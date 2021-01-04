We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With so much of the world changed by the pandemic, many families have seen baby and toddler groups as a lifeline to ensure that their children are still getting all the social contact and development opportunities they need.







This is why, with another lockdown in full swing, many are worried that baby and toddler groups will be prohibited due to the risk of the new Covid-19 variant.

Childcare provision was one of the biggest sticking points when we first went into lockdown, with families asking how they can be expected to continue working from home if they also have to look after their children who would otherwise be at school, with a family member or at a playgroup. To combat this, grandparents have been allowed to see their grandchildren in some cases and the prime minister confirmed that during the third lockdown in England, nurseries would stay open.

However, baby and toddler groups differ from traditional childcare as parents and carers are expected to stay with their child. Also known as “stay and play sessions”, the groups offer a chance for carers and parents and their young children to meet new people and enjoy exciting, learning and development activities in a controlled, safe environment. They’re primarily there to help support families and small children with the transition from being at home to going to nursery, pre-school or reception.

In the Covid-19 pandemic, where schools are closing, anything that isn’t classed as essential or comes with an increased risk has been off the table. This raises a big question mark over whether baby and toddler groups will be able to continue through the lockdown.

Are baby and toddler groups allowed to continue in lockdown?

According to the Early Years Alliance, the Department of Education has yet to give a clear answer to this question for the third lockdown. They have confirmed that early years settings such as nurseries and childminders remain open and nannies are able to continue working, including inside the child’s home.

However with the restrictions on inter-household mixing in mind, it’s unlikely that baby and toddler groups will be able to continue through the January lockdown. Under the new restrictions announced by Boris Johnson on January 4, there can be no mixing of households either indoors or outside – unless it’s with your support or childcare bubble, or exercise with one other person. This essentially rules out baby and toddler groups since they often take place with multiple other households to aid learning and socialisation, and are often inside.

Are baby classes allowed during the second lockdown?

Baby classes, such as those gymboree-style classes that include sensory play, music sessions or art sessions, are unfortunately probably closed during the third lockdown throughout January and into February, to comply with the government’s new guidelines.

Gymboree Play & Music, which has centres throughout London and in Warwick and Leamington Spa, Bristol, St Albans and Solihull, has confirmed that they are closing as a result of the latest lockdown. A statement on their website reads, “As you will not doubt have noticed, we have had to close all our centres across the UK due to the national Lockdown announced yesterday. Once again we are devastated not to be able to see you and your little ones in class, but we know lockdown is the best way to stop this virus once and for all.”

Other baby classes, such as anti-natal classes that help parents prepare for childbirth, went online during the first lockdown and it’s thought that it will continue for this one. Due to the risk of coronavirus during pregnancy, many of these classes haven’t taken place in person for almost 8 months.

Baby and toddler groups are not allowed to continue in lockdown because essentially, baby classes such as these focus on the social, cognitive and physical development of little ones – sometimes with parents and carers in attendance too. For this reason, they are not explicitly considered ‘childcare services’ and there is too much inter-household mixing, leading to potential for the virus to spread.