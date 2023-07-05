5 cupboard ingredients, 10 minutes and an air fryer for these gooey breakfast cookies

Looking for a fast and healthy breakfast that kids and busy parents alike will love? These high protein and fibre-rich cookies, that take just minutes in an air fryer, are going to change your life!

And if you're already obsessed with trying out the best air fryer recipes, then you can add this one to your must-make list. With just five ingredients - bananas, oats, peanut butter, chia seeds and chocolate chips - they are so easy to prep and are ready to eat in just 10 minutes! Plus they will keep you fuller for longer as are high in protein and fibre.

"These are so easy to make. I love having them with my morning latte," says TikTok star @lainiecooks.

Holistic nutritionist Lainie, who has 319.2K followers on the app, uses just five ingredients in the air fryer recipe, which takes just minutes to make.

How to make Lainie Cooks' healthy high protein breakfast cookies

Lainie says: "Just mash up two ripe bananas, add peanut butter, 1 cup of gluten-free oats, three tablespoons of chia seeds for extra fibre, give it a good mix then add a couple of your favourite chocolate chips. Mix one more time and then use a cookie scooper and place directly on some parchment paper inside your air fryer.

"Using the back of the fork I mould them into cookies. Then, I place them directly in my air fryer at 176C for 10 minutes. When they're done they're crunchy on the outside and warm and chewy on the inside.

Ingredients:

2 bananas

240g oats

3 tbsp. chia seeds

85g peanut butter

Handful of chocolate chips

Method:

Step 1: Mash up two bananas and add 85g of peanut butter, 240g of gluten-free oats and three tablespoons of chai seeds. Mix together.

Step 2: Add a handful of your favourite chocolate chips and mix again. Use a cookie scooper and place them directly on parchment paper inside your air fryer.

Step 3: Use the back of a fork to mould them into cookies. Place them directly in the air fryer at 176C for ten minutes.

