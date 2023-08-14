Back to School Month is here - welcome!

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome to Back to School Month here at Goodto! Do you like our shiny new badge? *Points up there*

As a mum of three and Deputy Editor of Goodto, I know all-too-well that this time of year can be, well, stressful to say the last.

From panic buying all the school supplies (heads up: when it comes to the best back-to-school supplies the new AirUp water bottle is this term's must-have...) to shopping around for the best school shoes, back-to-school season can feel relentless.

So we're launching Back to School Month for those of you who, like me, are determined to start the new school term in a more organised manner.

What can you expect from Back to School Month? We have a whole host of informative, engaging features planned around Back to School season. Think of Back to School Month as a calm little corner of the internet created by me, Heidi Scrimgeour, Deputy Editor of Goodto, for busy parents who want to embrace this September feeling calm and prepared for the new school term.

No matter whether you have a little one starting school for the first time or a teenager about to fly the nest and head off to University, we've curated a whole month of content to keep you feeling prepped, understood, and equipped for what is basically January for parents.

Here, you'll find everything from information on when kids go back to school and when is A-level results day, through to school uniform buying advice and plenty of thoughtful articles to enjoy once you've survived the school run.

And if you fancy telling us what you think of something you've read here during Back to School Month, you can share your thoughts on our social channels using the hashtag #BackToSchoolMonth.

So welcome to our brand-new Back to School Month... here to help at every step as you navigate back-to-school season... stay tuned!