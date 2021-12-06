Is your name dying out? The most unpopular baby names 2021 revealed!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Unpopular baby names at risk of dying out include Dale, Gary, Nigel, Alexa, Dierdre and Cheryl to name but a few.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) recently revealed its annual list of the most popular and unpopular baby names registered in the UK.

While some have remained big favourites – Olivia and Oliver, we’re looking at you – others have dropped to the bottom of the pile. According to these official stats, there were no registered births of boys called Nigel in 2020, nudging it closer to unpopular status.

Alexa is losing status with just 17 babies given this name in 2020. Maybe it’s down to the Amazon device, putting people off?

In addition, only five girls were given the name Edina in 2020. Along with morning TV favourite Lorraine. This name was big in the 50s and 60s like Katherine and Janet are now unheard of as baby name choices. And poor Deirdre, this name last ranked in 1999. While no baby was named Belinda in the UK during 2020, which is a shame as this name means pretty one.

And, for boys names, the same is happening. Gary was once a popular choice in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but there were only ten Garys born last year. And, Tarquin has really fallen out of favour, with no boys in the UK given this name for the last ten years. Due to the same fate, Dale is really dropping down the charts, as only eleven boys were given the name in 2020.

Don’t worry though, if you’ve been given one of the unpopular baby names just remember that you are so much more than your name. As Integrative Counsellor and Psychotherapist Lynette Evans explains; “Our identity is also not set in stone – the person you are now is not the person you were five or even ten years ago. A name given to you at birth does not define you for your entire life. You may not have chosen your name, but it’s your identity that describes who you are, and your identity can only come from you.”

With that in mind, here are the most unpopular baby names around right now…

Unpopular baby names for girls

Abbey

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Abb-ee

Meaning: While Abigail is rising in popularity, this shortened version has lost its appeal for modern-day parents, making it one of the top unpopular baby names. Just like its longer version, Abbey means my father is joyful.

Aileen

Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ay-leen

Meaning: An Irish version of Helen, Aileen means bright, shining light. Nicknames for Aileen include Isla, Ayla, Lee and Lena.

Alexa

Origin: Greek, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: A-lex-ah

Meaning: Just 17 Alexas were born in the UK in 2020 – perhaps Amazon’s Alexa device is putting parents off the name? It means defending men.

Alison

Origin: Scottish, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ali-sun

Meaning: A popular name back in the ‘70s, Alison has fallen out of popularity, with the shortened version Alice back in favour. It means noble.

Angela

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: An-juh-luh

Meaning: Ditched in favour of the more popular Angelina or Anjelica, Angela literally means angel.

Anita

Origin: Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: A-nee-tah

Meaning: A Spanish diminutive of Ava, Anita means grace or unguided.

Anne

Origin: French, Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ann

Meaning: While Anna hits the top 100 of names in the UK, unfortunately Anne isn’t doing so well. This classic name means grace and has regal connections – Anne was the name of six queens of England.

Annette

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-net

Meaning: This pretty name has been dwindling in popularity over the years. A pet name for Anne, it means grace.

Amanda

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: A-man-da

Meaning: A stalwart in any ‘70s or ‘80s school classroom, Amanda is now definitely a vintage name! It has a pretty meaning – she must be loved – which hopefully means it will be back up those charts again soon.

Belinda

Origin: Spanish, German | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ba-lin-dah

Meaning: Literally no baby was named Belinda in the UK during 2020, which is a shame as this name means pretty one. It also comes with a solid history – in Babylonian mythology Belinda was the goddess of heaven and earth. It’s still firmly on the unpopular baby names list though, sadly.

Bernadette

Origin: German, French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ber-na-det

Meaning: This unpopular baby name means strong, brave bear.

Beverley

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bev-ur-lee

Meaning: Singer Beverley Knight may have a name that’s not so fashionable now, but it was hugely popular at the beginning of the 20th century. It means beaver stream.

Britney

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Brit-nee

Meaning: Britney Spears gave this name a surge of popularity in the early Noughties, however, its star is now starting to fade. Despite being an American-sounding name, it actually means from Great Britain!

Brenda

Origin: Celtic | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Bren-dah

Meaning: Blade of a sword. Brenda was popular until the start of the 21st century.

Caitlin

Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Kate-lin

Meaning: This pretty Irish name, which means pure, has seen a steep decline in recent years.

Carly

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Car-lee

Meaning: The feminine version of Carl, Carly means free man. Carla is a more popular choice in the UK right now.

Carol

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kar-roll

Meaning: A feminine version of Charles, which means free man. A popular name in the ‘60s and ‘70s, no baby girl was given this name in 2020, cementing its place firmly on the unpopular baby names list!

