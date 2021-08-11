Trending:

Double barrel baby names: The latest baby name trend

Gemma Chandler
    • Double barrel baby names have been popular for years now, with parents deciding to choose two first names put together for their child instead of just the one. 

    It’s been a popular move since Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis named their daughter Lily-Rose in 1999. Kate Moss’ daughter, Lila-Grace, came along in 2002 and then Una Healy’s daughter, Aoife-Belle, was born almost 10 years after that. But while many celebrities like Jamie Oliver have opted to give their children two unhyphenated baby names in recent years, with a slightly different baby name meaning, the trend for double barrel baby names has far from gone away.

    In fact, it’s still such a popular baby name trend that The Office of National Statistics (ONS) included the most loved double barrelled baby names in their latest baby name data, helping parents to choose the one right one for them.

    Double-barrelled names for girls

    1. Amelia-Rose
    2. Isla-Rose
    3. Ella-Rose
    4. Ivy-Rose
    5. Ava-Rose
    6. Bella-Rose
    7. Ava-Mae
    8. Lily-Rose
    9. Lily-Mae
    10. Olivia-Rose
    11. Gracie-Mae
    12. Harper-Rose
    13. Ella-Mae
    14. Isla-Mae
    15. Ellie-Mae
    16. Elsie-Mae
    17. Mia-Rose
    18. Ava-Grace
    19. Evie-Rose
    20. Ruby-Rose
    21. Lilly-Rose
    22. Lilly-Mae
    23. Sienna-Rose
    24. Isabella-Rose
    25. Ivy-Mae
    26. Evie-Mae
    27. Layla-Rose
    28. Isla-Grace
    29. Lily-May
    30. Willow-Rose

    Amelia-Rose, most popular girls double barrel baby names

    Double-barrelled names for boys

    1. Tommy-Lee
    2. Alfie-James
    3. Noah-James
    4. Riley-James
    5. Teddy-James
    6. Jaxon-James
    7. Jesse-James
    8. Theo-James
    9. Abdul-Hadi
    10. Jayden-Lee
    11. Abdur-Rahman
    12. Hunter-Lee
    13. Oliver-James
    14. Abu-Bakr
    15. Harley-James
    16. Alfie-Jay
    17. Harley-Jay
    18. Jayden-James
    19. Alfie-Lee
    20. Archie-James
    21. Arlo-James
    22. Arthur-James
    23. Billy-Joe
    24. Hunter-James
    25. Logan-James
    26. Carter-James
    27. Harvey-James
    28. Harvey-Lee
    29. Ronnie-Lee

    Tommy-Lee, most popular boys double barrel baby names

    Even within the most popular double barrelled baby names, there are some obvious individual trends. It appears as though, over the last couple of years, parents of girls have preferred the name Rose as the second part of the double barrel. May and Grace are also very popular choices, going back to more traditional baby names of the past. Similarly for boys, the traditional name James was the overwhelming most popular second name in the set.

