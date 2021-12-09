Best artificial Christmas tree deals 2021: Save up to £135 on trees at Very, Homebase, Wilko and more

Take advantage of these last-minute artificial Christmas tree deals and best value offers – with up to 70% off at retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Argos and Homebase.
With Christmas fast approaching, now is the time to nab one of the best artificial Christmas trees deals. We’ve highlighted some of the best price education below, along with some of the best value full-price offers.
To find the best artificial Christmas tree, consider the space you have. Christmas tree expert David Sumner, online sales manager at Christmas Tree World, to us: “When it comes to picking the right artificial Christmas tree for your home, the most crucial thing to think about is the size of your tree,” he says. “Take into account the height of the ceiling and the size of the room – you don’t want your tree to overwhelm the space, so take time to measure up.”
Next, consider what you want your tree to look like. If you’re going for fake, David suggests thinking about the appearance that you want your tree to have. “If you want a realistic model that emulates a real fir tree, look for a tree with PE moulded branch tips on the outside of the tree. Avoid solely PVC branches. Also, the fullness of the tree is important. Overall, remember that the more branches and foliage a tree has, the better for creating a bushy and luxurious appearance.”
Bear in mind, however, artificial trees are usually made from plastic and non-biodegradable materials. There are, however, steps you can take to reduce its impact on the environment. Firstly, invest in one that will last. The longer you keep and re-use your tree, the better. So factor in price-per-use over the years rather than shopping for a bargain tree that’s won’t fare well in the loft.
Secondly, choose an artificial tree with a classic shape rather than a quirky, on-trend Christmas tree. Those upside-down trees of a few years back were fun, but most people probably won’t still be using them a decade from now. Finally, remember that replacing Christmas decorations and Christmas lights on a pre-lit fake tree can be tricky. Only go for one of those if you’re prepared for regular Christmas tree maintenance.
Best artificial Christmas tree deals – at a glance
- Homebase: There’s up to 25% off on artificial Christmas trees
- Christmas Tree World: Save up to 40% off artificial trees online
- Very: Get up to £70 off select Christmas trees
- Amazon: Save up to 50% Christmas trees
- Wilko: Save up to £75 on artificial and real Christmas trees
- La Redoute: up to 30% savings on artificial Christmas trees
- Wayfair UK: discounted Christmas trees and decorations
Best artificial Christmas tree deals
£50 and under:
Habitat Rainbow Christmas Tree –
£35 £25 (Save £10) | Argos
Deck the halls with all the colours of the rainbow with this gloriously technicolour artificial Christmas tree. It’s currently on offer so you can snap one up for only a tenner! This 5-star rated tree from Argos is fun, flashy and contemporary. It’s slim, too, so it won’t take up much space.
6ft Lapland Christmas Tree – £28 | Argos
Hinged branches make this all-white Christmas tree a doddle to put up so it’s perfect if you don’t like spending ages fussing over the tree and would rather get straight to sipping mulled wine whilst gazing at its twinkling lights. Not only is this 6ft design stylish, but it’s also recommended by 92% of customers
3.5ft Pre-lit Barrel Potted Christmas Tree –
£60 £30 (Save £30) | Homebase
This cute little Christmas tree is half price at Homebase right now, down from £60 to just £30. Snap one up to pop at your front door for a festive welcome – it doesn’t even need to be decorated! It’s another battery-operated pre-lit tree so you can literally bring it home and pop it on the porch – no mess or fuss required.
4ft White Indoor/Outdoor Christmas Tree – £49.99 | Very
Here’s a tree you don’t need to decorate. Just plug it in and bask in its warm multicoloured LED glow. With a total of 96 multicoloured LED lights and a simple metal base, this is the perfect tree for bringing a bit of festive glamour to smaller spaces.
The Arbor Vitae Fir Tree 4ft –
£59.99 £49.99 (Save £10) | ChristmasTreeWorld
Those seeking a classic Christmas tree at an affordable price can’t go wrong with this stunning Arbor Vitae. The two tone green tips ensure it looks lifelike and lush. And the handy colour-code hook on branches mean it’s easy to assemble too.
Green and White Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 90 Clear/White Lights –
£129.99 £36.99 (Save £95) | Wayfair
This green and white beauty comes with lights in-built too. So it’s real bargain at under £50 (especially when it’s original price is £129.99!)
