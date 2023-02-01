The best Galentine's Day gifts to celebrate your gal pals in 2023

The best Galentine's Day gifts are items that your BFFs probably wouldn't buy for themselves but will absolutely love. Shop our edit of cute treats and trinkets to spoil your besties and gal pals.

We know all about the origins of Valentine's Day (opens in new tab) and we're bombarded with information on the best Valentine's gifts for her (opens in new tab) and even the best Valentine's gifts for kids (opens in new tab). But here come the girls - it's time to make way for Galentine's Day.

Galentine's Day is an unofficial day to celebrate your platonic relationships and female friends. But the best thing about Galentine's Day is that it matters not a jot whether you're coupled up or newly single - you get to celebrate the power of your gal pals, no matter your marital status.

So get the girls round, tee up a romantic movie (opens in new tab), and celebrate your female friends with our pick of the best Galentine's Day gifts.

Galentine's gifts at-a-glance: our top 5 picks

In a hurry? Here's our top 5 best Galentine's gifts for 2023.

Best Galentine's gifts 2023

(opens in new tab) 1. Brownie Box, £18.99 | Cutter & Squidge (opens in new tab) Galentine's Day is all about celebrating the wing women in our lives. And I can think of no better celebration than a box of mouth-watering brownies delivered to the door. Handmade in London, flavours include strawberry shortcake, salted caramel, and red velvet. Order up until 4 pm for next-day delivery.

(opens in new tab) 2. Eleanor Bowmer 'You Are Amazing' Hearts Bone China Mug, £11.95 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) What good is a box of brownies without a cuppa? This bone china mug is the perfect Galentine's gift if your bestie loves a brew. It perfectly captures the Galentine's sentiment since it's adorned with hearts and positive, empowering statement. Plus it's dishwasher and microwave safe.

(opens in new tab) 3. Caroline Gardner Tape Measure, £10 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) We all have that one amazing gal pal who's a dab hand at DIY. Celebrate her this Galentine's Day with this super cool tape measure neatly tucked inside a classy Caroline Gardner box. Whether she's a dress-maker, crafter or a builder, she's sure to cherish this practical pressie.

(opens in new tab) 4. Pink Pepper Eau De Toilette, £11.95 | Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab) From the practical to the frivolous, this limited-edition fragrance is the perfect Galentine's gift for that friend who deserves to feel beautiful. Pink Pepper is a sweet but spicy scent with hints of vanilla and floral jasmine. It comes with a tester of Warm Neroli so if I were you I'd pop that little extra in your handbag and keep it as a reminder that you're pretty special too!

(opens in new tab) 5. Percy Pig Scented Nail Polish Duo, £15 | Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab) Talking of frivolous... if you've got a mate who goes mad for Percy Pig (and we all know someone who can't resist...) then treat her to this wacky polish duo - that even smells like Percy Pigs once it dries! It's not just a gimmick though. This is the Nails.INC long-wear formula and it comes with their patented wide brush for perfect application every time.

(opens in new tab) 6. Bath Bomb Heart Trio, £12 | Tesco (opens in new tab) Lucky old me received this beautiful heart-shaped gift set in the post from Baylis & Harding this week and I couldn't leave it out of our best Galentine's gift roundup. You get three luxurious jojoba, vanilla and almond oil bath bomb fizzers inside which smell divine and leave your skin feeling super silky. But the best part is the packaging - you can't help feeling like a million bucks when you unbox this heart-shaped box. It also makes a lovely keepsake.

(opens in new tab) 7. Under Water LED Disco Light, £10 | Oliver Bonas (opens in new tab) If bath bombs seem a bit sedate for your party-loving gal pal, treat her to a boogie in the bath with this fabulous underwater LED disco light. It's 100% waterproof and projects multi-coloured light patterns through the water. The reviews are rocking. 'Great packaging - bought as a gift and one for myself,' wrote one happy customer. 'Works brilliantly and gives a luxury spa feel to a bubble bath. Love it!'

(opens in new tab) 8. You're My Jam Purple & Gold Ankle Socks, £7.50 | Oliver Bonas (opens in new tab) Tell your Galentine how much you love her with these cute pink and purple socks with gold sparkly heels and toes and a stripy hem. They're embroidered with the phrase 'you're my jam' so she'll feel the love from her head to her feet!

(opens in new tab) 9. La Gioiosa Prosecco Gold, £12 | Amazon (opens in new tab) If Galentine's means getting together for some fizz, spoil the girls with this delicious prosecco presented in a beautiful gold-coloured bottle. I've sampled this and it knocked spots off my usual choice of bubbles. The fruity flavour of crisp apples and the dry, fresh taste is definitely something to be savoured with friends.

(opens in new tab) 10. Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit, was £28 , now £22.40 | Boots (opens in new tab) If your Galentine loves a beauty fix she'll be blown away by the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit. It contains a liquid lipstick and matching lip liner and comes in a range of high-pigment and long-lasting shades for the perfect pout.

(opens in new tab) 11. Seven Days of Hearts and Kisses Countdown Calendar, £40 | Moonpig (opens in new tab) This is my go-to gift when I want to spoil a girlfriend and it never fails to impress. Instead of one gift you get seven lovely items hidden away inside the box. It's a bit like a mini advent calendar containing 7 days of treats. It's such a lovely gift to receive and is guaranteed to make your Galentine feel lavished with love.

(opens in new tab) 12. Sisterhood Bar Necklace, £25 | Moonpig (opens in new tab) Jewellery can be a tricky gift when it comes to Galentine's Day - you don't want to risk outshining her fella - but this sisterhood necklace has stolen my heart. What a lovely trinket to treat your bestie to and the perfect way to remind her that it'll always be sisters before misters.

(opens in new tab) 13. Love & Friendship Jar, £12.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a pretty lovely gift to show your girlfriends just how much they mean to you - all year round. Inside the jar are 31 positive, uplifting quotations to remind the recipient of all the reasons why your friendship is so special and worth celebrating every day.

(opens in new tab) 14. Dear Love, With Love Journal, £16 | NOTS (opens in new tab) This has to be one of the best Galentine's gifts you could choose - especially for any female friend who loves words and journalling. Inside, she can write letters to those she loves, has loved or has lost. The purpose of the journal is to bring closure to relationships that she might not have had the opportunity to turn the page on, and there are lovely encouraging quotes printed throughout.

(opens in new tab) 15. You Are My Fave Human Bean' Cookie Letterbox Gift, £17 | Not On The High Street (opens in new tab) This is adorable! Show your Galentine that they're your fave with this cute cookie gift set featuring a pair of cuddling beans in a personalised cookie can, along with six hand-iced cookie bean friends. The letterbox packaging is fully recyclable and you can personalise the gift card inside.

(opens in new tab) 16. Serene Pink Vegan Zip Around Wallet, £49 | Labante (opens in new tab) This is a little more spendy but if you're looking for a sustainable gift for your fashion-loving friend to mark Galentine's Day, this luxurious zip-around wallet is a lovely way to encourage her to think about your friendship every time she reaches for her wallet - without costing the earth. It has an internal zip pocket, multiple interior card slots, and a note compartment.

(opens in new tab) 17. Personalised Face Cushion, £15 | Prezzybox (opens in new tab) For the gal pal who's found her other half, the ultimate Galentine's gift to make her smile is surely a cushion with his face on! Or, if you wish you saw each other more often, pop your own face on it so she can give you a hug whenever she likes! You can also add some personalised text to the back and the cusion is machine washable.

