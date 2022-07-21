35 Riddles for kids: Maths riddles, word riddles, and easy riddles (plus the answers too)

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Riddles for kids are a great way to kick start creativity and help lateral and critical thinking as well as problem solving, plus they’re fun to do.

We brought you the best dad jokes , the best knock-knock jokes , and the ultimate fantastic facts for kids , now we have riddles. We have searched high and low, these riddles for kids have the easy riddles, word riddles, maths riddles and food riddles.

Research shows the main benefits for solving puzzles and riddles are;

Strengthens memory

Better problem-solving skills

Improved visual-spatial reasoning

Increased IQ

Improved mood

Lower stress levels

Increased attention to detail

Riddles for kids

Kids always surprise us, they think outside the box and come up with ideas we may not have. They have a natural aptitude for the type of thinking riddles require and can usually tackle a riddle that has you stumped. The best riddles engage a kid’s natural problem-solving skills and make them laugh along the way. These easy riddles for kids — ranging from easy to

Easy riddles

1. Riddle: What question can you never answer yes to?

Answer: Are you asleep yet?

2. Riddle: What month of the year has 28 days?

Answer: All of them

3. Riddle: What goes up but never comes down?

Answer: Your age

4. Riddle: What gets wet while drying?

Answer: A towel

5. Riddle: What can’t talk but will reply when spoken to?

Answer: An echo

6. Riddle: I follow you all the time and copy your every move, but you can’t touch me or catch me. What am I?

Answer: Your shadow

7. Riddle: What can you hold in your left hand but not in your right?

Answer: Your right elbow

8. Riddle: What gets bigger when more is taken away?

Answer: A hole

9. Riddle: What goes up and down but doesn’t move?

Answer: A staircase

Word riddles

10. Riddle: You see a boat filled with people, yet there isn’t a single person on board. How is that possible?

Answer: All the people on the boat are married.

11. Riddle: What begins with an "e" and only contains one letter?

Answer: An envelope.

12. Riddle: What would you find in the middle of Toronto?

Answer: The letter “o”

13. Riddle: What 4-letter word can be written forward, backward or upside down, and can still be read from left to right?

Answer: NOON

14. Riddle: What word is pronounced the same if you take away four of its five letters?

Answer: Queue

15. Riddle: What word contains 26 letters, but only has three syllables?

Answer: Alphabet

16. Riddle: Two in a corner, one in a room, zero in a house, but one in a shelter. What is it?

Answer: The letter “r”

17. Riddle: You see me once in June, twice in November, but not at all in May. What am I?

Answer: The letter “e”

18. Riddle: What is the end of everything?

Answer: The letter “g”

19. Riddle: What begins with T, finishes with T, and has T in it?

Answer: A teapot.

20. Riddle: There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?

Answer: The word “wrong.” It’s the only word that’s spelled W-R-O-N-G.

21. Riddle: Which word becomes shorter when you add 2 letters to it?

Answer: The word “short.”

22. Riddle: You’ll find me in Mercury, Earth, Mars and Jupiter, but not in Venus or Neptune. What am I?

Answer: The letter “R.”

Maths riddles

23. Riddle: If you took two apples from a pile of three apples, how many apples would you have?

Answer: The two apples you took.

24. Riddle: When Grant was 8, his brother was half his age. Now, Grant is 14. How old is his brother?

Answer: His brother is 10. Half of 8 is 4, so Grant’s brother is 4 years younger. This means when Grant is 14, his brother is still 4 years younger, so he’s 10.35.

25. Riddle: Mrs. Brown has 5 daughters. Each of these daughters has a brother. How many children does Mrs. Brown have?

Answer: They have 6 children. Each daughter has the same brother. There are 5 daughters and 1 son.

26. Riddle: I am a three-digit number. My second digit is 4 times bigger than the third digit. My first digit is 3 less than my second digit. Who am I?

Answer: 141

Food riddles

27. Riddle: You have to break me to use me. What am I?

Answer: An egg

28. Riddle: I am a fruit that is always sad. What am I?

Answer: A blueberry.

28. Riddle: What has an ear but can't hear?

Answer: Corn.

30. Riddle: I'm a room that you can eat. What am I?

Answer: A mushroom.

31. Riddle: I have no beginning, middle or end, but somehow people manage to eat me. What am I?

Answer: A doughnut.

32. Riddle: What kind of dog has no tail?

Answer: Hotdog

33. Riddle: What fruit never wants to be alone?

Answer: Pear

34. Riddle: What is orange and sounds like a parrot?

Answer: a carrot

35. Riddle: What 2 things can you never eat for breakfast?

Answer: Lunch and dinner.

What is a riddle?

A riddle is a fun type of brain teaser, it sounds like a question or statement that needs to be solved.

Usually, riddles are worded in a misleading way, to throw you off the correct answer. Many have a double or hidden meaning that requires creative, outside-the-box thinking. Their answers are often unexpected, so if you're solving a riddle, think very carefully and creatively and really listen or read the riddle, sometimes the clue is in there.

