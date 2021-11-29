Cyber Monday travel deals: Save on trips at British Airways, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic with these late Black Friday discounts

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Cyber Monday travel deals are some of the best we’ve seen all year, offering holidaymakers the opportunity to visit incredible places at amazing prices.

Whether you want to explore the floating city of Venice over a long-weekend or soak up the sunshine in Dubai for month, these deals from British Airways, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic should have you covered. There are LOADS to choose from, all flying from various locations in the UK to all over the world. And with prices starting at just £17.99 for a one-way ticket, now’s the perfect time to book your holiday. Of course, be sure to check the Covid-19 travel restrictions before you go, and take out travel insurance to protect yourself and your belongings while you’re away.

Cyber Monday travel deals

Flights to Amsterdam – from £17.99 | easyJet

With a flying time of only 45 minutes, Amsterdam is one of the easiest destinations to fly to this year. Now less than £20 for a one-way ticket, it’s the perfect weekend destination. View at easyJet

Flights to Copenhagen – from £17.99 | easyJet

Known as the happiest city in the world, there’s no better place to brush the blues away than Copenhagen. It’s also the ideal winter city with a high possibility of snow over the coming weeks. View at easyjet

Flights to Budapest – from £17.99 | easyJet

Fancy somewhere a little warmer? Get flights to Budapest for just £17.99 one way, per person, and explore the city’s famous ruin bars at your leisure. View at easyjet

Flights to Athens – from £17.99 | easyJet

Start 2022 off right in the glistening Grecian sunhine and visit one of the oldest cities in Europe for under £20 one way, per person. View at easyjet

Flights to Paris – from £17.99 | easyJet

Planning a romantic getaway for Valentines’ Day next year? It’s got to be Paris. Book your tickets now with easyJet and spend just £17.99 per person one way. View at easyjet

Explore other destinations in Europe from just £17.99 one way, per person, at easyJet.com.

Lisbon: Flights + 2 nights in a hotel – from £119 per person | British Airways

Explore Portugal’s capital with this amazing deal from British Airways. Get flights and 2 nights in a hotel, eat Pastel de Nata and soak up the sunshine over a long weekend. View at british airways

Berlin: Flights + 2 nights in a hotel – from £130 per person | British Airways

For lovers of nightlife, there’s no better city than Berlin. And with flights and two nights in a hotel for under £150 this Cyber Monday, it’s hard to say no. View at british airways

Venice: Flights + 2 nights in a hotel – from £167 per person | British Airways

For culture vultures, there’s no better city to visit Venice. It’s bursting with art, history, culture and has food and drink unlike any other place in the world. Now under £170 for a whole weekend! View at british airways

Dubai: Flights + 3 nights in a hotel – from £478 per person | British Airways

Or go a little further for a little longer! Get three nights in a hotel and flights to Dubai for under £500 this winter. Ideal for those who want to start their year with a little shopping and sunshine. View at British Airways

New York: Flights + 3 nights in a hotel – from £626 per person | British Airways

Don’t miss this chance to tick New York off your bucket list! Get three nights in the Big Apple and flights for £626 per person. View at british airways

View more offers on worldwide breaks and European city breaks at British Airways.

London to San Francisco – from £377 round trip | Virgin Atlantic

One of California’s most-loved cities, a trip to San Francisco is the perfect way to end 2021 – or start the new year! Now under £400 for round trip flights, there’s really no better time to visit the Golden Gate Bridge. View at Virgin Atlantic

Manchester to Orlando – from £451 round trip | Virgin Atlantic

Home to more than a dozen theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, Orlando is one of the best cities to visit in Florida. View at virgin atlantic

Edinburgh to New York – from £298 round trip | Virgin Atlantic

This is one of many fabulous deals on flights to New York from Virgin Atlantic this Cyber Monday! Explore the east coast and go sightseeing in the Big Apple with this deal, available for a limited time only. View at virgin atlantic

London to Barbados – from £390 round trip | Virgin Atlantic

Visit the beautiful eastern Caribbean island for less than £400 per person, round trip, with this amazing Cyber Monday offer. View at virgin atlantic

London to Tel Aviv – from £226 round trip | Virgin Atlantic

One of the amazing offers on flights from London to Asia from Virgin Atlantic, this deal on flights to Tel Aviv shouldn’t be missed if the city is on your travel list for next year. View at virgin atlantic

Discover more flights from Virgin Atlantic and get up to £200 off flights this Cyber Monday

So whether you’re looking for a quick city break to finish off the year or a bucket-list-defining destination for 2022, there’s bound to be an offer that suits with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals.