Whether you need to kit your children out for National Christmas Jumper Day or bring a little festive cheer into their lives, look no further than our edit of the best Christmas jumpers for kids.
It’s almost that time of year again when we reach to the back of our wardrobes to find our Christmas jumpers. More than likely your kids have outgrown last year’s festive attire. If you’re on the hunt for the best Christmas jumpers for kids, we have rounded up all the cutest and most festive ones out there. We love to wear merry knits at Christmas time, but is there anything cuter than tiny Christmas jumpers? We think not!
Are you also on the hunt for special advent calendars for your kids this Christmas? We have found all the best advent calendars with toys, that will ensure an extra special countdown to the big day.
If your children’s schools are celebrating Christmas Jumper Day this year, make sure you’re prepared with all the best Christmas jumpers for your little ones. When is Christmas Jumper Day 2020?
From sequin reindeers to festive dinosaurs there is a Christmas jumper to suit every tiny person in your life. Whether you’re buying for your own children or as a gift, our pick of the best merry knitwear will ensure cute overload. Cameras at the ready! There is even an Xbox Christmas jumper, because even gaming can be festive right?
Are you looking for a fun activity to do with your kids this year? May we suggest our Christmas jumper cupcakes for a spot of festive baking. They are a yummy treat for all the family or a thoughtful gift for friends, because everybody loves cupcakes!
Shop our edit of the best Christmas jumpers for kids:
Neutral Christmas jumper
This has to be one of the chicest kids Christmas jumper we've ever seen. The pastel sequins, the ruffle neck – good job it's available in adult size too.
Priced: from £19 at Next
Children’s organic cotton Nordic jumper
A classic festive knit the little ones will love, this is the unisex style that'll brighten up a wintery day.
Priced: £35 at John Lewis and Partners
Santa truck Christmas jumper
The happiest jumper has to be this rainbow Santa truck style. Team it with cord trousers and tan boots for a cool spin on a classic.
Priced: from £16 at Next
Christmas-Tree-Sequin-Grey-Sweatshirt-(3-14-Years)-00
Simple, wearable and the perfect update to loungewear. This sequin sweatshirt is a sure-fire win for the kids.
Priced: from £9 at Tu at Sainsbury's
Penguin Fair Isle Jumper
This little festive knit with button-down detail is a complete winner. For a festive walk just add this to a pair of jeans with lace up tan boots, a puffer coat, and go.
Priced: £10 at M&S
Christmas sloth sweatshirt
How amazing is this shiny sloth jumper? The children will all want to wear this fun sweater for Xmas jumper day.
Priced: £9.99 at H&M
Kid’s navy reindeer jumper
The happy little reindeer will make everyone smile all day long. Try adding this one over a sequin dress or keep it simple with jeans.
Priced: £24 at Jojo Maman Bébé
Matching family Christmas Minnie Mouse jumper
Minnie Mouse fans will be obsessed with this dreamy knit from next. Add it to tartan checked trousers for a the complete festive package.
Priced: from £19 at Next
Reindeer Jumper
Little girls will love a hint of sparkle. Add this knit to a pleated skirt, tights and metallic shoes for top-to-toe Christmas perfection.
Priced: £18 at John Lewis & Partners
Girl’s Robin Cardigan
As an alternative to the classic Christmas jumper, why not opt for a cosy cardie instead? This will look so adorable layered over a party dress.
Priced: £24 at Jojo Maman Bébé
Embroidered Penguin Jumper
Available in sizes 2-7 years. This adorable fluffy and sparkly knit is perfect for chilly and festive days.
Priced: £14 at M&S
Red Fluffy Robin Jumper
A seasonal must-have for your little one, this fluffy knit from Sainsbury's captures the Christmas spirit with its joyful robin design.
Priced: From £11 at Tu Clothing
Boys Sequin Dinosaur Christmas Jumper
The only thing better than a great pun? A festive pun! Have a roarsome Christmas in this sequin embellished knit.
Priced: From £7 at Matalan
Jingles Reindeer Jumper
Made from 100% pure cotton, this gorgeous Christmas knit features The White Company's favourite character, Jingles the Reindeer.
Priced: £30 at The White Company
Fair Isle Knitted Jumper
Available in sizes 0-3 months to 3-4 years. Looking for a knit that can still be worn in January? This adorable fair isle print jumper fits the bill perfectly.
Priced: £29 at Mini Boden
Hatley Cream and Red Fair Isle Stags V-Neck Sweater
Available in sizes 3-6 months to 18-24 months. A trendy fair isle print knit, that we certainly wouldn't say no to in an adult size!
Priced: £26 at Alex and Alexa
Gnome Christmas Jumper
Spread Christmas magic with this joyous 3D gnome jumper. Also available in a matching adult's version!
Priced: From £9 at Matalan
Epic Elf Christmas Top
Available in sizes 1-7 years. Crafted from 100% cotton, we love this fun slogan print top.
Priced: From £2.75 at George at Asda
Polar Bear Intarsia Knit Jumper
An adorable fluffy polar bear takes centre stage on this festive knit from Fatface. The jumper has a subtle sparkle for a touch of Christmas magic.
Priced: £24 at Fatface
Christmas Friends Sweatshirt
Available in sizes 6-12 months to 5-6 years. Made with supersoft brushed fleece fabric, this sweatshirt is a great option for colder days this festive season.
Priced: £20 at JoJo Maman Bébé
Navy Little Bear Jumper
Available in sizes 0-3 months to 5-6 years. Dress your little ones in an adorable polar bear knit, made with supersoft cashmere mix fabric.
Priced: £24 at JoJo Maman Bébé
Red Reindeer Sweatshirt
Available in sizes 6-12 months to 5-6 years. Ensure cuteness overload with this sweet reindeer print jumper.
Priced: £20 at JoJo Maman Bébé
2-Pack Cotton Sweatshirts
Available in ages 1½-2 to 8-10 years. A great alternative to the classic novelty knits.
Priced: £9.99 at H&M
Baby Polar Bear Christmas Jumper
Pretty in pink. How sweet is this polar bear print knit?
Priced: £6 at Studio.co.uk
Santa and Reindeer Pom Pom Jumper
Available in sizes 3 months-7 years. This cute and merry knit is embellished with pom poms for Rudolph's nose!
Priced: £15-£17 at Next
Sparks and Daughters Personalised Family Penguin Christmas Jumper Set
Looking for matching Christmas jumpers? Small business, Sparks and Daughters have got you covered. Personalise with your choice of name and penguin design.
Priced: From £38 at NOTHS
Navy Rudolph Jumper
Available in sizes 3 months-16 years. This jumper isn't just festive, it's eco-friendly too! Featuring 28% recycled polyester.
Priced: £15-£21 at Next
Christmas Reindeer Jumper
Available in sizes 0-36 months. Tis' the season for bright red reindeer jumpers! We love the giant pom pom for Rudolph's nose!
Priced: £7 at Primark. Coming soon.
Red Christmas Crew Jumper
Available in sizes 0-36 months. Mini penguins, Christmas trees and Santas, what more could you want on a festive jumper?
Priced: £3 at Primark
Teal Badger and Moose Print Jumper
Available in sizes 0-36 months. This gorgeous Christmas jumper could definitely pass for most of autumn too!
Priced: £3 at Primark