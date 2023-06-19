The Clarks sale is here and it's just in time for back to school season

The Clarks sale is here and that can mean only one thing to parents - brilliant school shoe bargains.

Whether you're shopping early for the best school shoes for September or frantically looking for a pair that will see growing feet through the last few weeks of the summer term, shopping for school shoes is generally always a bit stressful. Except when the Clarks sale is on - then it's a doddle. And, happily, we stumbled across the fact that the Clarks sale is live now so we've trawled the kids' shoe stock to bring you this quick roundup of all the best school shoe bargains.

It may only be June but the savviest families know that the secret to stress-free Back to School shopping is getting it sorted before the kids even break up for summer. Starting with the Clarks sale for a school shoe haul. Don't delay if you spot a pair of Clarks sale shoes in the appropriate size because they're likely to be walking off the shelves in no time.

Clarks sale school shoe bargains

Orbit Sprint Toddler Black Leather, £42 £22 | Clarks With a breathable but hardwearing leather upper that fastens with double rip tape straps, these toddler-friendly shoes are just the ticket for younger kids who haven't yet got to grips with tying shoelaces. Lightweight but with a chunky rubber outsole, they have antimicrobial properties to help keep little feet fresh. Sizes: 7 7½ 8 8½ 9 9½

Width: E (narrow), F (standard), G (wide) and H (extra wide)

Orbit Sprint Kid Black Leather £44 £24 | Clarks A version of tbe above kids trainer for older kids, these are also machine washable and have softsketch mesh linings made with over 50% recycled materials. Sizes: 10 10½ 11 11½ 12 12½ 13 13½ 1 1½ 2

Width: E (narrow), F (standard), G (wide) and H (extra wide)

Orbit Sprint Youth Black Leather £48 £26 | Clarks You guessed it, more of the same but this time crafted for older kids with bigger feet. Sizes: 3 3½ 4 4½ 5 5½ 6 6½ 7 7½ 8

Width: E (narrow), F (standard), G (wide), and H (extra wide)

Feather Jump Kid Black £34 £20 | Clarks With a chunky, non-marking sole and antimicrobial-infused lining, this vegan-friendly machine-washable pair of trainers are built to withstand all kinds of outdoor adventures while looking good as new and keeping busy feet feeling fresh. They're also easy to pop on and off thanks to elastic lace-up fastening and a rip tape bar. Sizes: 7 7½ 8 8½ 9 9½ 10 10½ 11 11½ 12 12½

Width: F (standard) and G (wide)

Feather Jump Older Black £34 £20 | Clarks More of the same shoe as above but for bigger feet, this pair of lightweight trainers has padded toplines and collars for extra comfort and support at the ankle. Sizes: 7 7½ 8 8½ 9 9½ 10 10½ 11 11½ 12 12½

Width: F (standard) and G (wide)





Aeon Pace Kid Black £38 £20 | Clarks With shock-absorbing soles to help protect active feet plus light underfoot cushioning, this pair of on-trend trainers are sure to appeal to super sporty youngsters who'd rather give traditional school shoes a miss. Sizes: 7 7½ 8 8½ 9 9½ 10 10½ 11 11½ 12 12½

Width: F (standard) and G (wide)



Aeon Pace Older Black £43 £22 | Clarks As above, but in bigger sizes, these have breathable linings and riptape fastenings, so they'll appeal to active kids who don't have time to slow down for fastening laces! For bigger feet Aeon Pace Youth but do not that stock is only left in sizes 7½ and 8. Sizes left in stock: 13½ 1 1½ 2½

Width: F (standard) and G (wide)

If all this talk of Back to School shopping feels like too much too soon, you might like to read our guide to when kids break up from school for summer or have a read of our tips for how to save money on back to school costs.

