical term from the 18th century that means air or tune, while in Hebrew it means lioness.

    Ava
    Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-vah
    Meaning: A modern variation of Eva, Ava comes from avis, the Latin for bird. It was made popular by actress Ava Gardner in the 1940s.

    Ayala
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ay-al-ah
    Meaning: A popular girl’s name in Israel, this pretty name means doe or gazelle.

    Bambi
    Origin: Italian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bam-bee
    Meaning: A cute Italian name that means baby girl, it was also the moniker of the cutest deer ever in Disney’s movie of the same name.

    Bee
    Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bee
    Meaning: A short and sweet name that means she who brings happiness, it also refers to the insect of the same name.

    Beverly
    Origin: English | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bev-ur-lee
    Meaning: Singer Beverley Knight may have a name that’s not so fashionable now, but it was hugely popular at the beginning of the 20th century. It means beaver stream.

    Billi
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bill-ee
    Meaning: A diminutive of Wilma, Billi means determined protector. In Hindi, it also means cat.

    Birdie
    Origin: German | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bur-dee
    Meaning: Birdie means bright, famous and little bird. It was a hugely popular name in the 1800s and is enjoying a resurgence now.

    Blakesley
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Blaik-slee
    Meaning: A small village in Northamptonshire, Blakesley is fast becoming a hip choice for little girls and means dark wolf’s wood.

    Boa
    Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bo-er Meaning: While a snake may not be the obvious choice for a girl’s name, Boa does also conjure up a more feminine image of feathers and frivolity.

    Branwen
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bran-win
    Meaning: In Welsh mythology, Branwen was turned into a bird, so it’s no surprise that this baby name has associations with birds and means blessed raven.

    Brittany
    Origin: English, French | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Brit-tanny
    Meaning: A hugely popular name in America since the ‘70s, it actually has roots in Europe and means from Britain. It’s also the name of a dog breed.

    Bunny
    Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bun-nee
    Meaning: Chosen by Katie Price for her youngest child, it started off as a nickname for girls with names such as Barbara. It means she who brings victory.

    Calandra
    Origin: Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Cal-an-drah
    Meaning: A pretty Greek name that means singing bird or skylark.

    Cat
    Origin: Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cat
    Meaning: A modern format of Catherine, which means pure, popularised by presenter Cat Deeley.

    Chinti
    Origin: Hindi | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Chin-tee
    Meaning: This pretty animal-inspired name is actually Hindi for ant.

    Sleeping baby with a knitted bird hat on to demonstrate animal-inspired name Circe

    Circe
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sir-see
    Meaning: In Greek mythology, Circe, the daughter of Helios, was a sorceress who could turn men into animals with her magic wand! A really unusual animal baby name, it means bird.

    Daisy
    Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Days-ee
    Meaning: This pretty flower name is having a revival in popularity. Its name comes from day’s eye because the petals open at the beginning of the day. It is also the name of Donald Duck’s girlfriend, which definitely qualifies it as an animal name!

    Dandie
    Origin: Greek | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dan-dee
    Meaning: A popular surname in Australia, this unisex name means warrior. When it comes to animals, it’s also the name of a super cute dog breed – a Dandie Dinmont Terrier.

    Darva
    Origin: Slavic | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dar-vah
    Meaning: If Bee doesn’t cut it but you want something related to the striped insect, try Darva – it’s Slavic for honeybee.

    Davina
    Origin: Hebrew, Scottish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Daa-vee-nuh
    Meaning: While the Scottish roots of this name have it as meaning beloved, in Hebrew it means little deer.

    Delphine
    Origin: French, Greek | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Del-feen
    Meaning: This pretty French-sounding name means dolphin. It originally comes from the Greek town of Delphi, which the Greeks believe was the earth’s womb – with the dolphin’s shape representing that of a pregnant woman.

    Deryn
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Dare-rin
    Meaning: Deryn comes from the Welsh word aderyn, which means bird and originally came into popularity in the 1950s.

