Best artificial Christmas tree deals 2021: Save up to £135 on trees at Very, Homebase, Wilko and more

Take advantage of these last-minute artificial Christmas tree deals and best value offers – with up to 70% off at retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Argos and Homebase.

With Christmas fast approaching, now is the time to nab one of the best artificial Christmas trees deals. We’ve highlighted some of the best price education below, along with some of the best value full-price offers.

To find the best artificial Christmas tree, consider the space you have. Christmas tree expert David Sumner, online sales manager at Christmas Tree World, to us: “When it comes to picking the right artificial Christmas tree for your home, the most crucial thing to think about is the size of your tree,” he says. “Take into account the height of the ceiling and the size of the room – you don’t want your tree to overwhelm the space, so take time to measure up.”



Next, consider what you want your tree to look like. If you’re going for fake, David suggests thinking about the appearance that you want your tree to have. “If you want a realistic model that emulates a real fir tree, look for a tree with PE moulded branch tips on the outside of the tree. Avoid solely PVC branches. Also, the fullness of the tree is important. Overall, remember that the more branches and foliage a tree has, the better for creating a bushy and luxurious appearance.”

Bear in mind, however, artificial trees are usually made from plastic and non-biodegradable materials. There are, however, steps you can take to reduce its impact on the environment. Firstly, invest in one that will last. The longer you keep and re-use your tree, the better. So factor in price-per-use over the years rather than shopping for a bargain tree that’s won’t fare well in the loft.

Secondly, choose an artificial tree with a classic shape rather than a quirky, on-trend Christmas tree. Those upside-down trees of a few years back were fun, but most people probably won’t still be using them a decade from now. Finally, remember that replacing Christmas decorations and Christmas lights on a pre-lit fake tree can be tricky. Only go for one of those if you’re prepared for regular Christmas tree maintenance.

Best artificial Christmas tree deals – at a glance

Best artificial Christmas tree deals

£50 and under:

Habitat Rainbow Christmas Tree – £35 £25 (Save £10) | Argos

Deck the halls with all the colours of the rainbow with this gloriously technicolour artificial Christmas tree. It’s currently on offer so you can snap one up for only a tenner! This 5-star rated tree from Argos is fun, flashy and contemporary. It’s slim, too, so it won’t take up much space. View Deal

6ft Lapland Christmas Tree – £28 | Argos

Hinged branches make this all-white Christmas tree a doddle to put up so it’s perfect if you don’t like spending ages fussing over the tree and would rather get straight to sipping mulled wine whilst gazing at its twinkling lights. Not only is this 6ft design stylish, but it’s also recommended by 92% of customers View Here

3.5ft Pre-lit Barrel Potted Christmas Tree – £60 £30 (Save £30) | Homebase

This cute little Christmas tree is half price at Homebase right now, down from £60 to just £30. Snap one up to pop at your front door for a festive welcome – it doesn’t even need to be decorated! It’s another battery-operated pre-lit tree so you can literally bring it home and pop it on the porch – no mess or fuss required. View Deal

4ft White Indoor/Outdoor Christmas Tree – £49.99 | Very

Here’s a tree you don’t need to decorate. Just plug it in and bask in its warm multicoloured LED glow. With a total of 96 multicoloured LED lights and a simple metal base, this is the perfect tree for bringing a bit of festive glamour to smaller spaces. View Here

The Arbor Vitae Fir Tree 4ft – £59.99 £49.99 (Save £10) | ChristmasTreeWorld

Those seeking a classic Christmas tree at an affordable price can’t go wrong with this stunning Arbor Vitae. The two tone green tips ensure it looks lifelike and lush. And the handy colour-code hook on branches mean it’s easy to assemble too. View Deal

Green and White Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 90 Clear/White Lights – £129.99 £36.99 (Save £95) | Wayfair

This green and white beauty comes with lights in-built too. So it’s real bargain at under £50 (especially when it’s original price is £129.99!) View Deal

3.5ft Pre-lit Barrel Potted Christmas Tree (Battery Operated) – £60 £30 (Save £30) | Homebase

Ideal for porches and entryways, this artificial potted Christmas tree is so life-like that it’s bound to keep your visitors guessing. It’s another battery-operated pre-lit tree so you can literally bring it home and pop it on the porch – no mess or fuss required. It’s available both in-store at Homebase or for next-day delivery. View Deal

£75 and under:

5ft Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree – £159.99 £60 (Save £99.99) | Wayfair

This beautifully shaped 5ft pine tree is a real bargain with just under £100 off at Wayfair. The lush green branches are complimented with a sprinkling of fake snow and ruby red berries, which really ring home the yuletide magic. Stand included. View Deal

£150 and under:

6ft Robert Dyas Mix Tip Flocked Christmas Tree – £224.99 £112 (Save £135) | Robert Dyas

Bring some snowy elegance into the house this Christmas with this green flocked tree. It features 1209 hard needle and bullet tips and stands tall at 6ft with ample space for baubles and tinsel. Easy to put up – simply slot into the metal base and get decorating. View Deal 7.5ft Norway Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree – £180 £135 (Save £45) | Homebase

Enchanting and elegant, this 7.5ft Norway Spruce looks rather identical to a real tree. Thick and bushy, it boasts 2,758 branch tips to jazz up with lights and decorations. And it’s one that should last for a few yuletide seasons to come. View Deal

Wooden Scandi Tree – £175 £131.25 (Save £43.75) | Joules

This scandi-chic tree is made from blonde spruce wood, with a slatted design and simple star detail at the top. There are twenty-eight ‘branches’ and a cylindrical central pole. View Deal

7ft Sierra Pine Pre-Decorated Artificial Christmas Tree – £150 £75 (Save £75) | Homebase

A sprinkling of snow and pretty pinecones make this an extra special tree for the festivities. The fake fir stands 7ft tall with hinged branches that can be easily moulded into a shape that works for you. A sweet buy with £38 off. View Deal