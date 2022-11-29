Cyber Monday LAST CHANCE buys - bag a bargain on Amazon

Cyber Monday last chance buys are still hanging around and we've done the leg work for you.

Over the last weekend Brits have been bagging bargains left right and centre, on toys and tech to fashion and fragrances and now Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come to end but there are still some great savings to be have, even a few eye-watering discounts on most popular products.

Many people weighed up Cyber Monday Vs Black Friday (opens in new tab) to see if Cyber Monday deals are as good as Black Friday (opens in new tab) when really the best deal is one you want and need. Below we've trawled through Amazon to bring you the best deals out there on the the items we know are popular and sought after this Christmas. Happy responsible deal hunting, remember only buy what you want and need.

16 Cyber Monday last chance buys on Amazon

Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush - was £339.99, now £99.99 A fancy-pants toothbrush is the ultimate in Christmas gifting. And this Oral B does not disappoint, from the HUE saving to the pretty floral design, it boasts artificial intelligence that recognises your brushing style and guides you to your best results every day and covers all your teeth thoroughly thanks to AI technology and Oral B round brush head.

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids tablet - was £149.99, now £81.99 Screens for kids are sometimes needed and educational, invest in this today. Includes a full-featured tablet for children aged 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ and a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand. It has an 8-inch HD display, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB or 64 GB, up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Now up to 30% faster hexa-core processor compared to Fire HD 8 Kids 10th generation. Up to 13 hours of enjoying books and programmes and listening to music. Plus, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker - was £89.99, now £44.99 With free delivery (and free returns if you don't' quite get it right). It has battery life of up to 10 days and personalised insights; so you can connect the dots across your activity, heart rate, stress and sleep so you can make smarter choices. The Active Zone Minutes freature alerts you to which heart rate zone you're in so you can see if you're working hard enough to reach your goals - it's a great gift.

Guinness World Records 2023 - was £22, now £8.50 A Christmas classic, me or my brothers got one of these every single year and then spent the day reading them out to the family adhoc, in disbelief. Don't miss out on making this Christmas family memory - it's a bargain.

Cocopa Kids Camera Digital Camera - was £35.99, now £21.09 Seeing the world through eyes of your 3 year old is a gift in itself, but they will love having a camera that's just theirs. It's made of High Quality materials, Shock-resistant, environment-friendly and non-toxic. And IPS HD Screen has a wider viewing angle and a stronger colour gamut, and more importantly, it doesn't hurt your eyes compared to other screens. It is the first choice as a gift for children.

Philips Shaver Series 7000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver - was £319.99, now £129.97 Waterproof and battery powered this is a great buy for Christmas. SteelPrecision Blades that are self-sharpening and cut more hair per stroke and shave close with up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute for an effortless and gentle shave.

Get Fit Air Bed With Built In Electric Pump - was £129.99, now £84.99 Got guests this Christmas then move fast to bag this bargain premium King Airbed for a bargain price, it also comes with headboard, and two Free Inflatable Pillows.

Modeling Clay Kit - was £24.99, now £14.99 A chance to engage the kids after the buzz of Christmas, this air dry clay designed to be easy to use for everyone, and commonly referred to as kids modeling clay, our air dry clay kit is the ideal arts and crafts activity for kids and adults alike! 24 modeling clay in 24 colors, a project booklet, 3 small tools, and 34 animal accessories to help with shaping and decorating, 24 containers to keep usused clay.

Little People, BIG DREAMS: Treasury: 50 Stories from Brilliant Dreamers - was £30, now £14.99 A best-seller from the hugely popular Little People, Big Dreams series, a gift anthology presenting the full stories of 50 dreams, specially adapted for an older audience of 7+. Each biographical story is accompanied by a timeline spread with key facts and date - it's a great read.

Braun Silk-épil 9 Epilator for Long-Lasting Hair Removal with Electric Shaver - was £199.99, now £90 As last chance buys go don't miss out on this epic saving. For the person who is over shaving. This Epilator has a wide, pivoting head, for easier and more efficient hair removal and Micro-Grip tweezer technology (40 tweezers) provides smooth skin for weeks, not days. The styler is designed to shave precise lines, shapes or contours. Pick up today with a nice saving.

Disney Princess - Townley Girl Belle Non-Toxic Peel-Off Nail Polish - was £22.99, now £12.99 A quiet afternoon at the nail salon for you this Christmas. A whopping 18 nail polish bottles, including glittery and opaque colours. Shades include: Pink, Yellow, Green, Orange, Sky Blue, Dark Blue, Red and more. Get creative by mixing and matching! Non-toxic, non-irritating, water-based and bubble gum scented formula is safe for children 3+.

Vigoflix Professional Hair Dryer 2000W Powerful Ionic Hairdryer - was £49.99, now £25.39 Three-speed to get your hair dry in a jiffy. Adopts ion and constant temperature technology, our hair blower will release millions of moisturizing negative ions to reduce static and make hair soft and smooth. With constant temperature protection function, intelligent temperature control to quickly dry the hair and preventing your hair from overheating and frizz after blowing.

Banana GT Balance Bike - Lightweight Toddler Bike - was £81.99, now £55.24 A balance bike really is the best way to learn to ride a bike as it engages your little one's core and gets them used to the weight of a bike. And, even better when you get it for a great price. The GT Banana Bike provides your little kids with the best way to learn to ride a bike. Based on the Original LT Banana Bike, the GT shares the same banana-shaped step-through frame design, with a low center of gravity the GT Banana bicycle is the ideal balance bike.

Magnetic Building Blocks Tiles 64PCS - was £30.99, now £22.51 As last chance buys go, don't miss out on this. It's such a great open-ended toy for little ones to really get stuck in to. Develop children's sense of three-dimensional space. Good to develop kid's color and shape recognition, creativity and imagination, practical and design ability.

Barbie 4970 Craft Set - was £42.99, now £24.99 As last chance buys go this is a great gift for a budding designer in your family. Brilliant fr ages 7+. The machine comes fully equipped with 2 speeds, a foot pedal, a thread cutter & a built in sewing light. Giving you everything you need to make your sewing experience a fun and create one. Once you've sewn your creation you can cut out the Barbie Runway, feature on the back of the box, and have your own fashion show to display all the designs you have made.