Carrie

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kar-ee

Meaning: Despite being a more modern version of the classic Carol, Carrie has lost popularity over the years, leaving it in the unpopular baby names list. Just like Carol it means free man.

Catriona

Origin: Scottish, Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ka-TREE-na

Meaning: The Scottish form of Katherine, it means pure.

Chelsy

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Chel-see

Meaning: This London and New York place name has taken a major dive in popularity since Chelsea Clinton made it popular.

Cheryl

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Cher-ul

Meaning: Poor Cheryl – now part of the unpopular baby names club with only three babies were given the name in 2020. Popular up until the ‘80s when it took a dive in more recent times. It’s a French derivation of the word Cherie, meaning darling.

Cindy

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sin-dee

Meaning: A diminutive of Cynthia, Cindy means from Mount Kynthos. Just ten babies were given the name in 2020.

Clare

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Klehr

Meaning: While Clare is not so popular anymore, the alternative spelling – Claire – has also gone down the name charts. It means bright or famous.

Courtney

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kort-nee

Meaning: Enjoyed a popular spell in the ‘90s thanks to Courtney Cox and Courtney Love, this French name means from the court or short nose!

Dawn

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Daw-n

Meaning: A word name which means daybreak or the first appearance of light. Sadly only six Dawns made an appearance in the UK in 2020!

Davina

Origin: Scottish, Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Daa-vee-nuh

Meaning: A feminine form of David, it means beloved.

Danielle

Origin: French, Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Daa-vee-nuh

Meaning: The French feminine form of Daniel, it means God is my judge.

Debbie

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Deb-bee

Meaning: This unpopular baby name means bee. It was hugely popular in the 1950s but now the longer version of the name – Deborah – is slightly more popular.

Deirdre

Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Deer-dree

Meaning: We dare you to think of this name and not recall Deidre Barlow in her big glasses on the cobbles at Coronation Street! Sadly, this baby name – which means sorrowful – has not been chosen for any babies in the UK since 1999!

Denise

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Den-eese

Meaning: A feminine version of Denis, Denise means god of Nysa.

Diane

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Die-ann

Meaning: While Diana still remains popular – thanks to Princess Diana – this version has waned in popularity. Both names have Latin origins and mean divine.

Donna

Origin: Italian | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Donn-uh

Meaning: Donna means lady of the home and was a title of respect in Italy.

Doreen

Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Daw-reen

Meaning: No baby Doreens were born in 2020, but as the name means brooding or sullen, perhaps it’s not surprising!

Edna

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ed-nuh

Meaning: One of those vintage names, which may be on the cusp of a revival, means delight.

Edina

Origin: English, Hungarian | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ed-eena

Meaning: Possibly a derivative of Edwina, Edina means wealthy friend. Made famous by Jennifer Saunder’s character in Absolutely Fabulous, only five girls were given the name Edina in 2020.

Elisha

Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: E-li-sha

Meaning: Derived from the Old German name Alicia, it means noble, exalted or God is my salvation.

Ethel

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Eth-ell

Meaning: For any original EastEnders fans, Ethel will also be a reminder of Dot’s friend Ethel, and her sweet little Willy – her dog! Perhaps this is why Ethel – which means noble maiden – has dropped out of popularity.

Fay

Origin: French, English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fay

Meaning: This short and sweet name means fairy and was super popular until the ‘80s.

Fiona

Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Fee-oh-na

Meaning: Thought to have been coined by a Scottish poet in the 19th century, Fiona comes from the Irish word fionn, which means fair or pale.

Gemma

Origin: Italian, Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jem-uh

Meaning: Saint Gemma was an Italian saint; Gemma was originally an Italian nickname for a precious gem. Can also be spelt Jemma.

Gertrude

Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gur-trood

Meaning: A super popular name in the early 1900s, Gertrude means strong spear. It was the name of a Norse goddess and a saint – Gertrude the Great, who was unofficially the patron saint of cats!

Gwendoline

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Gwen-do-lin

Meaning: While Gwen still has some popularity, the longer version Gwendoline – which means fair bow or white ring – is fading fast in the name charts.

Gwyneth

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gwin-eh-TH

Meaning: Actress and health guru Gwyneth Paltrow gave this classic name a boost. Meaning happiness, it’s anything but a happy ending as its popularity is starting to wane.

Heaven

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Hev-uhn

Meaning: Heaven is a divine word name which has seen ups and downs in popularity. An alternative is Nevaeh – Heaven spelt backwards!

Hilary

Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hil-la-ree

Meaning: This unpopular baby name comes from the same word root as hilarious and means cheerful or happy.

