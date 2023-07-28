Here's how to make 3-ingredient Oreo ice cream - no ice cream maker required!

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One easy ice cream recipe has gone viral on TikTok - and you don't need an ice cream maker to have a go at whipping up this delicious Oreo ice cream!

If you're anything like us, then you've probably started turning to social media to find the best new foodie hacks. TikTok recipes are often super simple, quick, and a bit of fun too - but they often require a fancy kitchen gadget, like one of the best air fryers that comes with a ton of different cooking functions. Luckily, we've found one easy recipe that you need an expensive kitchen appliance to make - and it's just as delicious.

Eloise Head - aka @fitwaffle on TikTok - shared the recipe for Oreo ice cream in a video that has since gained over 721,000 likes, so we think it must be pretty good. Eloise has gained a huge following of over five million users for her viral recipes, and her cookery book, Fitwaffle's Baked In One, is a Sunday Times bestseller.

All you need is Oreos, condensed milk a double cream to make this delicious dessert, and while it certainly won't be a low-calorie ice cream, we think it makes a great summer treat for the whole family. Plus, Eloise promises that it "tastes amazing".

In the video, she mixes crushed oreos with condensed milk and double cream with a hand mixer until the mixture thickens, before spooning it into a cake tin and freezing for six hours.

How to make Oreo ice cream

Ingredients

1 pack of Oreo biscuits

1 tin of condensed milk

475g of double cream

Method

Add the condensed milk and double cream to a bowl and whisk using a hand mixer until soft peaks have formed Crush the Oreos - you can do this by placing them in a zip lock bag and crushing them with a rolling pin Fold the Oreos into the milk a cream mixture, saving some for the topping Spoon the mixture into a tin and smooth it out before toping with the remaining Oreos Cover with cling film and place in the freezer for 6 hours Let soften for 10 minutes before serving

Eloise's followers were impressed by the hack, with one user commenting, "Omg that look so good", while another said, "I made it at home AND its super good!"

One user asked what you could use instead of Oreos, to which Eloise replied, "M&M’s, chocolate chips, cookie dough, brownie chunks". Yum!

While the advantage of this recipe is the minimal equipment and ingredients, if you've been tempted to invest in an ice cream maker recently, our Food Editor, Jessica Dady, recommends the Ninja CREAMi.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker - £199.99 | Ninja Jess says, "The Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker is really easy to use, simple to set up, the recipes are on point and you really can create delicious ice cream and gelato at the push of a button. "It is a tad noisy and maybe over time you may find the novelty of making homemade desserts can wear off, however, if you're looking for something new to jazz up desserts - even looking to make healthier options of shopbought products - frozen yoghurt, smoothie bowls, etc. this is a great choice."

And if you're looking for more sweet treats to make with the family, why not try these 3-ingredient air fryer cinnamon doughnuts or find out how we got on when we made s'mores in an air fryer. We also have plenty of ice cream recipes too, including rocky road ice cream, and Mary Berry's rum and raisin recipe.