The Clarks sale is here and it's just in time for back to school season
The Clarks sale means it's time to get a headstart on your Back to School shopping
The Clarks sale is here and that can mean only one thing to parents - brilliant school shoe bargains.
Whether you're shopping early for the best school shoes for September or frantically looking for a pair that will see growing feet through the last few weeks of the summer term, shopping for school shoes is generally always a bit stressful. Except when the Clarks sale is on - then it's a doddle. And, happily, we stumbled across the fact that the Clarks sale is live now so we've trawled the kids' shoe stock to bring you this quick roundup of all the best school shoe bargains.
It may only be June but the savviest families know that the secret to stress-free Back to School shopping is getting it sorted before the kids even break up for summer. Starting with the Clarks sale for a school shoe haul. Don't delay if you spot a pair of Clarks sale shoes in the appropriate size because they're likely to be walking off the shelves in no time.
Clarks sale school shoe bargains
Orbit Sprint Toddler Black Leather,
£42 £22 | Clarks
With a breathable but hardwearing leather upper that fastens with double rip tape straps, these toddler-friendly shoes are just the ticket for younger kids who haven't yet got to grips with tying shoelaces. Lightweight but with a chunky rubber outsole, they have antimicrobial properties to help keep little feet fresh.
Sizes: 7 7½ 8 8½ 9 9½
Width: E (narrow), F (standard), G (wide) and H (extra wide)
Orbit Sprint Kid Black Leather
£44 £24 | Clarks
A version of tbe above kids trainer for older kids, these are also machine washable and have softsketch mesh linings made with over 50% recycled materials.
Sizes: 10 10½ 11 11½ 12 12½ 13 13½ 1 1½ 2
Width: E (narrow), F (standard), G (wide) and H (extra wide)
Orbit Sprint Youth Black Leather
£48 £26 | Clarks
You guessed it, more of the same but this time crafted for older kids with bigger feet.
Sizes: 3 3½ 4 4½ 5 5½ 6 6½ 7 7½ 8
Width: E (narrow), F (standard), G (wide), and H (extra wide)
Feather Jump Kid Black
£34 £20 | Clarks
With a chunky, non-marking sole and antimicrobial-infused lining, this vegan-friendly machine-washable pair of trainers are built to withstand all kinds of outdoor adventures while looking good as new and keeping busy feet feeling fresh. They're also easy to pop on and off thanks to elastic lace-up fastening and a rip tape bar.
Sizes: 7 7½ 8 8½ 9 9½ 10 10½ 11 11½ 12 12½
Width: F (standard) and G (wide)
Feather Jump Older Black
£34 £20 | Clarks
More of the same shoe as above but for bigger feet, this pair of lightweight trainers has padded toplines and collars for extra comfort and support at the ankle.
Sizes: 7 7½ 8 8½ 9 9½ 10 10½ 11 11½ 12 12½
Width: F (standard) and G (wide)
Aeon Pace Kid Black
£38 £20 | Clarks
With shock-absorbing soles to help protect active feet plus light underfoot cushioning, this pair of on-trend trainers are sure to appeal to super sporty youngsters who'd rather give traditional school shoes a miss.
Sizes: 7 7½ 8 8½ 9 9½ 10 10½ 11 11½ 12 12½
Width: F (standard) and G (wide)
Aeon Pace Older Black
£43 £22 | Clarks
As above, but in bigger sizes, these have breathable linings and riptape fastenings, so they'll appeal to active kids who don't have time to slow down for fastening laces! For bigger feet Aeon Pace Youth but do not that stock is only left in sizes 7½ and 8.
Sizes left in stock: 13½ 1 1½ 2½
Width: F (standard) and G (wide)
If all this talk of Back to School shopping feels like too much too soon, you might like to read our guide to when kids break up from school for summer or have a read of our tips for how to save money on back to school costs.
Video of the week:
As a parenting specialist for more than 15 years, Heidi has written for most national newspapers and for a wide range of consumer magazines, including Mother & Baby where she was the Shopping Editor for six years, looking after regular consumer features including buying guides and gift roundups.
-
-
The Apprentice's Thomas Skinner announces birth of twin daughters and shares their unique names
The English businessman who rose to fame on season 15 of the BBC One reality show has become a dad again.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte's daisy dress from Prince William's Father's Day photo is still available to buy
You can still buy Princess Charlotte's daisy dress!
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Comotomo review
The best silicone baby bottle
By Rosie Hopegood • Published
-
ChiccoDUO review
The only plastic baby bottle on the market to feature a glass lining
By Rosie Hopegood • Published
-
Phillips Anti-Colic Baby Bottle with AirFree Vent review
Innovative teat allows for upright feeding to ease symptoms of colic
By Rosie Hopegood • Published
-
The best baby bottles of 2023 – tried and tested by moms
We enlisted a panel of 10 moms to try out a range of baby bottles.
By Rosie Hopegood • Published
-
Got an old Mamas & Papas pushchair? Here's how you can get up to £150 cash for it
Trade in your not-so-little-one's wheels for cash. Here's how.
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
Princess Eugenie's Moses basket is our best budget pick, here's where you can get it for under £100
Baby Ernest seems to be snoozing in the Little Green Sheep Natural Knitted Moses Basket, and we’ve found it on sale!
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
I've just bought next year's school uniform for a fraction of the usual price in the John Lewis sale that ends TOMORROW
Get ahead of the Back to School game with the John Lewis 30% off uniform sale
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
The Tesco Baby & Toddler Event is BACK and we've picked out the best deals
Forget scrolling to find the best Tesco baby deals - we’ve picked out the best of the bunch
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published