Jacqueline

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Jak-uh-lin

Meaning: For many, Jacqueline recalls the glamour of the Kennedy era of politics and the first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. The female version of Jacques, it means supplanter.

Jade

Origin: Spanish | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Jey-d

Meaning: This gemstone name means stone of the side. A protective stone, Jade is said to keep the wearer from harm, brings harmony and attracts friendship.

Jane

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jay-n

Meaning: An old-fashioned name, Jane has been around since Tudor times and means God is gracious. Can also be spelt Jayne as in movie star Jayne Mansfield.

Janet

Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jah-nit

Meaning: A derivative of Jane, Janet was popular in the mid 20th century and means God is gracious.

Jennifer

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jay-n

Meaning: With so many Hollywood stars sporting this name – from Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Lawrence – you’d think this name would be more popular, but it’s seen a steep decline in recent years. It’s derived from Guinevere, which means white wave.

Jodie

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jor-dan

Meaning: A name that was in the top 50 UK names in the late ‘90s, only 14 baby girls were named Jodie in 2020. It means from Judea or Jewish.

Jordan

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jor-dan

Meaning: The River Jordan is the name of a holy river in the Bible so it’s probably no surprise the name Jordan means down flowing.

Judy

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Joo-dee

Meaning: First used as a nickname for Judith – which means praised – Judy saw a rise in popularity in the ‘80s. The most famous Judy is undoubtedly Judy Garland.

Julie

Origin: French, Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Joo-lie

Meaning: Julie derives from Julius, a Roman family name and means youthful.

Justine

Origin: French, Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jus-teen

Meaning: The female variation of Justine, sadly no children were bestowed with the name Justine this year. It means fair.

Karen

Origin: Danish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ka-ren

Meaning: As unpopular baby names go, Karen has had a bad rap in recent years, which is a shame as this Danish variation of Katherine means pure.

Katharine

Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ka-ren

Meaning: Even though this name has royal and saintly connections, it has lost popularity in recent years. It comes from the Greek word katharos, which means pure.

Kelly

Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kell-ee

Meaning: Originally a boy’s name, it’s since been a chosen name for girls as well. Of Irish origin, it means war.

Kerry

Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kare-ee

Meaning: The meaning of Kerry is black-haired so is perfect for any dark-haired babies – both boys and girls.

Kimberley

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Kimber-lee

Meaning: Originally a surname, the name means Cyneburga’s meadow. It was used as a first name in the ‘40s, it’s taken a decline in more recent years.

Kirsty

Origin: Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kurs-tee

Meaning: A short form of Christine, Kirsty means follower of Christ.

Kristen

Origin: Danish, Norwegian | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Kris-tun

Meaning: Though a popular name in the acting world as Kristen Stewart, Wig and Bell attest too, it’s not that popular in the UK. It literally means a Christian.

Kylie

Origin: Aboriginal | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ky-lee

Meaning: Back in the late ‘80s, there were a plethora of baby girls called Kylie, after the Antipodean pop princess. Since it means boomerang, we’re hoping it will come back…

Lauren

Origin: English, Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lor-en

Meaning: Popularised by Lauren Bacall in the ‘40s, Lauren was actually a Roman surname, which means bay laurel.

Lindsay

Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lind-zee

Meaning: Originally an English surname, this unisex name means marshlands of Lincolnshire. However, it’s been banished to the marshlands of names as not one girl was given this name in the UK during 2020.

Lorraine

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Luh-reyn

Meaning: Lorraine means from the province of Lorraine – an area in the north east France. Big in the 50s and 60s, it’s a name that’s definitely dying out.

Marilyn

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mar-i-lin

Meaning: Without a doubt made famous by Marilyn Monroe in the ‘50s, it now seen as somewhat of an old-fashioned name. The name was a combination of Mary and Lynn and means drop of the sea, bitter, beloved and lake!

Marjorie

Origin: English, Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Mar-jor-ee

Meaning: An old royal name in England and Scotland, it means pearl.

Miranda

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mi-ran-duh

Meaning: Miranda was invented by Shakespeare for his play The Tempest. It means marvellous but its popularity is anything but! Despite Miranda in Sex And The City giving it a revival in the late ‘90s, its dropped out of favour in more recent years.

Monica

Origin: Latin, Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mon-i-ka

Meaning: A popular name with Catholics because of Saint Monica, the name enjoyed a brief revival in popularity thanks to Monica Gellar in Friends. It simply means adviser.

Nathalia

Origin: Portuguese | Gender: Girl | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Na-ta-lee-ah

Meaning: This Portuguese spelling is not that popular, however, as it means birthday of the Lord, we imagine it is popular with parents of those girls born on Christmas Day!

