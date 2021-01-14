Why are nurseries still open in lockdown when schools are shut?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With schools closed across the UK many are asking 'why are nurseries staying open?'

Covid-19 infections across England reached new levels over the Christmas period, as cases topped 80,000 for the first time ever. In reaction to this and as part of new lockdown restrictions this month, the government announced that schools would close until at least February half term. Despite schools closing, nurseries can stay open during lockdown.

The question of why are nurseries staying open when schools are closed has sparked widespread debate since the lockdown 3.0 was announced earlier this month.

While some parents see nurseries as a lifeline and a necessity as we continue to navigate the pandemic, some organisations, parents and nursery staff have been asking why, if children are “vectors for the new Covid-19 variant” is it safe for nurseries to stay open?

Why are nurseries still open in lockdown?

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has explained that the reason nurseries are allowed to remain open during lockdown is because they present “very little risk” and are ‘Covid-safe’.

This is partially due to the fact that coronavirus is proven to be “less severe in younger children“, with the Covid symptoms in kids tending to be mild – if they show at all. Throughout the pandemic, younger children have had the lowest admission rates to hospital compared to all other age groups.

In addition to this, there is evidence that infant children are considerably less likely to pass on the virus than older children. In the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) minutes from December 22, the scientific advisors for the government said that the “closure of secondary schools [is] likely to have a greater effect than closure of primary schools.”

Scientists have also confirmed that the new variant of coronavirus does not cause more severe illness in any age group – so nursery-age children are not more at risk in this sense.

However, Early Years Alliance – the largest and most representative early years membership organisation in England – has argued that those working in nursery environments have had little to no guidance given on financial support and the risks of staying open, leaving them vulnerable.

Launching the #ProtectEarlyYears campaign, Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Alliance, said: “It is simply not acceptable that, at the height of a global pandemic, early years providers are being asked to work with no support, no protection and no clear evidence that is safe for them to do so.

“We know how vital access to early education and care is to many families, but it cannot be right to ask the early years workforce to put themselves at risk. That is why it is vital that the government takes the urgent steps needed to safeguard those working in the sector, particularly mass testing and priority access to vaccinations.”

Why parents need nurseries to remain open during lockdown

For millions of parents and carers juggling working from home with managing childcare, nurseries have been a lifeline.

“Having both of our children at home whilst trying to juggle our jobs during the first lockdown was just one of the most awful experiences,” said Amy Grantham, mum-of-two and founder of PR consultancy Neon. “My husband and I both work full time and have two young children, ages five and three.”

“A five year old can’t study independently, a three year old can’t study at all. We felt that we were failing as both parents and professionals because we were struggling to manage the roles of teacher, nursery worker, caterer, employer and employee all at the same time. We tried our best, working in two-hour shifts on ‘childcare duty’ from early in the morning until late at night, but our experience ended in my husband having to request to be furloughed as it just wasn’t sustainable. Everyone was miserable!”

“Whether to send him in was a huge dilemma as we do worry about the even greater risk this version of the virus poses; however, we believe that the positive benefits of his being there far outweigh the negative.”

But she adds, “Parents have to all make decisions based on what’s right for them but for us, this was absolutely the right choice and I have every trust in our nursery to ensure that the environment there is as safe as possible for both children and staff.”

For mum-of-two Rebecca Lockwood, going back to homeschooling with schools shut means that nursery for her 2-year old is an essential. “It’s funny really,” she says, “I had two children because I wanted them to keep each other company and play together. I never imagined that what I would usually encourage (them playing together) would the one thing I would try to limit for a few hours a day to sneak in some homeschooling.”

“On the days one of my children is at nursery, we can really focus on educational based activities.”

Erin Parnell, mum-of-one and founder of Eternally Cherished UK, agrees that her daughter’s development had to be a priority this time around. “She needs social interaction with other children and I really noticed how much she missed out on this during in the 1st lockdown.”