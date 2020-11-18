We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We've put together a list of kids stocking filler ideas that will never get old and are fail safe to put a smile on your little Christmas elf's face.

Being a parent can be difficult to juggle the expectation of Christmas presents, finding kids stocking filler ideas that they will love whilst not taking away from their main presents or spending an absolute fortune!

These kids stocking filler ideas can be used over and over again, they’re not trend or product dependent and some can even become cute Christmas traditions!

Kids stocking filler ideas

1. Magazine or comic

Pop their favourite magazine or comic in their stocking for a cheap but always appreciated gift. You can keep changing this as they get older and their tastes change.

2. A coin

Giving a 50p or £1 coin in a stocking is a popular tradition that parents can do every year. If you want to make this tradition extra special you could decide on something particular to spend the money on, maybe letting your child donate it to a charity of their choice or even just letting them pick their favourite pick and mix sweets on Boxing Day.

3. A piece of fruit

This is another popular tradition that has been around for years. Putting a favourite piece of fruit in a stocking is an inexpensive way of filling space and a sweet treat they can eat whilst opening their presents.

4. Sweets

Christmas is a day of indulging after all, so why not spoil your little one and let them go sugar crazy for one day. Throw in a box of their favourite chocolates or a few different sweets and watch them open with delight!

5. A Christmas ornament

If you start to buy your child a new Christmas ornament every year they will slowly build up their collection and one day have the perfect set for their own Christmas tree. Adorable!

6. Pyjamas

Christmas is a great period for lounging around in pyjamas and by getting your children a new pair of Christmas pyjamas every year they will have something to look forward to putting on for that special day. Matching family pyjamas are becoming a huge trend in the UK.

7. Snow globe

Snow globes are reminiscent of that wonderfully wintery time of the year that we all love and a sweet, nostalgic present to give in a Christmas stocking. You could stay with a traditional theme or make your own with a picture of your family in the middle.

8. Stationery

You can adjust this kids stocking filler idea to your child’s age. When they are smaller things like crayons and felt tips would be perfect but once in secondary school they will love having brand new pencil cases to start back at school with.

9. DVD

This one doesn’t have to be expensive, you can pick up DVDs from supermarkets or pound shops for really reasonable prices but seems like quite a special present. Having a new DVD also means you have something to watch on Christmas evening when the sherry has all got a bit much!

10. A joke present

Throwing in something funny like a whoopee cushion or slime is fun for the whole family and is no doubt going to entertain kids all day!

11. Temporary tattoos

Temporary tattoos are great kids stocking filler ideas. They’re a super fun present that can work for boys or girls, they will love trying them on as a special treat for Christmas.

12. Game for Christmas Day

From a pack of cards to a board game, this will give you all something to do after opening presents and something the whole family can enjoy. This can be altered as your child gets older, letting you pick harder and more mature games.

13. Bubble bath

Your tots can enjoy a steamy bubble bath on Christmas Day if you pop some sweet smelling bubble bath in their Christmas stockings. Supermarkets stock festive smelling bath time treats, and they usually come in festive shapes such as cute Christmas trees and puddings.

14. Socks

A Christmas stocking is incomplete without a new pair of cosy bedtime socks. Your tots can bring a touch of festive cheer to their Christmas Day outfit with a new pair of novelty socks.

15. Stuffed toy

Stuffed cuddly toys are a great kids stocking filler. Make sure your little ones gets a festive cuddle with a festive addition to the family. Supermarkets are selling a gorgeous collection of soft cuddly toys and cute and plush characters from their favourite Christmas movies.

16. Craft supplies

Encourage your little ones to get creative by popping a few craft supplies in their stocking this Christmas. If you need ideas, why not check out our Christmas crafts for kids guide? We’ve got some great suggestions for all ages!

17. Baking set

Many of us love baking over the Christmas period, so why not get your kids involved too? There’s plenty of kid friendly baking sets out there, and some are as little as £10! This is a great way to bake some treats for Santa on Christmas Eve.

18. Educational toys

Learning doesn’t have to be boring, and there’s some great educational toys for kids that are sure to keep them entertained. This is an especially good choice if you have younger children, and we’ve listed options suitable for 1-5 year olds.