    Dolly
    Origin: British | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Doll-lee
    Meaning: Not only is it the name of one of the greatest music stars ever – Dolly Parton – but this girl’s name also means gift of God or a blessing. In 1996, Dolly was also the sheep that became the first successfully cloned mammal from an adult cell.

    Dory
    Origin: French | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dor-ree
    Meaning: Possibly began as a nickname for Dorothy, this cute girl’s name means gift of God or gilded. It’s also the name of the very forgetful fish in Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.

    Dove
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dov
    Meaning: A short and sweet name for both boys and girls, Dove has the additional association with peace, which makes it an extra lovely choice for your little one.

    Emmeranne
    Origin: Slavic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Emma-anne
    Meaning: This cute girl’s name actually means raven.

    Enara
    Origin: Basque | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: En-ara
    Meaning: A really unusual name that means swallow – the bird, not the physical act – in Basque.

    Estrela
    Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Es-stray-ah
    Meaning: This beautiful Spanish name means star, but for the purposes of this round-up we’re relating it to the Estrela Mountain Dog!

    Evelyn
    Origin: English, French, German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Eh-vuh-lin
    Meaning: A name with a variety of different meanings – from life to beautiful bird.

    Everly
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ev-er-lee
    Meaning: Originally a surname, this unisex name is rising in popularity. Meaning wild boar in woodland clearing, it can also be spelt Everley or Everleigh.

    Faline
    Origin: Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fa-leen
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go this unique name, Faline means catlike. It was also the name of the doe Bambi fell in love with in the Disney movie.

    Fawn
    Origin: French | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fa-wn
    Meaning: A pretty name for a young deer – just don’t give her the middle name Dawn!

    Fauna
    Origin: Latin | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fawn-nah
    Meaning: The Roman goddess of nature and animals was called Fauna, so it’s not surprising that this baby name has animal connections and means young deer.

    Fia
    Origin: Irish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Feer
    Meaning: The anglicised version of popular Irish name Fiadh, it means wild deer.

    Garcia
    Origin: Spanish, Portuguese | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gar-cee-ah
    Meaning: A surname that also makes a cute and cuddly unisex name, especially as it means bear.

    Baby on brown background with animal ear headband on demonstrating animal-inspired name Ginger

    Credit: CAnva

    Ginger
    Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gin-jer
    Meaning: If you grew up with the Spice Girls, this name will probably conjure up images of girl power and dresses made out of tea towels, however, it was made famous by the very graceful dancing partner of Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers in the ‘30s. And while it is the name of a spice, it’s also a type of cat.

    Jayla
    Origin: Latin | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-lah
    Meaning: A variation on Jay, this pretty name means jaybird.

    Jewel
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jew-el
    Meaning: A gemstone name that was popular at the turn of the century, it’s also the name of a type of tiny brightly-coloured caterpillar.

    Kefira
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ke-fee-ra
    Meaning: Want a big cat name for your daughter that isn’t too obvious? Kefira means young lion. Pretty and subtle.

    Kimana
    Origin: Native American | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ki-ma-nah
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this is not only the name of a resort in the bottom of Mountain Kilimanjaro, Kimana also means butterfly.

    Kitty
    Origin: English | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kit-ee
    Meaning: A nickname for Catherine, Kitty means pure. It’s also literary name – Kitty was one of the Bennet sisters in Pride and Prejudice and was also a character in Dickens’s Bleak House.

    Koko
    Origin: Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ko-ko
    Meaning: A modern-day upgrade from Coco, this baby girl’s name means stork. Koko was also the name of a female Gorilla who used sign language to communicate with humans. A double whammy of an animal name!

    Laika
    Origin: Russian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lie-ka
    Meaning: One for dog lovers! Laika is not only the name of the first dog in space, but it’s also the name of a hunting dog breed from Russia.

    Lark
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lar-k
    Meaning: If you’re looking for something a little more modern or boho than Robin, Lark is perfect for both boys and girls. The phrase ‘as happy as a lark’ hopefully also means your newborn bundle of joy will always stay that way.

