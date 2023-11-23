Vogue Williams' 'godsend' breast pump just got more affordable with this Black Friday deal

Vogue Williams loves the Elvie breast pump but it's not cheap - except right now there's 25% off.

If you're a new mum shopping for the best breast pumps, it makes sense to pay attention to the items of baby gear that celebrity mums swear by. The Elvie Pump is the world's first silent wearable breast pump and has proved so popular with celebrity parents that it was one of the items given to Oscar nominees in the Academy's famous goody bags in 2019 - and now Elvie has slashed 25% off for Black Friday.

Vogue Williams, who has three children under the age of six with husband Spencer Matthews, was filmed wearing the Elvie Pump inside her bra during a photoshoot in 2020 as part of an ad on her Instagram account and called it 'a godsend'. She wrote in the caption: "The amazing team @elvie has launched two new wearable breastfeeding products, Elvie Curve is a silicone breast pump with natural suction and a valve that lets you control the suction strength, and Elvie Catch which is a set of two breast milk collection cups with slip-proof security."

Vogue added: "I’ve always been a fan of my Elvie Pump and with that on one boob and Elvie Curve on the other, I’m not letting any of that liquid gold go to waste! Elvie Curve and Elvie Catch are secure and discreet and I love how I can just pop them on and go about my life.

Elvie Pump was £269 now £201.75 | Elvie The world's first silent wearable electric breast pump is nothing short of a game-changer for breastfeeding mums. Snap it up while there's 25% off for Black Friday.

Elvie Pump was £499 now £374.25 | Elvie Get twice as much pumping done for less with 25% off this double version of the hands-free breast pump - the world's first to be awarded a Quiet Mark seal of approval.

Celebrity mums from Hilary Duff to Chrissy Teigan have helped make using a breast pump less taboo by posing for photographs while expressing. And the Elvie Pump, which is available in different sizes for a perfect fit and in both single and double designs, changed the breast pump market when it burst onto the scene.

Designed to fit inside your bra - no fancy nursing bra necessary - it allows you to carry on with normal life while you express so you can pump with confidence anywhere from the boardroom to the beach.

The Goodto.com editorial team rated the Elvie Pump the best hands-free option in our Elvie Pump review and buying guide, where our panel of breastfeeding mums put a range of the best-selling breast pumps to the test.

