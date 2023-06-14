3 ingredients and 15 minutes to make sausage rolls in your air fryer - and they're 'better than Greggs'

One TikTok user has revealed how you can make sausage rolls at home in just 15 minutes with this air fryer hack.

The popularity of air fryers continues to soar - and it's no surprise given their quick cooking times and low energy consumption. Many have invested in the best air fryers out there, but once that purchase is made it's time to find the best air fryer recipes and research all the different foods you can cook in an air fryer.

Fortunately, social media is awash with quick tips and tricks to get the most out of this trendy kitchen appliance. And one air fryer recipe that's got people talking uses just three ingredients to make sausage rolls - and they promise to be 'better than Greggs'.

The hack was shared by TikTok star Becky Excell, who has racked up over 230,000 followers on the app for the quick and easy recipes she shares - most of which are gluten free. She says in the popular video, "I must admit, I love a big sausage roll, but Greggs just isn't for me. So I make my own."

Though a controversial statement, Becky goes on to show how she makes her superior sausage rolls using shop-bought puff pastry, sausages and an egg wash. "In less than 15 minutes, you could have fresh, homemade sausage rolls," she says.

How to make sausage rolls in an air fryer

Ingredients

400g sausages

1 pack of JusRoll puff pasty (Becky uses the gluten-free version)

1 egg, beaten

Method

Remove the skin from the sausages. Unroll the pack of pastry and cut it in half lengthways. Add the sausage meat down the centre of each section of pastry - Becky says you could optionally add mustard at this point too. Brush one edge of the pastry with the egg and fold over the top of the sausage meat. Crimp the edges with a fork and brush the top with egg, before cutting small slashes down the centre of each roll. Cut each roll to fit in your air fryer basket, and air fry at 200ºC for 12-14 minutes.

Becky adds that you could make your own pastry if you want to, and says, "Another thing I really like about making these in the air fryer is that any excess fat drips through the basket so they’re never soggy. No soggy bottoms here."

And her followers were impressed with the hack too, with several commenting their approval on the post. One said, "I’ve just done these. Super easy and came out great. Thanks!" Another added, "So simple and so effective".

Many others shared their suggestions to make the recipe even easier and tastier, with one user writing, "It will be cheaper and better quality to buy sausage meat from butchers."

Elsewhere, another fan commented, "Add some onion salt/granules after you have egg washed the pastry and adds another layer of greatness to sausage rolls!"