    Leona
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lee-oh-nuh
    Meaning: After decades of being nowhere on the name game, singer Leona Lewis helped propel this animal-inspired name back into the name charts. It means lioness.

    Leonie
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lee-oh-nee
    Meaning: The French or German variation of Leona, this pretty name means lion. Can also be pronounced lay-oh-nee.

    Linnet
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lin-et
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this name literally translates to flaxen-haired, and it’s also a small bird from the finch family.

    Lovella
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Luh-vell-ah
    Meaning: A feminine variation on the surname Lovell, this name feels full of love, yet it actually means wolf!

    Mahra
    Origin: Arabic, Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mah-rah
    Meaning: While the Hebrew meaning of this name is bitter, in Arabic it means female baby horse.

    Maha
    Origin: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ma-ha
    Meaning: A popular name for girls in many Arab countries, it means the shape and colour of the eyes of a wild cow. Wierdly specific, it was given to baby girls who appear to have big black eyes.

    Baby on pink background covered in butterflies demonstrating the animal-inspired name Mariposa

    Credit: Canva

    Mariposa
    Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mari-posa
    Meaning: A truly beautiful and unique name, Mariposa is Spanish for butterfly.

    Mavis
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: May-vis
    Meaning: If you’re not old enough to remember Mavis Wilton in Coronation Street, this name is very sweet and vintage-sounding. It means song bird.

    Merle
    Origin: French | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mer-l
    Meaning: This unisex name, which is popular in Germany for girls, is French for blackbird.

    Moray
    Origin: Scottish | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mawr-ey
    Meaning: While it may be related to the boy’s name Murray, Moray has more of a unisex feel about it. It means settlement by the sea and is also the name for the rather strange looking moray eel.

    Myna
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: My-na
    Meaning: A diminutive of Minerva, which means of the mind or intellect, it’s also the name of the Golden Myna, a bird native to South Asia.

    Nala
    Origin: African | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Naa-luh
    Meaning: Nala means successful. It’s the name of Simba’s wife in Disney’s The Lion King.

    Nana
    Origin: Hawaiian | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Na-na
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names got this has many meanings. It’s another name for grandma, this Hawaiian baby name means spring. It’s also the name of the dog in Peter Pan, who looks after the children.

    Orsa
    Origin: Italian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Or-sah
    Meaning: An Italian variation of Ursula, this short and sweet name means little she-bear.

    Panya
    Origin: African, Russian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Paen-yaa
    Meaning: A multi-cultural name with two meanings – crowned one or mouse.

    Paloma
    Origin: Spanish | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pah-low-ma
    Meaning: From the Spanish for dove, Paloma is a unique baby name. Famous people who have this moniker include jewellery designer Paloma Picasso and singer Paloma Faith.

    Panda
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Pan-dah
    Meaning: Panda bears are cute and cuddly so it’s a fitting name for your lovely little newborn. The word panda comes from the Nepali word ‘ponya’, meaning bamboo eater.

    Perdita
    Origin: Latin | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Per-dee-ta
    Meaning: An unusual name that means lost, it’s also the name of the mum of all those 101 Dalmatians and of Welsh-born actress Perdita Weeks, who stars in Magnum PI.

    Phoenix
    Origin: Greek | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Fee-nix
    Meaning: Chosen by Spice Girl Mel B for her daughter, Phoenix means dark red. The Phoenix is also a bird from Greek mythology that never dies.

    Piper
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pie-pur
    Meaning: An occupational name that means pipe or flute playing, a piper is also a wading bird.

    Pipi
    Origin: Hawaiian, Greek | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Pip-ee
    Meaning: This cute name has not one, but two animal connections! Pippa or Pippi is a female variation of Philip, which means lover of horses. However, over in Hawaii, it means beef or cow!

    Pixie
    Origin: Swedish, Cornish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Pix-ee M
    eaning: This cute girl’s name most likely comes from the old English word ‘pisgy’, which was the local name given to fairy-like creatures. It’s also the name of a cat breed – the Pixiebob!

    Poe
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Po
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this is a unique choice for either a boy or girl, Poe means peacock.

