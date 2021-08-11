Double barrel baby names: The latest baby name trend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Double barrel baby names have been popular for years now, with parents deciding to choose two first names put together for their child instead of just the one.

It’s been a popular move since Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis named their daughter Lily-Rose in 1999. Kate Moss’ daughter, Lila-Grace, came along in 2002 and then Una Healy’s daughter, Aoife-Belle, was born almost 10 years after that. But while many celebrities like Jamie Oliver have opted to give their children two unhyphenated baby names in recent years, with a slightly different baby name meaning, the trend for double barrel baby names has far from gone away.

In fact, it’s still such a popular baby name trend that The Office of National Statistics (ONS) included the most loved double barrelled baby names in their latest baby name data, helping parents to choose the one right one for them.

Double-barrelled names for girls

Amelia-Rose Isla-Rose Ella-Rose Ivy-Rose Ava-Rose Bella-Rose Ava-Mae Lily-Rose Lily-Mae Olivia-Rose Gracie-Mae Harper-Rose Ella-Mae Isla-Mae Ellie-Mae Elsie-Mae Mia-Rose Ava-Grace Evie-Rose Ruby-Rose Lilly-Rose Lilly-Mae Sienna-Rose Isabella-Rose Ivy-Mae Evie-Mae Layla-Rose Isla-Grace Lily-May Willow-Rose

Double-barrelled names for boys

Tommy-Lee Alfie-James Noah-James Riley-James Teddy-James Jaxon-James Jesse-James Theo-James Abdul-Hadi Jayden-Lee Abdur-Rahman Hunter-Lee Oliver-James Abu-Bakr Harley-James Alfie-Jay Harley-Jay Jayden-James Alfie-Lee Archie-James Arlo-James Arthur-James Billy-Joe Hunter-James Logan-James Carter-James Harvey-James Harvey-Lee Ronnie-Lee

Even within the most popular double barrelled baby names, there are some obvious individual trends. It appears as though, over the last couple of years, parents of girls have preferred the name Rose as the second part of the double barrel. May and Grace are also very popular choices, going back to more traditional baby names of the past. Similarly for boys, the traditional name James was the overwhelming most popular second name in the set.