3.5ft Pre-lit Barrel Potted Christmas Tree (Battery Operated) –
£60 £30 (Save £30) | Homebase
Ideal for porches and entryways, this artificial potted Christmas tree is so life-like that it’s bound to keep your visitors guessing. It’s another battery-operated pre-lit tree so you can literally bring it home and pop it on the porch – no mess or fuss required. It’s available both in-store at Homebase or for next-day delivery.
So’Home 100cm Potted Sparkly Christmas Tree – £59 | La Redoute
Prefer your potted tree with a bit more sparkle? Then this So’Home scene stealer is the one for you. It boasts a sturdy black pot base and stylish silver pines which create a quirky iridescent look. Ready to go – put it up and enjoy the view.
Wilko 6ft Black Pre-Lit Christmas Tree –
£60 £40 (Save £20) | Wilko
Make a bold Christmas statement with this bushy black number from Wilko. It comes in-built with 100 warm LED lights that are powered by a 3-metre long cable. And the robust metal base will ensure it stays upright in the correct position throughout December.
The White Blue Ripple Effect Fibre Optic Tree 6ft –
£129.99 £75 (Save £55) | Christmas Tree World
Get your hands on this truly unique fake fir for 2021. This snowy white tree has in built fibre optics that blast a beautiful blue Christmasy glow around the room. And it’s a steal with £55 off at Christmas Tree World.
Wilko 5ft Scandinavian Fir Tree –
£50 £35 (Save £15) | Wilko
Low price doesn’t mean low quality as this stylish Scandi tree from Wilko proves – the cheapest pick in our best artificial Christmas trees round-up. It’s easy to assemble and comes in a stunning evergreen shade to evoke the real, natural ones. Plus, getting a 5ft tree at under £40 is a rare find – so we’d snap this up quick if we were you.
£75 and under:
5ft Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree –
£159.99 £60 (Save £99.99) | Wayfair
This beautifully shaped 5ft pine tree is a real bargain with just under £100 off at Wayfair. The lush green branches are complimented with a sprinkling of fake snow and ruby red berries, which really ring home the yuletide magic. Stand included.
Wilko 7ft Midnight Luxe Dream Christmas Tree –
£80 £60 (Save £20) | Wilko
Go against Christmas convention and oft for this lush Midnight Luxe tree for Christmas instead. It’s stunning navy and black hue branches are reminiscent of winter night skies. Plus it’s 7ft standing – is sure to make it a statement in any room. Compliment with some stylish silver decorations.
6ft Cashmere Tips Christmas Tree –
£89.99 £52.99 (Save £37) | Very
It doesn’t get more luxe than this beautiful full-bodied tree from Very – that boasts some unique cashmere tips. The branches are soft to touch and easy to mould into your desired shape. Just add some warm lights to bring the 6ft beauty to life.
6ft Silver Grey Sparkle Christmas Tree with Frosted Tips –
£99.99 £54.99 (Save £20) | Very
Trade the traditional green fir for one with some added sparkle – like this stylish grey tree from Very – that’s currently £20 off. Easy to put up and take down with a solid base. Simply add dainty fairy lights and watch the shimmer that reflects and brightens the room.
£100 and under:
Pop-Up Christmas Tree – Coopers of Stortford £79.99
How’s this for hassle-free? Plug in this Christmas tree – complete with warm LED lights, gold baubles and red bows – and you’re ready for Christmas. Even better, it’s easy to clear away once Christmas is over for another year. A winner if you want to spend less time untangling lights and squabbling over bauble placement and more time rocking around the Christmas tree.
4.5ft LED Everyday Entrance Christmas Tree – £99 Dunelm
If you’re looking for a smaller tree to bring some festivity to a quiet corner or even the entranceway, this is just the ticket. You’ll need to buy batteries but it comes in a cloth bag for easy storage when it’s time to pack it away. It’s battery-operated – so don’t forget to stock up on spares – and it comes with 70 warm white LED lights for the perfect sparkly glow.
7ft Snowy Pre-Lit Christmas Tree – £85 Asda
If decorating your Christmas tree and untangling your lights isn’t your idea of fun, go for this pre-lit tree complete with snow-flecked branches. It has a hinged construction and comes with a metal stand. So it’s straightforward to set up, plus it comes with 200 warm LED white lights for the full festive glow.
6ft Dakota Pine Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree –
£125 £93 (Save £32) | Homebase
This 6ft, rich green beauty comes with 200 warm white LED lights in-built within its 682 branch tips. Plus it’s easy to shape and robust in it’s metal sturdy base, meaning it’ll last for many Christmases to come.