Pamela

Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Pam-uh-luh

Meaning: While Pamela Anderson is probably the most famous star with this name, Pamela actually goes back to the 16th century. It means honey or all sweetness, but despite this cute connection, only nine babies were given the name in 2020.

Phyllis

Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Fil-is

Meaning: Phyllis was the name of a woman who was turned into an almond tree in Greek mythology and the literally means green bough.

Rosamund

Origin: German | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Roz-uh-muhnd

Meaning: A variant of an old German name Rosamond, this name means horse protector.

Rowena

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Row-ee-nah

Meaning: Rowena was the heroine of Sir Walter Scott’s novel Ivanhoe. Popular up until the 1960s, the name means white spear or famous friend.

Sandra

Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: San-dra

Meaning: A female derivation of Alexandra, which means man’s defender, Sandra was hugely popular in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Fast forward to 2020 and only a handful of girls were given the name.

Shannon

Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation:

Meaning: This Gaelic name means old and wise. Chances are if you grew up in the ‘90s, you’ll remember this name from Beverley Hills 90210 star Shannon Doherty. Sadly, it’s lost its LA appeal over the years.

Sharon

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sha-ron

Meaning: Sharon was a popular partner for Tracy back in the ‘80s but rarely any parents are choosing this name nowadays. It is of Hebrew origin and means fertile plain.

Shauna

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shaw-nah

Meaning: Zero girls were given the name Shauna, which means God is gracious, in 2020.

Sheila

Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shee-luh

Meaning: This Irish version of Cecila means blind one.

Shelly

Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shee-luh

Meaning: Originally a surname, Shelley was given to people who lived in a clearing near a hillside or a meadow’s edge.

Shirley

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shir-lee

Meaning: Bright meadow. Made famous by Shirley Temple in the ‘30s, only eight girls were given this classic name in 2020.

Sinead

Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shin-aid

Meaning: An Irish name known via singer Sinead O’Connor, it means God’s gracious gift.

Sonia

Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Son-ya

Meaning: While it’s not strictly on the extinction list, Sonia has seen a drop in popularity. This Greek-derived name means wisdom.

Tammy

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tam-mee

Meaning: A version of Tamara, Tammy, which means date palm tree, was huge in the ‘70s and ‘80s. If you’re of a certain age, there’s no doubt you’ll have fond memories of Tammy Girl

Tamzin

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tam-zin

Meaning: Not a single girl was named Tamzin in 2020 – even the variety spelt Tamsin is fast becoming an unpopular baby name. It means twin.

Tanya

Origin: Russia | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tan-ya

Meaning: The Russian diminutive of Tatiana, which was originally a Latin family name.

Teresa

Origin: Greek, Spanish, Italian | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tuh-ree-suh

Meaning: Teresa means to harvest or late summer and is probably originally taken from the Greek island of Therasia.

Tiffany

Origin: Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Tiff-annie

Meaning: While there are still around 60 babies a year named Tiffany, it’s fallen from its dizzy heights of the ‘90s when it was most likely popular due to the luxury jewellery brand of the same name. It stands for God’s appearance.

Tina

Origin: English, Greek | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tee-nuh

Meaning: A shorter version of Christina, Tina means steadfastness. One of the most famous women bearing this name – Tina Turner – was actually christened Anna Mae!

Tracy

Origin: Irish | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tray-cee

Meaning: One of the big ‘80s names, alongside Sharon, Tracy or Tracey was originally an Irish surname. It means warlike.

Toni

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Toe-nee

Meaning: A unisex name (usually spelt Tony for boys), it’s a diminutive of Antonia, which means priceless one. Priceless it might be, but it’s still firmly on the unpopular baby names list.

Tricia

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Trih-shuh

Meaning: A shortened version of Patricia, Tricia was a popular name around the 1950s and means noble.

Vanessa

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ver-jin-yuh

Meaning: Invented by writer Jonathan Swift for his poem Cadenus and Vanessa in 1713, Vanessa was a popular name in the ‘80s. It’s also a type of butterfly.

Virginia

Origin: Latin | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ver-jin-yuh

Meaning: Virginia means pure and was hugely popular in the ‘20s and ‘30s. Ginny is a nickname derived from Virginia.

Wendy

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Wen-dee

Meaning: Wendy was supposedly invented by Sir James Barrie as one of his characters in Peter Pan. It means friend.

Wilma

Origin: German, Scottish | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation:

Meaning: A shortened version of Wilhelmina, Wilma means resolute protection. It jumped into popular culture with The Flintstones – Fred Flintstone’s wife was named Wilma.

Whitney

Origin: English | Gender: Girl | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Whit-nee

Meaning: Originally an English surname, Whitney means white island. The name enjoyed a huge surge in popularity in the ‘80s thanks to singer Whitney Houston.

