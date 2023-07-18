4 ingredients and 15 minutes to make this classic British dessert in your air fryer

This fuss-free air fryer bread and butter pudding hack is perfect for family meal times.

If you're the proud owner of one of the best air fryers out there - or are considering investing - then you're probably keen to know about what you can and can't cook in an air fryer. Every day, social media influencers continue to prove that the options are pretty much limitless with their seemingly never-ending supply of air fryer hacks, and we've spotted one that promises to deliver a classic British dessert in just 15 minutes.

You might know how to make bread and butter pudding in an oven, but Tiffy - aka @tiffycooks on TikTok - has shared an even simpler recipe that can be made in an air fryer. Using just four basic ingredients - eggs, milk, sugar and bread - she brands this dish "the easiest dessert you can make in 20 minutes".

It's minimal washing up too - you can assemble and cook the whole dessert in one heat proof dish - which gets our vote, and if you've got one of the larger air fryers on offer than you can make a portion big enough to feed the whole family for an after dinner treat.

Tiffy has gained a whopping three million followers on TikTok for her recipes, and over on her blog she has whole sections dedicated to air fryer recipes and meals that take less than 20 minutes to cook. Here's how to make her air fryer bread and butter pudding...

How to make Tiffy's air fryer bread and butter pudding

Ingredients

2 eggs

300ml milk

2tbsp sugar

3 slices of white bread

Method

Mix the eggs, milk and 1tbsp of sugar together in a heat-proof dish

Tear up the bread and soak the pieces in the milk mixture

Add 1tbsp of sugar on top

Air fry at 180°C for 15 minutes

While Tiffy doesn't call this a bread and butter pudding recipe herself, her followers were quick to point out the similarities between this dish and the classic British dessert.

One wrote under the video, "This reminds of bread pudding in my country. But we usually add raisins", another said "Bread pudding my great grandmother used to make this for us as kids".

Others shared their own favourite twists on bread and butter pudding, with one saying, "Hear me out. Add some vanilla, Nutella swirls and stale croissants. You’ll have Nutella bread pudding!" another suggested, "Frozen mixed berries on the bottom then put the bread pudding on top".

Many others added that they use bread that has gone stale when making bread and butter pudding as it's thought to absorb more of the mixture than fresher bread, and reduces food waste too.

For a more traditional take on Tiffy's bread and butter pudding, add sultanas or dried mixed fruit and ground mixed spice to the recipe. If you don't have an air fryer, you can achieve the same result by cooking the bread mixture in your oven for for 30-40 mins at 200°C.

Meanwhile, Tiffy used a Cosori air fryer for her recipe. Our Money Editor, Sarah Handley, recently tested out the COSORI Lite 3.8L smart air fryer:

COSORI Air Fryers Lite 3.8L - £99.99 | Amazon Sarah said, "This compact air fryer is a little gem. It's affordable, looks great and is super easy to use. With seven pre-set cooking functions, it's a versatile option for smaller households looking for fuss-free and healthier cooking."

And if you're looking for more twists on this classic British dessert, we've got recipes for chocolate bread and butter pudding and boozy bread and butter pudding too. You might also want to try the Hairy Bikers' pecan bread and butter pudding or Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's plum version. If you're feeling festive, there's panettone bread and butter pudding and mincemeat bread and butter pudding to try too.