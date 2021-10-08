20 best Christmas pyjamas for kids 2021 from M&S, Next and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve rounded up the best Christmas pyjamas for kids – perfect for unwrapping presents in on the big day.

The trend of donning matching family Christmas pyjamas has really grown in popularity over the years, with festive nightwear fast becoming a new Christmas tradition. But whilst you may not be keen on joining in on the matchy-matchy fun, you can still have your kids pose for a snap in some seriously cute and seasonal sleepwear.

We’ve scoured the high street to find the best Christmas pyjamas for kids, including favourites from Next, John Lewis, M&S and Monsoon – all promising high quality at low prices. And not only are these comfy and adorable, they’re also a great present to fill a Christmas Eve box with too.

20 of the best Christmas pyjamas for kids:

1. Megan Claire Personalised Good All Year Children’s Christmas Pyjamas

Sizes available: 6-12 months up to 10 years

We love these personalised pj’s from Not on the High Street – perfect for little boys and girls. Kids will love the sweet snowflake and reindeer printed sleeves and bottoms in the classic wintery colours. And of course their name on the top too!

VIEW AT NOTHS | £20

2. Peppa Pig Christmas Pyjamas

Sizes available: 9-12 months up to 5-6 years

Have them snuggle up in some sleepwear featuring everyone’s favourite pig – turned festive. These Peppa Pig pyjamas are ‘snow much fun’ with the cartoon creatures and Christmas trees. Plus the 100% cotton material makes them super kind to skin too.

VIEW AT ASDA | £16.99

3. Lora Dora Novelty Reindeer Christmas Onesie

Sizes available: 5-6 and 7-8 years

Of course we couldn’t do a best Christmas pyjamas for kids round-up without the obligatory reindeer onesie! This super fluffy all-in-one piece is available on Amazon for under £20 and has good reviews too. With one customer simply stating how it’s “warm and cuddly”. Plus what kid wouldn’t love those antlers bobbing around on their head?

VIEW AT AMAZON | £16.99

4. Selfie Craft Co Merry Kittymas Colour In Pyjamas With Fabric Pens

Sizes available: 3-4 to 10-12 years

Sleepwear and a fun kid’s Christmas craft activity in one? This fabulous and festive colour-in pj’s set from Not on the High Street is a truly unique find. It features a whole number of cool and crazy looking cats wrapped up in winter wear ready to be decorated. And we guarantee your little ones will enjoy putting their own mark on these too (quite literally). The fabric pens are made from high-quality UV ink which can be air cured for 24 hours or ironed by a parent to lock in their designs for good.

VIEW AT NOTHS | £28

5. John Lewis & Partners Kids’ Christmas Tree Onesie

Sizes available: 2-12 years

You won’t miss your child mischievously looking for their presents pre-Christmas in this bright red onesie. Available in sizes for tots to pre-teens, this festive sleepwear from John Lewis is made from 100% cotton and features easy-to-do-up poppers – perfect for little hands.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £16-20

6. John Lewis & Partners Kids’ Polar Print Onesie

Sizes available: 2-12 years

Looking for something a little more muted in colour? This sweet snow-themed onesie from John Lewis has some gorgeous polar bear and snowmen to spot in its design. Whilst the cotton material is sure to have your little one feeling all snug and warm too.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £16-20

7. John Lewis & Partners Kids’ Santa Christmas Print Pyjamas

Sizes available: 2-12 years

In the market for a Christmas kid pyjamas bumper pack? Look no further than these smart Father Christmas top and trouser sets from John Lewis. We love the co-ordinating colours going on here and the fact that this set is a steal at under £30.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £22-26

8. Hatley Kids’ Christmas Lights Cotton Pyjamas

Sizes available: 2-12 years

We’re big fans of the fun and stylish twinkly light pattern on these Christmas pyjamas for kids. They’re an elegant alternative to the novelty festive sets and perfect for those who don’t want a huge reindeer or Father Christmas slapped on their front. Making them great for older kids.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £25

9. Penelope May Personalised Children’s Christmas PJs

Sizes available: XS-XL

These personalised Christmas pjs from Penelope May are nothing short of adorable. Select the sweet animal and add your child’s name and this long-sleeved set can be enjoyed for many Christmases to come.

