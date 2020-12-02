We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas sacks are an exciting part of Christmas Day for small and big kids alike. A fun festive tradition for children, once upon a time, Christmas stockings by the fireplace were all the rage but now it’s all about finding a Christmas sack of presents at the end of your bed!

It’s less about having a bigger space to stuff in more presents and more about practicality. After all, some of the top Christmas toys every year, plus large books and electrical gifts are often too big to be stocking fillers! Christmas sacks however can fit all of Santa’s goodies in one tidy place.

Whether you’re looking for a sack that’s cheap and cheerful, want to splash out on something a little more luxurious (picture a knitted, merino wool or velvet number) or would like personalised Christmas sacks for your nearest and dearest, we’ve found the best buys available in stores and online for 2020.

What’s more, good Christmas sacks last for years. So buying one this year is an investment for years to come!

Best Christmas sacks 2020

Take a look at our suggestions for personalised, affordable and luxury sacks (note: if you have toddlers or babies, be sure to check that the sacks are suitable for under 3s).

Personalised Christmas Sacks

For a personal touch, print your kids’ names on their own sacks. You can even add a photo. It will make them feel extra special, and because there’s less chance of sibling mix-ups there’ll be no tears before breakfast.

Plush Velvet Alphabet Sack, £6 | B&M

Only available in store from your closest B&M, this red velvet sack is a snip at just £6. Displaying the first letter of a name, it’s a bargain alternative to other personalised options. View Deal Self-personalised Special Delivery Sack, £8.49 |Amazon

Made of durable burlap, this environment-friendly sack can be enjoyed on Christmas Day then is sturdy enough to store items throughout the year. You personalise it yourself, so why not write a special note? View Deal

Self-personalised Drawstring Santa Sack, £10 | Paperchase

This cute little number from Paperchase has a special delivery name tag, which you can replace if you’d like to reuse it for someone else. It’s adorned with elves and presents and is a good size (though that depends on the amount of presents you plan to fill it with). View Deal

Self-personalised Santa’s Map Christmas Sack, £14.50 | Etsy

Each one of these huge heavyweight paper sacks are individually screen-printed by hand. The front shows a map of Santa’s journey from the North Pole to your home – kids can then personalise their sack by writing their name and address. View Deal Personalised Colour Your Own Christmas Sack, £19.95 | NOTHS

This sack is on the smaller side but it’s a gift in itself – it comes with a set of fabric pens so kids can colour in the picture before it’s filled with gifts. This sack can be personalised, and there are four designs to choose from – bauble, Father Christmas, crackers and tree. View Deal

Personalised Grey Rocking Horse Sack, £19.99 | Very

Featuring a sweet rocking horse design, this sack is made from grey fleece fabric and comes complete with pompoms and a drawstring closure. Personalise with a name up to 12 characters – just enter the name before checkout. View Deal

Personalised Santa Sack with Photo, £21.99 | Photobox

Currently reduced from £44.99 to £21.99 (that’s a saving of £23), this roomy sack comes in 15 different wintry designs, plus the opportunity to include a photo and text. Kids will love their highly personalised sack and you’ll appreciate how long it lasts. View Deal Rudolf Express Sack, £26 | The Handmade Christmas Company

Crafted by hand and individually personalised, each hessian sack is finished with a natural cotton lining then personalised at your request. There’s enough space for plenty of presents, and the crimson ribbon used to tie up the sack will stop prying eyes. View Deal

Cheap Christmas Sacks

Video of the Week

On a budget? We hear you. These Christmas sacks cost less than £10, including one from Poundland for just (you’ve guessed it) a pound, plus options from other high street stores, supermarkets and online retailers.

Jute Sack, £1 | Poundland

With its colourful design and text that reads Do Not Open Until 25th December (because, let’s face it, some of us need reminding) you can’t go wrong with Poundland’s offering. Amazing value. (In store only). View Deal I’ve Been Very Good Red Santa Sack, £2.95 | Amazon

Another bargain, this time courtesy of Amazon, this cute red sack is a decent size for a very decent price. The text reads ‘Dear Santa, I’ve been very, very, very good (most of the time)’. Relatable, much? View Deal

Santa Sack with Legs, £5.50 | Ocado

This humorous sack is full of Christmas cheer and costs a reasonable £5.50. Want something else to smile about? It’s included in Ocado’s 3 for 2 offer – buy three items and you get the cheapest free. View Deal Festive Polar Bear Sack, £8 | Sainsbury’s

Bright and bold, this is a great sack for stashing your children’s gifts. Decorated with a cheerful polar bear, it’ll be a festive fixture you can bring out year after year. Available to buy online and in store. View Deal

Tartan Merry Christmas Sack, £8 | Matalan

Fancy something a little more traditional by your fireplace, or a sack that’s suitable for older kids or adults? Matalan’s red tartan sack will do the trick. Available in store or online. View Deal

Luxury Christmas Sacks

If you fancy treating your loved ones (or yourself), these gorgeous sacks are as special as the presents they’ll contain. From Beatrix Potter to sumptuous velvet, they’re beautifully designed and made to last.

Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Christmas Sack, £16.99 | Amazon

Featuring original illustrations from the Beatrix Potter stories, this lovely red sack gets a 5-star rating from happy customers. Reviewers praised the quality and size and enjoyed the homage to Peter Rabbit. View Deal Reversible Sequin Santa Sack, £16.99 | Down Your High Street

The trend for reversible sequins shows no sign of abating. This sack is great for kids of all ages, but especially teenagers who may prefer the gold and green sequins to cutesy animals. The white fluffy cuff is an added touch. View Deal

Sweetie Santa Sack, £22 | Eleanor Bowmer

We love the vintage design of this sack, which has a hand-painted Santa on the front and a sweetie print on the back. Made from 100% premium cotton and fully lined, it’s of great quality and made to last. A keeper. View Deal

Lumi Sack, £32 | The White Company

This charming knitted sack features a Lumi polar bear mum and her baby nestled beneath embroidered stars. Soft yet sturdy, this good-sized sack has a drawstring fastening and is ideal for concealing even the trickiest-shaped gifts. View Deal

Betty’s Home Velvet Christmas Sack, £44 | The Bebe Hive

We reckon this large luxury sack is the height of Ho Ho Ho sophistication. Made from velvet with an embroidered motif, it comes in six colours – blue, green, grey, old rose, wine and yellow. Perfect for adding a touch of class to Christmas. View Deal