    Rachel
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ray-chel
    Meaning: In the Old Testament, Rachel was the favourite wife of Jacob. It means ewe.

    Rae
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ray
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go this is perfect for your new ray of sunshine, Rae (a shortened version of Rachel) means ewe. Actors Mark Wahlberg and Daniel Baldwin both have daughters named Rae.

    Raven
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ray-ven
    Meaning: A real superhero name – Raven is in Teen Titans – it’s a good name for bird lovers or dark-haired babies!

    Rosamund
    Origin: German | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Rosa-mund
    Meaning: An ancient name, Rosamund means horse protection. It also translates to rose of the world.

    Sable
    Origin: Slavic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Say-bul
    Meaning: A sable is a species of marten – a small furry rodent – and means black.

    Sarika
    Origin: Sanskrit | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sahr-ka
    Meaning: Derived from a Sanskrit word, it relates to the myna bird, which is known for its ability to mimic.

    Savannah
    Origin: Spanish | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sa-van-nah
    Meaning: While Savannah means flat, tropical grassland, there is also a cat breed that shares the name.

    Shaden
    Origin: Arabic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Shar-den
    Meaning: An exotic-sounding name which means baby gazelle.

    Starling
    Origin: English | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Star-ling
    Meaning: Known as a gregarious bird, Starling is a great choice for any baby girl.

    Tabitha
    Origin: Aramaic | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ta-buh-thuh
    Meaning: Tabitha means gazelle. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick chose the name for one of their twin daughters.

    Teal
    Origin: English | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Teel
    Meaning: A unisex animal-inspired name that relates to both the colour and the bird, a small freshwater duck.

    Tora
    Origin: Norse, Japanese | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tor-rah
    Meaning: An unusual name, with two meanings. The old Norse meaning is thunder, while in Japan it means tiger.

    Ula
    Origin: Celtic, Hawaiian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ooo-lah
    Meaning: A nickname for Ursula or Ulrika, it means gem of the sea. In Hawaiian, it means lobster.

    Una
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na
    Meaning: A popular name in Ireland, Una comes from the Irish word uan, which means lamb.

    Ursula
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ur-su-lah
    Meaning: A saint’s name and also the name of the baddy in Disney’s Little Mermaid, it means female bear.

    Ula
    Origin: Celtic, Hawaiian | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ooo-lah
    Meaning: A short form of Ursula, it means gem of the sea. In Hawaiian, it means lobster.

    Image a of a lamb on blue background demonstrating animal-inspired baby name Una

    Credit: Canva

    Una
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ooo-na
    Meaning: As popular animal-inspired names go, in Ireland, Una comes from the Irish word uan, which means lamb.

    Ursula
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ur-su-lah
    Meaning: A saint’s name and also the name of the baddy in Disney’s Little Mermaid, it means female bear.

    Vanessa
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ur-su-lah
    Meaning: In Greek, means butterfly and is oh-so-sweetly feminine.

    Wana
    Origin: Hawaiian | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Vahn-ah
    Meaning: An unusual name – pronounced Vahn-ah – it’s Hawaiian for sea urchin.

    Winnie
    Origin: Welsh | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Win-nee
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this sweet name means gentle friend or friend of peace and is most famous as the name of the honey-loving bear, Winnie the Pooh!

    Wren
    Origin: Latin | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ren
    Meaning: Considered a bird of prophecy by the Druids, the wren is a small songbird. It’s a good animal-inspired choice for both girls and boys.

    Yaelle
    Origin: Hebrew | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Yah-ell
    Meaning: Comes from the boy’s name Yael, which means ibex, a type of mountain goat.

    Yara
    Origin: Arabic | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ya-rah
    Meaning: As animal-inspired baby names go, this Arabic name became popular in the Western world from the ’90s, it means small butterfly.

    Ylva
    Origin: Swedish, Norwegian | Style: Classic | Pronunciation:
    Meaning: A derivative of the old Norse word ‘úlfr’, which means wolf, this unusual baby name means she-wolf.