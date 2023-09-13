Easy back-to-school hairstyles from space buns to bubble braids

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Back-to-school season is well underway and in homes throughout the UK, the pressure is on to perfect back-to-school hairstyles.

Locating missing school shoes, making packed lunches that don't break the bank, and finishing off homework means that weekday mornings are busy enough - without having to worry about complicated hairstyles.

But sometimes it’s nice to put in a little effort and give them a hairstyle that’s a little bit special. Unfortunately, many of these often take time, and require loads of accessories or fancy and expensive hair gadgets - all things you probably don’t have to hand first thing on a Monday morning.

To give you a helping hand, we’ve collated a list of easy back-to-school hairstyles that are quick and easy to achieve – plus handy videos so you can see for yourself what you need to do.

1. The Fishtail Plait

A modern twist on a classic braid

Tie their hair in a ponytail Divide the hair evenly in two. Take a small strand from the back of the hair (not the side). This should be no thicker than 0.5 in (1.3 cm). Pull this around to the hair on the opposite side and tuck it underneath. Repeat this process on the other side, bringing it over and holding it with your thumb. Tug gently on the two sections to tighten them. Keep alternating sides until you reach the end of your ponytail. Make sure that the pieces are small as otherwise it will look like a normal braid. Be sure to keep the strand sizes as consistent as possible but use thinner strands the further down you go on your braid. For a tight braid, keep your hands close to the area you are braiding; for a looser, messier style you can keep your hands further down the pony. Leave an inch at the bottom and secure the ends with an elastic band.

2. The Bandana Bun

This fun, playful look incorporates a colourful scarf into the hair.

Put their hair into a high ponytail. Choose either a straight, slicked back pony or leave some hair loose at the front. Choose the scarf you want to use as part of the look. Pull a chunk of the scarf through the elastic band so it’s held still. Add a small chunk of the ponytail to your scarf and split the other two sections of hair out. Braid the hair, manipulating the braid so the scarf is on top as much as possible. When the braid is done, secure with an elastic. Wrap the braid around the head in a spiral, creating a bun. Use the piece of scarf you pulled through at the beginning and tie with the scarf section that’s left at the end. Pin any excess hair strands to neaten everything up.

3. The Crown Dutch Braid

A princess-perfect look that can be done in just about any hair length

Part hair to one side. Take a section from right at the top of the head and divide this into three equal sections. Take the strand closest to the face and place it under the middle strand. Do the same with the outside strand. Take the strand closest to the face, add some hair to it and place it under the middle strand. Take the outside strand, add some hair to it and place it under the middle strand. Repeat these steps until you get past the ear. Switch your hand placement so you are doing the same thing but at the back of their head. When you have used all the hair, finish it off into a simple three-strand braid and use an elastic to secure. Tug on the outside edges of the braid to ‘pancake it’, aka make it look bigger and chunkier. Place the end of the braid on the top of the head and pin it into place. Soften the hair around the face by pulling a few strands of hair loose.

4. Messy Space Buns

A quick and easy style that’s comfortable too

Part their hair in the centre. Take each side up to highest point of their head and start securing with an elastic. When you’re securing, pull the hair through once, then, on the second time, don’t pull all the way through. Just leave it halfway. Do the same on the other side. Take the tails that are hanging out, twist them and wrap the ends back into the elastic. Secure the ends of the held hair down with pins.

5. The Pull-Through Braid

This take on the French plait is especially effective if you use contrasting coloured bands

Take a section of hair at the top of their head and secure it with a colourful elastic band. Put the tail of this to the side and take the section of hair underneath. Secure this in another band. Take the first section of hair you secured, split it and wrap it either side of the second one. Pin the tail of the second section of hair out of the way. Take a third section of hair underneath the second section and secure with a band. Unpin the second section and divide this hair in two. Wrap it around the third section. Pin the third section. Repeat this process all the way down the head. Secure all the hair at the end.

6. The Flipped Ponytail

You only need one minute and an elastic band to achieve this cute style

Secure the hair in a tight ponytail. Pull on the elastic band so the pony becomes looser. Just above the elastic band, make a hole in their hair with your fingers. Stick two fingers through the hole. Grab the ponytail and flip it through the hole. Pull the pony tighter and, if necessary, secure with pins.

7. Bubble Braids

Anyone will be able to master this easy-peasy hairstyle

Start with two low pigtails. Place an elastic band 1-2 inches down the pigtail, depending on how long the hair is. Keep placing elastic bands down the pigtail, at regular intervals. Gently pull apart the hair in-between the elastics. Add ribbons/bows/scrunchies/a headband if desired.

8. The Triple Top Knot

A cute hairstyle that’s practical too

Take the top section of the hair and wrap it into a messy bun. Pin this in a couple of places and fluff it up a little. Take the section of hair underneath and create a second bun behind the first one. Take the final section of hair and create a third bun on the crown of their head. Fix any buns that need securing. Let the rest of the hair down.

9. The Tripod

This fun style looks especially good in shorter, straight hair

Dampen down the hair with water. Part the hair in the centre and separate. Take a section of hair above the ear on one side and secure in an elastic. Do the same on the other side, creating two small pigtails. Comb back all the hair, including the two pigtails. Secure all the hair with an elastic at the nape of the neck. Use hair straighteners if you want to straighten the ponytail.

10. Criss Cross Pigtails

This sweet style has a modern feel and will stay in all day

Part hair down the middle and then above the ear. Take one of the first sections above the ear and make it into a pigtail. Do the same on the other side. Take another section from behind the first and comb it into the pigtail on the opposite side. Fasten with an elastic. Take the corresponding hair section on the other side and grab the opposite pigtail. Secure with an elastic. You should now be able to see the start of the criss-cross shape. Create another, third, pair of pigtails, behind the second pair, which incorporates them. You should see two criss-crosses on their head now with two pigtails hanging down at the nape of the neck.