VIEW AT NEXT | £25

10. M&S Cotton Gingerbread Men Pyjamas

Sizes available: 12 months up to 7 years

You can always rely on M&S to deliver the goods at Christmas. Be it home decor, Marks and Spencer’s Christmas Food or some festive kids pyjamas. We adore this cool shade-wearing gingerbread design, in all it’s colourful glory. And we’re certain it’ll make the kids laugh too.

VIEW AT M&S | £10

11. M&S Cotton Robin Print Pyjamas

Sizes available: 12 months up to 7 years

Little boys and girls will delight in rocking these robin pj’s come Christmas Eve. And you’ll be pleased to know that this white 100% cotton set is machine-washable too – ideal for any sticky Christmas chocolate finger disasters.

VIEW AT M&S | £10

12. M&S Cotton Fair Isle Pyjamas

Sizes available: 6-16 years

M&S have taken the famous Fair Isle Christmas pattern and given it a hilarious twist with characters that the kids are bound to love. Because who can’t help but smirk at the Christmas hat wearing sausage dog and avocado?

VIEW AT M&S | £10

13. GAP Kids Cotton Hanukkah Print PJ Set

Sizes available: 4-14 years

Households who celebrate a different kind of holiday should surprise kids with these cute Hanukkah pyjamas from GAP. The stylish deep cobalt design features an embroidered Star of David and Menorah print, traditional of the Jewish festivity. Plus this top and trouser set are made from 100% cotton, making them super cosy to sleep in too.

VIEW AT GAP | £24.95

14. JoJo Maman Bebe Kids’ Christmas Elf Jersey Pyjamas

Sizes available: 6-12 months up to 5-6 years

These elf pyjamas are enough just for the photo opportunity alone! Your little one will love dressing up as one of Santa’s little helpers around the festive period. And there’s certainly no missing them in this JoJo Maman Bebe number.

VIEW AT JOJO MAMAN | £18

15. JoJo Maman Bebe Kids’ Classic Red Tartan Pyjamas

Sizes available: 12-18 months up to 5-6 years

Keep it classy and traditional with these classic red tartan Christmas pyjamas for kids. We reckon you’ll be hard-pressed to find any child that won’t look sweet in this collared top and trouser set. But don’t just take our word for it, with one satisfied customer commenting: “Our 2 year old LOVES these pyjamas and I’m buying a second pair as result. Great product. They are very soft and cosy.”

VIEW AT JOJO MAMAN | £19

16. Jack Spratt Personalised Embroidered Rudolf Pyjamas

Sizes available: 6 months up to 13 years

Not on the High Street have spoiled us with another gorgeous personalised Christmas pyjama offering for kids. A bit more subtle in style, it features a cute reindeer character, with the option to add your child’s name underneath it. And of course, the tartan flannel-style bottoms finish the whole look off nicely.

VIEW AT NOTHS | £207

17. Monsoon Unicorn Christmas Tree Pyjama Set

Sizes available: 2-3 to 12-13 years

Shimmery and so elegant. We’re big fans of these Christmas tree pyjamas here at the GoodtoKnow office and we’ll tell you why. Little ones will love parading around in the printed bottoms and sequin-baring top, which adds a lovely touch of sparkle to the party season. Made from 100% cotton, they’re also perfect for curling up on the sofa with whilst watching your favourite Christmas movie on Disney+.

VIEW AT MONSOON | £25

18. Monsoon Christmas Dinosaur Pyjama Set

Sizes available: 2-3 to 9-10 years

Kids are sure to have a roaring good Christmas all wrapped up in these festive Dinosaur pyjamas. T-rex mad little tots are sure to be so pleased with this soft sleepwear set from Monsoon that they’ll probably never want to take them off.

VIEW AT MONSOON | £23

19. MANA Personalised Kid’s Christmas Elf Pyjamas

Sizes available: 3-4 to 11-12 years

These personalised Elf pj’s from Next are the perfect accompaniment to your Elf on the Shelf ideas throughout December. The classic elf hat and funny red booties add a nice touch to their name emblazoned on the front. So there’s no arguments over whose pjs belong to who.

VIEW AT NEXT | £15

20. Girls Personalised Christmas Pudding Pyjamas

Sizes available: 2-3 to 14-15 years

For the little pudding in your family – surprise them with this novelty festive set from Studio. We’re also fans of the fact you can personalise it with their name for an extra special sleepwear offering.

VIEW AT STUDIO | £6