Yvonne

Origin: French | Gender: Girl | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ih-von

Meaning: Peaking in popularity in the ‘50s and ‘60s, Yvonne is a French name that means yew wood.

Unpopular baby names for boys

Ainsley

Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Aynz-lee

Meaning: A surname since 11th century, Ainsley means one wood or meadow.

Aladdin

Origin: Arabic | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Uh-la-dn

Meaning: The hero of the self-titled folk story, Aladdin means nobility of faith. Despite three babies being born with this exotic name in 2017, none have been born since!

Alf

Origin: English | | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Ahlf

Meaning: It may be an unpopular baby name, but Alf has the cutest of meanings – it derives from old English meaning elf or magical counsel!

Barry

Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bari

Meaning: Barry is thought to be an anglicised version of the Gaelic name Báire, which translates into fair-headed or fair-haired.

Ben

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ben

Meaning: While this shortened version of Benjamin isn’t going extinct, it has dropped a whopping 300 places in the most popular UK boys’ names. Of Hebrew origin, it means son.

Bert

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Burt

Meaning: While this short boys’ name means illustrious, respect for Bert has dropped with only seven boys being given the name. Interestingly, Bertie – for both boys and girls – is on the rise.

Bill

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bill

Meaning: A shortened version of William, Bill means resolute protection. Most parents prefer the full name for their little ones, probably because of the regal connections!

Blair

Origin: Scottish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Blehr

Meaning: Once cool, Blair is no longer flavour of the month. Originally a Scottish surname, it means someone who lives on the plain.

Brad

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Br-add

Meaning: Once a much-loved boys’ name – possibly down to the rise in fame of Brad Pitt – very few parents are choosing this American-sounding name. It means broad clearing in the wood.

Brandon

Origin: English | | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Bran-don

Meaning: A name which peaked in the ‘90s – possibly thanks to Brandon Walsh in Beverly Hills 90210 – Brandon means broom-covered hill.

Brett

Origin: Celtic | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Bret

Meaning: Brett goes way back to the Middle Ages – it was a mane for the Bretons who arrived in Britain during the Norman Conquest and quite simply means from Brittany.

Carl

Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic

Pronunciation: K-arl

Meaning: A German derivative of Charles, Carl means free man.

Chad

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Chad

Meaning: Despite sounding American, Chad has its roots firmly in Blighty. It’s old English and means battle warrior or protector. It’s still on the unpopular baby names list though.

Chesney

Origin: English, French | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Chez-nee

Meaning: Whether this name makes you think of Coronation Street or one-hit wonder Chesney Hawkes, it’s definitely lost its appeal with no babies recorded as having this name in 2020. It means oak grove or camp.

Clarence

Origin: Latin | | Gender: Boys | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klar-ence

Meaning: Clarence means bright – and we’re really hoping this cute vintage boy’s name will have a bright future once again!

Clifford

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klif-erd

Meaning: In the Middle Ages, the Clifford family was a powerful family in England, however Clifford for a given name is on the wane. It means lives near the cliff.

Clive

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Klyve

Meaning: This old English name literally marked where people live – it means lives near a cliff!

Craig

Origin: Scottish | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Krayg

Meaning: Even Craig David can’t turn the fortunes of this unpopular baby name! Of Gaelic origin, it means rocky.

Dale

Origin: English | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dayl

Meaning: Just eleven boys were given the name Dale in 2020 – it means valley.

Dave

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Dayv

Meaning: While David continues to be popular, the nickname Dave has fallen from grace. Meaning beloved, parents aren’t showing this baby name any love.

Derek

Origin: English, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Der-ik

Meaning: Introduced into Britain via Flemish weavers, Derek is thought to come from the German name Theodoric, which means the people’s ruler.

Duane

Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: D’wayn

Meaning: An Irish surname originally, it means dark or swarthy. Can also be spelt Dwayne, as in the actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock!

Eamonn

Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ay-mon

Meaning: This classic Irish name has really dropped out of favour – no boys were given the name in 2020. It means wealthy protector.

Earl

Origin: English, Norse | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Url

Meaning: An English aristocratic title, Earl means nobleman or prince. As English as it sounds, it was actually brought to UK shores by the Vikings!

Erol

Origin: Turkish | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: E-roll

Meaning: Erol means brave – apt as it bravely soldiers on with only a handful of boys given the name each year, keeping it firmly on the unpopular baby names list!

Gary

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Gair-ee

Meaning: Once a popular name in the ‘70s and ‘80s, there were only ten Garys born last year. It means spearman.

Geoff

Origin: French | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jeff

Meaning: Perhaps seen as the preserve of grandads rather than newborn babies, Geoff means pledge of peace. Can also be spelt Jeff.

Graham

Origin: Scottish | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Gray-um

Meaning: A classic Scottish surname, this unpopular name actually derives from the English town Grantham, which translates to gravel area.

Greg

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: G-reg

Meaning: A shortened version of Gregory, which is slightly more popular with UK parents, Greg means vigilant or a watchman.

Hadrian

Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hay-dree-en

Meaning: Hadrian was a Roman emperor from 117 to 138AD – and yes, the famous wall was named after him. The name means dark-haired, but sadly for this historical name, most parents prefer Adrian for their little boys so it’s staying put on the unpopular baby names list.

Hank

Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Hank

Meaning: A diminutive of Henry, this nickname dates back to the 17th century and means estate ruler.

Heathcliff

Origin: Scottish | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Heeth-kliff

Meaning: This romantic literary name has definitely seen a dip in popularity over recent years. Unsurprisingly, it means heath near a cliff!

Hermes

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Her-mees

Meaning: Despite this ancient name having a rich history – Hermes was the messenger god – it’s fallen out of favour in recent years. Yes, it may be the name of a luxury fashion brand, but it’s also the name of a parcel delivery service…

Hero

Origin: Scottish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Heer-oh

Meaning: Despite being chosen by Myleene Klass for one of her daughters, this heroic name is on the wane. It means demi-god.

Howard

Origin: German, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: How-erd

Meaning: A commonplace name for most of the 20th century, Howard – which means high guardian or brave – has dropped off big time in the popular name charts.

Iago

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ee-aa- gow

Meaning: Whether it’s because it’s difficult to pronounce or because Iago was the villain in Shakespeare’s Othello, this Welsh name is not popular with modern parents. A Welsh variant of James, it means supplanter.

Iggy

Origin: British | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Igg-ee

Meaning: It comes from the Roman name Egnatius, which means fire or fiery. A rock star name through and through, both Iggy Pop and Iggy Azalea use the moniker for their stage names.

Jared

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Jair-red

Meaning: Jared means he descends. Popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s, even Jared Leto can’t rescue this unpopular baby name!

Jeffrey

Origin: German, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jehf-ree

Meaning: This Americanised version of Geoffrey has fallen out of grace. Of German origin, it means pledge of peace.

Jim

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Jim

Meaning: While James shows no sign of waning in popularity, the shortened version Jim is definitely not feeling the love. It means supplanter.

Judd

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Juhd

Meaning: A short form of Jordan, this short name means descend or flow down.

Keith

Origin: Hebrew | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Keeth

Meaning: Of Scottish and Gaelic origin, the meaning of Keith is woodland or forest – and that’s where it probably will be staying as only five boys were given this classic name in 2020.

Kieran

Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Keer-ren

Meaning: Kieran was the name of Ireland’s first-born saint and means little dark one.

Kirby

Origin: Norse | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ker-bee

Meaning: While Kirby is a town in Merseyside, the gender-neutral name actually has Norse origins and means church settlement.

Larry

Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Lare-ee

Meaning: A diminutive of Lawrence, this unpopular boy’s name means meaning from Laurentium, a city in ancient Italy.

Len

Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Len

Meaning: This name won’t be getting a ‘ten from Len’ as zero boys were given this name in 2020 making it a firm favourite on the unpopular baby names list. A variation of Leonard, it means brave lion.

Leroy

Origin: French | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Lee-Roy

Meaning: If you grew up in the ‘80s, you’ll remember Leroy from Fame. The light has dimmed on this name as it’s definitely got less famous during the years. Of French origin, it means king.

Leslie

Origin: Scottish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Les-lee

Meaning: Despite being huge around the mid 20th century, Leslie is not a popular name for either girls or boys these days, which is a shame as it has such a pretty meaning – holly garden!

Lester

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Less-tur

Meaning: A place name that literally refers to the town of Leicester!

Lionel

Origin: French | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Lye-a-nel

Meaning: Unlike its other big cat brothers – Leo and Leonard – Lionel, which means young lion is falling out of popularity with parents.

Melvin

Origin: English, Scottish | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Melvin

Meaning: Melvin means council protector, but it’s status as a popular name is definitely not protected – only eight boys were given the name in 2020, marking its status as one of the unpopular boys names as firm.

Mitchell

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mitch-el

Meaning: An English variation of Michael, this name means who is like God.

Montel

Origin: English, Italian | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Mon-tell

Meaning: Some believe Montel is a modern invented name, others say it comes from Italy and means mountain – regardless, it’s not a popular choice for modern day parents.

Morris

Origin: English, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Mor-iss

Meaning: A variation of Maurice, this English surname turned first name means dark-skinned. Some sources also say it means of the marsh.