6ft Grizedale Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with Mixed Tips and Memory Wire –
£129.99 £79.99 (Save £50) | Very
This pre-lit beauty makes the perfect Christmas tree and it’s one of the best artificial Christmas tree offers out there – with £50 off. It’s stylish, traditional and full-bodied, with 200 LED lights adding to it’s warm ambience.
6ft Derry Spruce Pre-lit Premium Christmas Tree –
£130 £97 (Save £33) | Homebase
This extravagant 6ft Derry Spruce has some added Christmas cheer – thanks to the pre-decorated pinecones and warm LED lights that adorn the snow tip branches. Pretty and practical – it comes with sturdy metal stand that will keep this tree in place.
Bon Noel 6′ Prelit Artificial Christmas Tree with Fiber Optic Led Light Decoration –
£125 £93 (Save £32) | Robert Dyas
Bringing all the colour to your Christmas celebrations is this merry and bright fiber optic tree from Robert Dyas. It comes with red, blue, green and white lights built-in. And takes just 30 minutes to put up and shape.
£150 and under:
6ft Robert Dyas Mix Tip Flocked Christmas Tree –
£224.99 £112 (Save £135) | Robert Dyas
Bring some snowy elegance into the house this Christmas with this green flocked tree. It features 1209 hard needle and bullet tips and stands tall at 6ft with ample space for baubles and tinsel. Easy to put up – simply slot into the metal base and get decorating.
7.5ft Norway Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree –
£180 £135 (Save £45) | Homebase
Enchanting and elegant, this 7.5ft Norway Spruce looks rather identical to a real tree. Thick and bushy, it boasts 2,758 branch tips to jazz up with lights and decorations. And it’s one that should last for a few yuletide seasons to come.
Wooden Scandi Tree –
£175 £131.25 (Save £43.75) | Joules
This scandi-chic tree is made from blonde spruce wood, with a slatted design and simple star detail at the top. There are twenty-eight ‘branches’ and a cylindrical central pole.
7ft Sierra Pine Pre-Decorated Artificial Christmas Tree –
£150 £75 (Save £75) | Homebase
A sprinkling of snow and pretty pinecones make this an extra special tree for the festivities. The fake fir stands 7ft tall with hinged branches that can be easily moulded into a shape that works for you. A sweet buy with £38 off.
What is the best date to put up a Christmas tree?
It’s really up to you when you put up your Christmas tree. If you follow the Christian faith, your tree can go up at the beginning of Advent (the period of preparation before Jesus’ birth). This is usually the fourth Sunday before Christmas, so Advent 2020 begins on Sunday 29 November.
Another popular time is 1 December. Apparently, 1 in 4 Brits have the house and tree decorated by this date, according to Tesco’s 2020 Christmas Report. It’s also when the Christmas countdown officially begins with chocolate and non-chocolate advent calendars alike beginning opened for the first time.
Take the 12 Days of Christmas route and your tree will go up on 13 December, or do as the Victorians did and wait until Christmas Eve.
If you have an artificial tree time isn’t an issue, but if you buy a real tree be aware that it will last around four weeks (six if you take good care of it).
How to care for your artificial tree this Christmas:
Artificial trees are obviously a lot less maintenance compared to the real thing. That said, there are a few things you can do to ensure it looks new year after year.
The most important thing to consider with artificial trees is heat. We’d advise against putting your tree near a radiator – or corner where heat sits – as this can ultimately melt the PVC tips. This in turn will lead to dis-colouring and affect their ability to hold heavier Christmas baubles.
Of course it goes without saying that a careful and delicate approach to taking it down and packing it away will help its durability too. If it’s a pre-lit one, be sure to untangle all leads before putting away. You’ll thank yourself for it next year!
How long do artificial Christmas trees usually last?
According to Old World Christmas, the average artificial tree can last for up to six years.
As always, if you’re wanting a long-lasting product it’s good to do your research before. Check out product reviews and star ratings given by other customers. Read product descriptions too, to see if there’s any 2, 3, 4 or even 5 year guarantee – so you’ve got an idea on how long it should last. And remember that if it turns up and you’re not happy with it – there’s a return label for a reason.
Some retailers also offer warranties on artificial trees – so if you’re about longevity, be sure to pick one up that has a 3 year+ warrantee. Just in case there’s any unfortunate accidents or breakages.