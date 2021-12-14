Best gifts for him 2021: 25 brilliant presents he will love

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Seeking out the best gifts for him requires imagination if you want to opt-out of anything which is just bought for novelty value.

But for the man who appears to have everything, what do you buy? Our list of the best gifts for him has something to suit all tastes, taking the stress out of shopping. From tech gadgets to cosy pyjamas, we’ve done the hard work of sourcing some of the best gifts out there so that you don’t have to.

And more good news. We’ve also got you covered if you’re still looking for the best gifts for the woman in your life and need inspiration.

Best gifts for him 2021

“Spending hours scouring the internet for a gift which will be loved and appreciated can be time-consuming and stressful,” says Goodto.com consumer editor Heidi Scrimgeour. “People’s tastes change – especially when we haven’t seen them for a while – so we’ve stretched our net far and wide to cover everything from a love of books and music, to gifts for men who prefer to be more active is key to settling on a gift he’ll truly love.

Our team has spent hours searching out the best gifts for him so that you can focus your time on other things, and on how much joy your gift is going to bring.

1. Moore House Bottled Cocktails

Short of getting a bartender to visit his home, enjoying a ready-to-drink cocktail by specialists Moore House Cocktail Company is the next best thing.

The Moore House range of small-batch bottled cocktails features six timeless classics alongside seasonal limited editions. Each is available in three sizes – perfect for sampling, sharing and hosting, and ready to shake or stir with ice. Buy him standalone bottles in ready-to-gift packaging or build-a-box of three for a beautifully presented tasting flight, with cocktail shakers included.

Bar quality cocktails should be accessible, affordable and memorable and these luxurious handcrafted small-batch cocktails will make an ideal Christmas present for him.

One reviewer said: “I think cocktails are such a luxury and we really enjoyed these. The bottles look great too so we’ve kept them and put them on display.”

One of the best gifts for him? We’ll drink to that.

VIEW NOW AT MASTER OF MALT | £33

2. Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smart Watch

This tough watch not only looks the part, but it also has everything he could ever want in a smartwatch.

This is our pick of one of the best gifts for him if he is an adrenaline junkie. He won’t be disappointed.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro can be used anywhere in the world, is water-resistant, has a blood-oxygen saturation measurement system, a weather tracker, compass, 18-day battery life and over 100 different sports modes.

In fact, there isn’t much it doesn’t do which is why it leapt out at us above all other smartwatches. It as the capabilities of an Apple watch, mixed with those of a Garmin sports watch.

It is reasonably priced too and looks great so can be worn as an accessory.

Here’s what one reviewer has to say: “I wanted a rugged watch for outdoor training having damaged more expensive branded smart sports watches in the past.”

“It’s got a decent battery life even with all the notifications active. A good selection of workout categories, relatively comfortable on the wrist, easy to navigate, and additional watch faces available.”

“Good, rugged budget smartwatch – an excellent alternative to the more expensive brands.” We reckon that makes it one of this year’s best gifts for him.

VIEW AT ARGOS | £139.99

3. Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth Turntable

This turntable combines the old with the new and we absolutely love the modern edge it has been given so your vinyl loving recipient can continue playing his favourite records.

The turntable is sleek and simple and uses Bluetooth connectivity, which makes it compatible with his smart devices, so it’s one of the best gifts for him if he’s a muso. The audio is top-notch and albums can be played at 33 or 45rpm. The tonearm is automatic which means his record won’t be left jumping once it has reached the end.

The record player also delivers a clear and rich sound, is well made and looks good. It’s just as good as an MP4 player. We certainly think it is right up there as one of the best gift ideas for him.

One happy customer said: “I am so pleased with my turntable. It was easy to assemble as the instructions were pretty clear. Once everything was in place, I started playing my records and wow I was in heaven! Excellent piece of electronics, great product and of very high quality.”

VIEW NOW AT JOHN LEWIS | £194

4. The Willoughby Book Club subscription

If you are buying a gift for a bookworm then The Willoughby Book Club is the best subscription service we have found.

It offers a huge range of reading material for all ages and different interests, from fiction to real life. Once you’ve answered questions about his reading preferences and interests, books are handpicked to match his taste. Definitely one of the best gifts for him that we’ve found.

