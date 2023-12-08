18 cosy gifts that feel like a big hug in winter - to treat yourself or a loved one
If the colder months make you, or someone you know, want to hibernate until spring, check out these cosy buys that will see you through in the toastiest of fashion
With winter well and truly here, it's no wonder we're all longing to hold on to that warm and snug feeling as long as we can. And whether you are looking you're looking for something for yourself or a gift for someone you love, then these cosy buys are well worth a look.
With the shortest day of the year, almost upon us, here are our top buys to keep you and your loved ones roasty toasty. These are all products that we have either tried ourselves, or are so highly rated by other shoppers that we can't wait to add them to our lists.
18 cosy gifts that feel like a warm hug
Are you even cosy if you're not snuggling under a blanket? We don't think so, and there is nothing snugglier than this teddy fleece throw blanket. It's available in different sizes (I have both the double and the single) and a range of colours. In my experience, the single is the perfect size for kids to snuggle under, or if you just want something to cover your legs. But for optimum warmth, I'd say adults need the double. The throws are machine washable, and importantly, don't malt everywhere.
As any parent knows, pushing a pram or pushchair in winter means frozen fingers. Unless you have suitable pram-friendly gloves that is. Pram gloves are shaped in a way that they attach to the handle of the pram, ensuring a confident grip on your little one at all times. These clip on to the pushchair handle, have a cosy fleece lining, and are both waterproof and windproof, allowing you and your baby to get out and about, whatever the weather.
This is the nicest hot chocolate I've ever tried - it's smooth, velvety and really chocolatey. You make it with milk so it can take a little longer to make than instant alternatives, but it's definitely worth the wait. It's kid-friendly too as its easy to warm the milk to a suitable temperature, which means you don't have to worry about little scolded fingers or tongues. A real treat for the whole family to look forward to after a chilly winter walk.
Nothing says cosy like a candle on a cold day, especially if the scent itself evokes a warm and snug atmosphere. And they make a perfect gift for loved ones. This Jo Malone scented candle will not only look elegant in any home, but the mix of myrrh, almond and vanilla will envelop you like a warm hug. And with a 45-hour burn time, it'll see you through the darkest and coldest of days.
Wearable blankets have seen a huge popularity spike over recent years, and are a great way for the whole family to keep warm, not matter what they are doing. A super-oversize fit is essential for maximum cosy vibes, and this Silentnight option is reversible so it's great value for money. The plain grey shade of this wearable blanket means it suits everyone, and could be wearable for years to come. If you're looking to keep your energy bills as low as possible, get yourself a wearable blanket.
If the cold weather makes your ears ache, or your messy mum-bun isn't compatible with wearing a hat, then ear muffs are great alternative. This super-soft faux fur pair from Anthropologie scream winter chic, will keep your ears warm and allow you to avoid any awkward hat hair situations. They also make a great gift thanks to a price tag of less than £30. As well as the brown colourway pictured, these also come in icy blue and a bold orange shade too.
There's a reason Barbour has been in the outerwear business for more than 100 years - it's wax jackets are absolute classics, and it's extended range of accessories, including this cape scarf, epitomise the British countryside. Offering more coverage than a traditional scarf, you can wear this cape scarf under or over a coat for an extra layer of warmth, and its a great option for those who find a coat too bulky to drive in.
If you hate your slippers to feel like outdoor shoes, but want something more substantial than a slipper sock, then these moccasin-style bootie slippers are a good call as they hit a comfortable and cosy half-way point between the two. Customer reviews rave about their softness and how easy they are to get on, as well as their quality. For less than £40, they won't break the bank either.