Nash

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Nash

Meaning: Originally a surname, Nash means by the ash tree. Hugely popular in the ‘90s, only three boys were given this unusual name in 2020.

Neal

Origin: Irish | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Neel

Meaning: While the spelling Neil is slightly more popular, this classic name is definitely on its way out bumping down the unpopular baby names list.Which is a shame as it’s a very cute and fluffy name meaning cloud!

Neymar

Origin: Brazil | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Neigh-mar

Meaning: Footballers have a lot to answer for – yes, we’re looking at your Neymar. This Brazilian invented name, which is rarely given to British boys, is a mash up between Neptune and Mars!

Nick

Origin: Greek, English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nik

Meaning: A diminutive of Nicholas, Nick name means victory of the people. Our favourite Nick? Saint Nick of course so we hope for his sake, this name doesn’t go extinct!

Nigel

Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Nye-jel

Meaning: Do we blame the demise of this traditional name on Nigel Farage? Or is it because there are just many cooler names out there? Regardless, there were no Nigels born in 2020! It comes from Nigellus, a medieval Latinized form of Neil.

Oakland

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Oak-land

Meaning: A surname that was given to people who lived near a patch of oak trees, it hasn’t translated so well to a first name.

Oswald

Origin: English, German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Oz-wald

Meaning: A firm favourite on the unpopular baby names list, Oswald of Northumbria was a king of Northumbria and a saint, and this unusual name means God’s power.

Orville

Origin: French | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Or-ville

Meaning: Orville Wright was one half of the aviation duo, however, this name is no longer flying high. Of French origin it means gold town.

Phaedon

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Phae-don

Meaning: Three boys were given this unique name in 2020, but we don’t think it’s ever going to take over from Oliver as the most popular name. A Greek name, it means he who gives you light.

Piers

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Peers

Meaning: Bad news Piers Morgan – you’re on the way out! Four boys were given the name Piers, which means rock, in 2020. Meaning it’s found it’s place on the unpopular baby names list.

Ptolemy

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Tol-uh-mee

Meaning: Perhaps it’s the confusion on how to pronounce this name that makes it so unpopular, but Ptolemy has great historic roots. Ptolemy was an Alexandrian astronomer and the name of one of Alexander the Great’s generals – it means warlike.

Quinten | Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage

Pronunciation: Quinn-ten

Meaning: Quinten comes from the Latin name Quentin and means fifth, so would be perfect for that fifth child!

Raine

Origin: English, French | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Rain

Meaning: The name Raine for a boy literally comes from nature, while for a girl it’s French and means queen. Sounds lovely? Still in the unpopular babe names category we’re afraid.

Reg

Origin: English, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Reg

Meaning: Not a single Reg was born in 2020, yet the longer version Reggie is hugely popular, which just goes to show it’s all about style! Both are versions of Reginald, which means counsel power.

Rhett

Origin: Dutch | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Rett

Meaning: Rhett will forever be associated with Scarlett O’Hara’s lover in Gone With The Wind. This Dutch originated romantic name means advice.

Roderick

Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Rod-er-ick

Meaning: A name with regal connotations, Roderick means famous ruler. Rod Stewart, who was christened with the name Roderick, ditched it for his shorter stage name, but perhaps it’s time to come back into fashion after its long stint on the unpopular baby names list.

Rodney

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Rod-nee

Meaning: That ‘plonker’ Rodney may have given this old-fashioned name some popularity in the ‘80s, but it’s definitely been put to bed now, cosy and safe in the unpopular baby names bed. Meaning island near the clearing, it could see a resurgence in years to come.

Ron

Origin: Norse | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ron

Meaning: Ron may not be popular, but the longer version Ronnie was ranked 54th in the UK in 2020! The Vikings bought the name to the UK and it means ruler’s counsellor.

Ross

Origin: Scottish | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Ross

Meaning: Ross Geller from Friends gave this name a nudge of popularity from the unpopular baby names list in the ‘90s but it’s starting to dwindle. Originally the surname of a Scottish clan, Ross means upland or peninsula.

Rye

Origin: Scottish, Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Rye

Meaning: The name of a grain that is used to make whiskey, Rye is also thought to have come from the name Ryan, which in Irish means little king.

Russell

Origin: French | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Russ-ell

Meaning: Despite the likes of Russell Crowe and Russell Brand, this name is slowly fading out of popularity. It means redhead or fox-coloured and began as a nickname for those boys with red hair.

Sanjay

Origin: Sanskrit | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: San-jay

Meaning: An historic Indian name that was super popular in the ‘80s, but only four boys were given this Hindu name, which means triumphant.