What’s even better is that for every subscription box that is sold, the book club donates one new book to Book Aid International, which supports education and literacy development work in Sub-Saharan Africa.

But if you get stuck buying a book bundle, you can opt for a voucher instead so that he can choose which subscription he would prefer.

One book-lover said: “My book subscription was a gift from my best friend, and the best one I could ever receive. The books were all so well selected, the editions beautiful, I had no duplicates of what I owned and I’ve loved them all so far (so much so I extended my own subscription).”

VIEW NOW AT THE WILLOUGHBY BOOK CLUB | £39.99

5. Kikkerland Wide Angle Selfie Lens

This little gadget with a super wide-angle lens is great for taking the perfect selfies of family and friends.

It will clip securely over the camera lens of his mobile phone and eliminate the need for telescopic sticks, other gadgets, or having to stretch his arm too far.

We loved this little lens because it can be used for a multitude of purposes when taking photos for fun or for business purposes, giving your pictures a professional edge for a fraction of the cost of expensive camera equipment. We love that it can also be easily slipped into your pocket making it easy to carry around and have to hand whenever you need it.

A review from one used said: “I bought this wide-angle lens for taking photos during my travels. It works great with my case on my phone, which I thought might be problematic. I just have to make sure that it’s on properly. This lens allows me to take better selfies and include more of the background which is what I am really trying to capture while on holiday.”

VIEW NOW AT AMAZON | £7.10

6. Know Nine Think Outside The Box

This game is one of the best gift ideas for him if you’ve got a clever and competitive man in your life.

Get him ready for a fast-paced lateral thinking board game that will make his palms sweat, brain buzz, and mouth ramble.

He needs to link all the words on the grid, but be quick, as it’s got to be done in only one minute.

Only original answers count and so powers of persuasion are needed to score. He needs to be convincing when arguing his case. It’s like playing a homemade version of Would I Lie To You.

One player said: “I loved the game concept as it is so simple and easy to pick up the rules and play straight away.”

VIEW NOW AT AMAZON | £13.99

7. Brighton Gin Gift Set

We love this gin set but what we love even more is that it’s distilled by the sea. This gift set will make a great Christmas tipple for him.

It comes with two beautiful embossed Brighton Gin Copa bowl gin glasses with a gold rim, and he can choose which gin to include, from Pavilion Strength to Seaside Strength Navy.

What’s even better is the distillation process removes the gluten and it has been certified at 100% vegan, including its wax bottle tops and the gum used for the labels. We couldn’t find another brand of gin that takes this much care with its processes and packaging, as well as the distillation which puts it way ahead of other gins.

The brand is relatively young, having begun life on a kitchen table in 2012. Each bottle is hand-filled and not produced in a factory, which means the founders have been able to keep the carbon footprint down.

One gin fan wrote: “I love the ethos behind this gin and the fact everything around it has been so carefully thought out. It tastes amazing too.”

VIEW NOW AT AMAZON | £37.09

8. One Fine Dine

MasterChef: eat your heart out.

He will become king of his own kitchen when he delves into a One Fine Dine kit to have at home.

What better way to treat the man in your life than with a world-class gourmet meal delivered straight to his door.

Want to experience restaurant-style food without leaving the comfort of your kitchen, then this present really is the business.

This takes the stress out of shopping and cooking with all the ingredients he needs and easy-to-follow heating and plating instructions.

As one satisfied reviewer said: “This is brilliant. The food is awesome. It’s so simple to create stunning looking meals. I only wish I’d pretended I’d made them. I am a convert and can’t wait to order again.”

VIEW NOW AT ONE FINE DINE | £34.95

9. The Bright Company Pyjamas

When it comes to pyjamas, you really cannot beat The Bright Company for style and comfort.

These will make the best gift idea for him for those cold winter nights. The patterns are great and the material is incredibly soft and will make him feel like he is wearing a second skin.

Once he has tried a pair of these pyjamas he will find it hard to wear anything else.

The design is great for those who like a close fit with zero gaps, a high waist and a long top to keep cosy all night, and all day.

