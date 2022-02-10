We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get the inside scoop on the best gifts for your bestie according to their star sign – and make it a Galentine’s Day to remember.

After two years of isolation, lockdown and separation from our nearest and dearest, our friends have never meant so much. No wonder Galentine’s Day, typically celebrated on the 13th of February, has grown in popularity in recent years, with Google searches seeing a massive 618.8% uplift. So to help you choose the perfect pressie for your astrology-loving gal pal, Rob Crump, a gifting expert from the personalised gift store Printster, offers this advice on how to choose the best Zodiac gifts for Galentine’s Day:

Best Zodiac gifts for Galentine’s Day

Aries (21st March – 19th April)



Fiercely loyal, fiery and always up for a good time, your Aries gal pal naturally commands the room whether they go. ‘As a fire sign, the Aries is both high-energy and goal-orientated, yet still style-conscious and self-aware, meaning the perfect present is a combination of practical yet aesthetically pleasing,’ says Printster’s Rob Crump. A stylish daily planner or a bright, personalised mug with their favourite slogan will go down a treat.

Taurus (20th April – 20th May)



Lovers of indulgence and luxury, the Taurus is a homebody who needs everything in its right place. ‘As the Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, focus on aesthetically pleasing home gifts that will catch their eye while they’re practising self-care on a quiet evening,’ says Rob. House plants in pretty pots that fit their home interior and help purify the air while looking stunning at home will go down a treat.

Gemini (21st May – 21st June)



One of the most versatile and adaptable of the zodiac signs, Geminis are super easy-going – yet do need intellectual stimulation to prevent boredom. ‘As they love being the host and trialling out new things, a cocktail recipe book or a murder mystery party kit would make the perfect stimulating present for the ever-curious Gemini,’ says Rob.

Cancer (22nd June – 22nd July)



Sentimental, emotional and nostalgic, a Cancer’s favourite holiday is Galentine’s Day, of course, as it’s the perfect excuse to spoil and celebrate their girlfriends. ‘Showing a Cancer you truly care is a must, as they won’t appreciate any generic presents, so instead choose personalised gifts which remind them of good times,’ says Rob. Whether it’s a photo canvas to hang up at home or a personalised keyring from a hilarious night out, the sentimental Cancer will love it.

Leo (23rd July – 22nd August)



Extroverted, fiercely loyal and the life and soul of the party, Leos are attracted to bright, sparkles and big presents. (As a Leo, I can vouch for this.) ‘Although they can be more of a ‘bolder is better’ type of person, they are incredibly loyal and appreciate their nearest and dearest friends,’ Rob tells us. ‘A magic sequin photo cushion, with a photo from the last big night out, both satisfies the Leos desire for bling and their love of friends.’

Virgo (23rd August – 22nd September)



Style over substance is a totally unrelatable motto for the practical Virgo, as they prefer to have everything they own to have a specific purpose, according to Printster’s Rob Crump. ‘As they are equally as reliable as they are practical, the perfect gift is something which makes their life that little bit easier. A phone case or an oyster card holder which helps them keep to their routine will be appreciated.’

Libra (23rd September – 23rd October)



Extroverted, charming and incredibly friendly, Libras can chat to anyone and love to entertain. Like the Taurus, Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, which means they have a taste for the finer things in life. ‘As social butterflies who spend most of their time surrounded by people, treat your Libra friends to a chance to unwind and decompress,’ suggests Rob. Scented candles and bath bombs will allow Libras to relax in luxury after a busy day of socialising.

Scorpio (24th October – 21st November)



Popular and fun-loving, the social Scorpio is a trend-setter and loves to be the life and soul of the party. ‘Always the centre of attention, Scorpios are naturally ‘extra’ and love to show off their latest outlandish purchase,’ says Rob. He thinks personalised ‘in your face’ socks adorned with your Scorpio’s face or personalised wrapping paper which they’d happily have framed would make perfect gifts.

Sagittarius (22nd November – 21st December)



The Sagittarius is thrill-seeking and always on the lookout for their next adventure. ‘As they feel happiest when amongst nature, plan a get together outside such as an adventurous hike or a trip to a botanical garden and end the celebrations with a rustic picnic,’ recommends Rob.

Capricorn (22nd December – 19th January)



Capricorns are ambitious, hard workers who always seem to have a busy and full schedule. ‘Despite being super busy, they are extremely loyal and always make time for their nearest and dearest, but their biggest flaw is not making enough time for themselves,’ says Rob from Printster. ‘With this in mind, a present that focuses on wellbeing and self-care would be much appreciated by the busy Capricorn, such as a yoga mat or a Pilates resistance band.’

Aquarius (20th January – 18th February)



‘Calming, creative and incredibly kind, an Aquarius loves nothing more than spending time with their closest friends, whether that’s an intimate evening in or a busy day out exploring a new city,’ explains Rob. ‘As they are caring and sentimental, a personalised keepsake of fun times would be greatly appreciated, whether it’s a personalised fridge magnet or a heat-sensitive magic mug.’

Pisces (19th February – 20th March)



Sensitive souls who enjoy spending time with their closet pals, the Pisces are known for their charm and easy-going nature, according to Rob. ‘As they are sentimental and creative, presents that offer an opportunity to be creative would be greatly appreciated, such as air-dry pottery kits or terrarium building workshops, where you can focus on your creations while catching up together.’