Sascha

Origin: German | Gender: Unisex | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Sas-cha

Meaning: A diminutive of Alexander, it means defending warrior. The alternative spelling of Sacha as in actor Sacha Baron Cohen is more popular.

Shane

Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Sheyn

Meaning: Shane first became popular with the Western movie of the same name in 1953 but has recently dropped out of the top 100 boys’ names. A version of Sean, it means God is gracious.

Shawn

Origin: Irish | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Shawn

Meaning: Pop star Shawn Mendes has not been able to buck the downwards trend of this variation of Sean, which means God is gracious.

Shaquille

Origin: Arabic | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Shah-KEEL

Meaning: The ‘90s saw this cool name peak as parents named their little boy after basketball star, Shaquille O’Neal. It means well developed or handsome.

Simba

Origin: Swahili | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sim-bah

Meaning: Perhaps The Lion King was the final nail in the coffin for this lion-inspired name, which means lion or strength.

Skylar

Origin: Dutch | Gender: Unisex | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: Sky-lah

Meaning: A variation of the Dutch name Schuyler, this cute sky-inspired name means scholar.

Spike

Origin: American | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Spike

Meaning: A nickname, which became popular as a given name in the ‘90s thanks to the likes of director Spike Lee, Spike means long, heavy nail, which may be the reason it’s fallen out of popularity.

Stan

Origin: British, French | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Stan-lee

Meaning: While the longer version Stanley ranked fairly high in 2020 with UK parents, Stan is not feeling the love! Stan comes from Old English, stan meaning stone and lah, meaning wood or clearing.

Stevie

Origin: Greek | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Stee-vee

Meaning: Related to the Greek name Stephen, Stevie means crown. It’s slightly more popular for girls than boys, probably thanks to singer Stevie Nicks.

Stuart

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Stu-art

Meaning: Whether it’s spelt Stewart or Stuart, this name, once popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s is almost extinct! It originated as a surname – meaning house guard – and was given to someone who served as a steward in a manor or royal household.

Tarquin

Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Tar-kwin

Meaning: With no boys in the UK given this name for the last ten years, it’s clear this posh name is losing favour with parents as it slips deep into the unpopular baby names list. Originally a Roman clan name, it means from Tarquinia.

Terrence

Origin: Latin | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Ter-uhns

Meaning: Terence was a Roman playwright, and the name comes from the Roman family name Terentius, meaning smooth.

Tim

Origin: Greek | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Tim

Meaning: Timothy still has a place in when it comes to classic names but derivatives like Tim and Timmy are falling out of favour. The name means honouring God.

Tobey

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Unisex | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Toe-bee

Meaning: A diminutive of Tobias, it means God is good. While the spelling Toby is still popular, the additional e seems to be a turn-off for parents, making it an unpopular baby name. We’re not sure actor Tobey Maguire would agree…

Trevor

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: trev-er

Meaning: Derived from Trefor in Welsh, this old-fashioned name means large settlement.

Tristian

Origin: Celtic | Gender: Boy | Style: Boho | Pronunciation: tris-t-ian

Meaning: While Tristan is a little more popular, this variation isn’t proving as attractive to new parents. The meaning is derived from the French word triste, which means sad.

Tyrone

Origin: Gaelic | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Ty-rohn

Meaning: The actor Tyrone Power first made this name popular in the ‘30s and ‘40s, but it’s lost its star appeal and slipped into unpopular baby names in recent years. Or Irish origin, it means land of Owen.

Vaughan

Origin: Welsh | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Vawn

Meaning: A popular Welsh surname, Vaughan means little.

Vivian

Origin: Latin | Gender: Unisex | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Viv-ee-uhn

Meaning: While more popular for girls, Vivian as a boy’s name has fallen out of popularity. A saint’s name, it means lively.

Warrick

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: War-rick

Meaning: The name Warrick was originally derived from a family having lived in the county of Warwickshire. It means leader who defends. Can also be spelt like Warwick.

Wayne

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Classic | Pronunciation: Wayn

Meaning: First made popular by actor John Wayne in the ‘30s and ‘40s, it’s lost its cowboy cool. An English career name, it means wagon builder.

Wes

Origin: English | Gender: Boy | Style: Modern | Pronunciation: Wes

Meaning: While Wesley is still being chosen as a boy’s name, the derivative Wes has fallen out of favour. This English name means western meadow.

Wilbert

Origin: German | Gender: Boy | Style: Vintage | Pronunciation: Wil-bert

Meaning: Hugely popular at the turn of the 20th century, Wilbert has almost died out. A variation of Wilbur (which is definitely a more popular choice for parents), it means resolute or brilliant.