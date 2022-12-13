Best kids' winter boots 2022: 10 perfect pairs for cosy toes

Beat the snow with our pick of the best kids' winter boots to buy now.

Whether you're wondering how cold it has to be for schools to close (opens in new tab) and contemplating trudging through an icy tundra to get there or hoping for a White Christmas (opens in new tab) with plenty of snow to play in, making sure your kids have a cosy pair of winter boots to keep them warm and dry is likely to be uppermost in your mind amid this Arctic weather.

So our Consumer Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab), has been hard at work digging out the best kids' winter boots to help you find the perfect pair of kicks to keep your youngsters' feet warm and dry, no matter how low the mercury drops. 'The best kids' winter boots are warm, waterproof, and easy to put on and take off,' she says. 'But they should also be lightweight and fun to wear, otherwise little ones will be reluctant to swap the familiarity of their usual footwear for chunky winter boots.'

And since we're all watching the pennies these days, we've looked out for some really good deals on kids' winter boots. 'There's no need to pay over the odds for a good brand of kids' winter boots,' adds Heidi. 'Lots of leading shoe retailers have sales at this time of year and if you choose a pair of kids' winter boots in last season's styles then you can make a significant saving, with up to 50% off the original price.'

Factor in that kids' feet grow quickly but don't be tempted to size up just to get your money's worth - it's important that shoes fit little feet perfectly. Remember, too, that a decent pair of cosy socks go a long way to making sure that winter boots for kids are as cosy as can be. These JoJo Maman bebe extra-thick socks (opens in new tab) are hard to beat and brilliant value for money while these welly socks (opens in new tab) are super cute and fun for kids to wear.

Kids' winter boots 2022: our top picks

From cosy options for Christmas footwear to snow boots lined with faux fur to make the most of snow days and keep tiny toes toasty, these are our top picks for this year's best kids' winter boots.

(opens in new tab) Toasty, was £62.00 now £31.00 | Start Rite (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a smart pair of kids' winter boots that will keep little toes cosy when they're dressing up for the festive season, these brown leather girls' zip-up boots are just the ticket. They're water resistant with a warm faux shearling inside collar and Aqua-rite lining to make them waterproof. Also available on black - handy for school!

(opens in new tab) Kids' Snow Boots was £29.00 now £23.20 | Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab) With quilted lining and an adjustable toggle for the perfect fit, these stylish snow boots will have them begging for a snow day. The textured tread gives a good grip on icy ground and we love the zip fastening to make them quick and easy to pop on at the first sign of snow.

(opens in new tab) Arctic Kids Trim Waterproof Snow Boots was £39.99 now £26.99 | Mountain Warehouse (opens in new tab) Officially snow-proof, these cosy kids' winter boots are treated with something called Durable Water Repellant so they'll keep feet dry even in packed snow. For extra warmth they have a soft faux fur trim and quilted panels plus a durable outsole for improved stability on slippery ground. Elastic laces are a win too!

(opens in new tab) Animal Kids Winter Lined Boots was £40.00 now £30.00 | Mountain Warehouse (opens in new tab) Another good choice if you're looking for kids' winter boots that can be worn with a Christmas outfit, these water resistant boots are smart enough to wear indoors but durable enough to keep foot warm and dry outside, thanks to the cosy Sherpa lining. A tough outsole offers sturdy grip and rubber laces add durability - as well as a stylish touch!

(opens in new tab) Lily & Dan Big Snow Boots - £9.99 | Aldi (opens in new tab) These Lily & Dan Children's Light Blue Big Snowboots have a water resistant outer layer plus textile lining to keep feet cosy outside when the temperature drops. The elastic cord makes them easy for youngsters to put on and take off, as well as helping to provide a secure fit.

(opens in new tab) Cosy Leather Boots was £55.00 now £38.50 | Boden (opens in new tab) If you're not looking for full-on snow boots but want to invest in a pair of kids' winter boots for everyday use with a little extra warmth, these Boden boots tick those boxes AND there's 30% off them right now.

(opens in new tab) Winter Boots With Toggle Fastening was £39.95 now £19.95 | Joules (opens in new tab) Lined with fleece with a durably, sporty sole, these winter boots have a brilliant pull-on style so little ones can get them on and off all by themselves. We love that they're easy to wipe clean after a session of leaf-kicking and splashing in muddy puddles and the toggle fastening makes it easy to adjust these kids' winter boots for the perfect fit.

(opens in new tab) Jumper Jump Toddler Berry was £38.00 now £26.00 | Clarks (opens in new tab) The perfect toddler snowboot, these are waterproof and warmly lined plus they have reflective detailing for being seen in the dark. The durable sole is also lightweight - a must for little ones who want to run and jump without being slowed down by heavy snow boots! We love the padded collar and pull-on loop for extra comfort while the double riptape straps make for a great fit - and a swift exist when it's time to kick them off!

(opens in new tab) Alpine Snow Boots was £24.00 now £16.00 | Jo Jo Maman Bebe (opens in new tab) Brilliant value for money at this price, these fleece-lined kids' winter boots have been bestsellers for years and it's easy to see why - they keep feet dry and warm in both snow and shallow water, while the deep treads on the soles mean young explorers can enjoy outdoor adventures without worrying about taking a tumble.

(opens in new tab) Older Kids' Howser II Waterproof Chukka was £54.99 now £43.99 | Keen (opens in new tab) It can be hard to entice older kids into winter boots but these are definitely the ones to try. The waterproof membrane is slush proof and the faux fur liner means feet will stay warm even at temperatures as low as -4°F. A bungee closure makes these boots a doddle to take on and off but without making them look like boots for little kids.