Organically and ethically made, these pyjamas are not only one of the best gift ideas for him but they are also good for the environment.

One pyjama-loving reviewer said: “My delivery arrived at the perfect time! Been living in my new pyjamas for the last two days.”

VIEW NOW AT THE BRIGHT COMPANY | £60

10. Audible gift subscription

The great thing about a book is that it can transport him anywhere. All he needs is his imagination.

With an Audible gift subscription he can enjoy whichever books he chooses at any time, whether he is out on a walk, working at home, or on a journey somewhere else.

There are thousands of titles to choose from and we can’t think of anything better than having your own listening library at your disposal to dive into whenever you want. For this reason alone we believe it is one of the best gift ideas for him.

We haven’t come across anything as extensive at the Audible library which is as reasonably priced.

Subscriptions are one, three, six and 12 months long.

This Audible fan said: “We just did a holiday gift exchange. You had to bring something that brought you joy and helped you make it through the year. I gave this and it was the first gift snatched up. Love Audible!”

VIEW NOW AT AUDIBLE | £7.99 PER MONTH

11. Cook gift card

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach so one of the best gifts for him is a good, easy meal which can just be thrown in the oven.

A Cook gift card can be used in-store or online and meals can either be collected from his local store or delivered straight to his door.

It’s a wholesome, almost home-cooked, meal without any of the hassle which is great value for money. We’ve not found anything as extensive as Cook with so much to offer.

One reviewer said: “Excellent range of food for all occasions whether you are having a few friends over or a big celebration or an intimate dinner for two.

“The quality is outstanding. I have been buying Cook food for years and have never been disappointed.

“The Christmas range and full menu is genius, delicious hassle-free Christmas what more could you want.”

VIEW NOW AT COOK | FROM £10

12. Picturehouse Gift Shop

Going to the cinema alone own could be a lovely way for him to indulge himself, so why not give the gift of film.

Picturehouse Cinemas are all unique which is part of the joy of going. Some are a bit art-house, some are more than 100 years old, while others are more like modern cinemas.

There is plenty of choice too. A gift card allows you to set the price and decide what you want to give and let’s face it, these cinemas always feel more indulgent than going to the Odeon or Cineworld.

Or if you are looking for the ultimate experience then a Picturehouse membership is another choice of best gift ideas for him as it includes free tickets, discounts and other perks.

One cinema-goer said: “I’ve been to a few Picturehouse Cinemas and they are so well run. I love watching films there. They always feel more decadent than other cinemas, and staff are always friendly and on the ball. Brilliant. Well done.”

VIEW NOW AT PICTUREHOUSE | FROM £30

13. Solar power bank

If he is constantly on the go and an avid user of his mobile phone then this solar charger is just the thing to keep his devices going while he’s on the move.

We liked this one because of the long-life battery and because it can be recharged with solar power.

In a world where renewable energy and sustainability are coming to the fore, little gadgets like this are always going to be top of our list when it comes to eco-friendly gifts.

A reviewer said: “I have charged this and dropped it into my car glove box. In a vehicle, especially, solar charging is really useful – you can just drop it on the dashboard in the sunshine (or daylight) and it blinks away to show it’s charging.

“The capacity of this unit hits the right spot – you can charge a device or two from it and it still has plenty of capacity.”

VIEW NOW AT AMAZON | £21.20

14. The Dupe – puzzle post

We love a mystery and so will he when he receives this puzzle through the post.

Choose your puzzle, create a secret text, image or video message, and Puzzle Post will do the rest.

He will have to solve the puzzle to gain an access code to enter the online vault and receive your message.

We loved The Dupe because it’s an adventure involving mystery, risk and adventure.

It also differs from other types of brainteasers because it’s a personalised experience with a bespoke reward at the end.

One happy customer said: “My friend originally bought me a puzzle as a gift and since then I have been obsessed with them. The quality of the products is amazing and they always arrive quickly. Now I’m just waiting for them to release their next one!”

VIEW NOW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £17

15. Friday Night Curry subscription

A Friday night curry is a real treat and if he loves trying different flavours and spices then this is definitely the gift for him.

Containing recipe cards, fresh spices, all the ingredients he will need to make a curry and the side dishes to complement every meal, this is a recipe home delivery service with a twist that offers more variety than a Gousto or Hello Fresh box.

Each monthly feast serves four people and he can discover different flavours such as Ethiopian berbere or toasty Maharashtrian Goda Masala, sampling curries from all over the world.

One reviewer said: “My wife and I enjoy a curry night every Friday and I thought I turned out a decent home-made curry most weeks, but this spicery package was next level. Easy to follow instructions, amazing selection of spices and perfect dishes.

“Restaurant quality curry at home. So excited for my next delivery. This was a kofta curry with aloo shimla mirch and gajar pickle, which by the way was epic!”

VIEW NOW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £26

16. Paperhigh Personalised Large Brown Buffalo Leather Elastic Tie Journal

This beautiful journal will make an excellent gift for an avid writer, traveller or man who likes to keep a diary.

Beautifully covered and bound it contains good quality, unlined pages, and the cover can be personalised with up to five characters embossed on the bottom right-hand corner.

A great way of indulging his passion for writing or journaling, with the added dimension of making it that little bit more special.

All journals are also produced ethically under Fair Trade rules and these look and feel more luxurious than other journals we looked at.

One reviewer said: “Excellent service with prompt delivery. Great website, which is easy to navigate, and excellent product choice. I purchased a journal as a gift. It is so beautiful I am buying one for myself too.”

VIEW NOW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £25.95

17. Personalised Cassette Tape Music Selection T-Shirt

These stylish t-shirts make great gifts for music lovers who already have a vast vinyl collection.

Each t-shirt can be personalised to his own personal music taste and the nostalgia of wearing cassette tapes on his chest won’t be lost on him if he’s a child of the 1980s or older.

Each cassette can be personalised with favourite bands and songs, or they can be left blank if you prefer. The personalisation adds that extra dimension to the gift.

One customer said: “My husband absolutely loved this and will be buying more of the same with different versions of different artists tracks on.

“He said it is one of the best presents I have ever bought him. I’m very pleased and would without a doubt buy from this seller again. A great present.”

VIEW NOW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £26.95

18. Gingko Smart Moon Lamp

This ethereal moon lamp is a great gift for lighting up his world.

Not only does it appear to be levitating, but it also slowly rotates, just like the moon does as it orbits the earth.

It’s made by a 3D printer and is as realistic as it could possibly be with a textured surface depicting moon craters.

We haven’t seen anything quite like this lamp before which is why we think it is a great gift idea for him or anyone who loves to receive gifts that are out of this world.

Look at what this reviewer had to say: “I absolutely love it. Got it as a birthday present. I turn the lights off in the lounge at night and sit and watch it for hours. What a beautiful piece of art!”

Is this one of this year’s best gifts for him? Yup.

VIEW NOW AT GLOW | £129.95

19. Real Vinyl Record Personalised Label 45rpm

A great gift for the man who loves records and collects vinyl, but with a difference.

This is a great way of marking an important date in his life with a song that he loves.

It could be a first Christmas together, the number one from the day he was born, or a wedding song.

The choice of vinyl spans over seven decades from the 1950s to the present day so there is lots of variety in song choice.

You can also choose your own label design and send an image to be added to your gift.

A proof image of the record is sent for approval 24 hours before it is sent out which is a nice touch.

One happy customer said: “The package came all wrapped and looked exactly how I wanted it to look. At the end of the day, you pay more for better quality and I couldn’t fault the actual vinyl itself. My friend absolutely loved it too which was a bonus.”

VIEW NOW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £34

20. Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation

As smart speakers go he can’t really go wrong with Amazon’s echo dot.

The 4th generation speaker will make the best gift for him if he wants good quality sound while listening to music or the radio.

As well as connecting with other devices in his home, it’s great for fitting into smaller spaces, answering questions, making calls, or the latest news headlines.

It’s also great for timers and reminders for a man with a busy life. This version also has an LED display clock which makes it a brilliant addition to a bedside table.

For price and quality, you can’t beat the Echo Dot as the best gift idea for him.

One reviewer wrote: “We are not techy people, but it was super simple to set up. We’ve had lots of comments about how great it looks, the clock is not too bright for sleeping either. We use Alexa for our morning wake up call, which works well. The speaker is excellent for such a small gadget, what’s not to love.”

VIEW NOW AT AMAZON | | £39.99

21. Lucite Chess and Checkers

If you’ve seen The Queen’s Gambit then you will know that chess has become cool again. This is easily one of the best gifts for him if you’re looking for a statement pressie.

We’ve sought out a chess and checkers board with a difference which would make a fabulous gift this Christmas.

Its sleek design has given this classic strategical game a contemporary twist, and when it’s not being played it certainly looks good.

All the pieces are made with transparent Lucite acrylic which catches the light making them shine.

It really is a stand out piece which he will spend hours enjoying.

One happy customer said: “I bought this beautiful board for my chess mad boyfriend and he absolutely loves it. Not only does it look great but it makes playing the game really enjoyable as it’s bright and colourful.”

VIEW NOW AT AMARA | £170

22. Le Creuset Vitesse 1.5L Glass Decanter, Aerator and Cleaning Balls Set

This wine set would make a great Christmas gift for him and work as a centrepiece for any festive table.

This decanter has everything he needs to enhance the flavours and taste of wine. The crystalline glass decanter is handmade and comes with an aerating fountain.

What’s even better is that unlike a lot of decanters this one comes with its own clever cleaning device making it more attractive, we think. It’s certainly one of the best gifts for him if he’s a wine lover.

Small metal stainless steel balls can be poured into the decanter, helping to remove residue from inside so it’s ready for the next time he uses it.

This is what one reviewer had to say: “It is a beautiful decanter. The wine has plenty of surface to breathe and it pours well. The cleaning balls and pouch are useful as it makes the decanter very easy to clean.”

VIEW NOW AT JOHN LEWIS | £69

23. Personalised Unisex Initial Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is something a little bit different without being gimmicky which we think makes it an ideal gift for him.

It comes in different colours and any initial can be added to give it that personal touch. Buy from any high street shop and you will be getting whatever is on the peg, this will look like more thought has gone into a gift especially for him.

We can guarantee that whoever receives this sweatshirt will want to wear it straight away.

This jumper is simple but stands out and comes in different colours, which is why we like it.

One happy customer said: “This jumper is so soft and cosy I had to put it on as soon as I got it. It’s warm, comfortable and it looks great.”

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £32.50

25. The Smart Garden 3

If he wants to start growing his own garden but doesn’t have the time to look after it then this gift is a no-brainer. If the main in your life is a bit green-fingered but short on garden space, this is one of the best gifts for him you could find.

The Smart Garden 3 is an indoor garden that looks after itself. Great for anyone who is busy, forgetful, or who doesn’t have a lot of outdoor space for growing their own. It can grow herbs, fruit or vegetables and uses biodegradable plant pods full of seeds and nutrients, while watering the garden is automated. A brilliant way of growing from scratch without too much input and we haven’t seen anything else like it around.

One customer who used the Smart Garden 3, wrote: “It’s perfect for someone like me who struggles to keep plants alive. I get so much joy out of cooking my own food, but I didn’t know the pleasure that lay in growing my own food.”

VIEW NOW AT CLICK AND GROW | £119.95

25. GHQ Spirits

This stunning set of G.H.Q. Spirits gin and vodka will make an excellent gift for him.

If he’s intrigued by the G.H.Q. range he will love the two prize-winning spirits, a London Dry Gin and a Vodka, each made in a secret location in the Cairngorms in Scotland using water from an ancient spring.

G.H.Q. Spirits were created by former London events specialist James McNeill during the 2020 lockdowns. He was inspired by the resilience of his grandparents during the Second World War and decided to view the pandemic as an opportunity to develop the G.H.Q. brand.

Both taste great and the sleek and stylish bottles would also make great keepsakes after the spirits are long gone. One reviewer wrote: “I loved the flavours and the story behind the brand. The drinks I had were really enjoyable whether mixed with tonic or mixed as part of a cocktail.”

VIEW NOW AT GHQ SPIRITS | £38