Whether you need to kit your children out for National Christmas Jumper Day or bring a little festive cheer into their lives, look no further than our edit of the best Christmas jumpers for kids.

It’s almost that time of year again when we reach to the back of our wardrobes to find our Christmas jumpers. More than likely your kids have outgrown last year’s festive attire. If you’re on the hunt for the best Christmas jumpers for kids, we have rounded up all the cutest and most festive ones out there. We love to wear merry knits at Christmas time, but is there anything cuter than tiny Christmas jumpers? We think not!

Are you also on the hunt for special advent calendars for your kids this Christmas? We have found all the best advent calendars with toys, that will ensure an extra special countdown to the big day.

If your children’s schools are celebrating Christmas Jumper Day this year, make sure you’re prepared with all the best Christmas jumpers for your little ones. When is Christmas Jumper Day 2020?

From sequin reindeers to festive dinosaurs there is a Christmas jumper to suit every tiny person in your life. Whether you’re buying for your own children or as a gift, our pick of the best merry knitwear will ensure cute overload. Cameras at the ready! There is even an Xbox Christmas jumper, because even gaming can be festive right?

Are you looking for a fun activity to do with your kids this year? May we suggest our Christmas jumper cupcakes for a spot of festive baking. They are a yummy treat for all the family or a thoughtful gift for friends, because everybody loves cupcakes!

Shop our edit of the best Christmas jumpers for kids: