6 most popular Halloween-inspired baby names revealed, and they're not as scary as you'd think

These six Halloween-inspired baby names might just solve your name-choice dilemma, and they're not as terrifying as you'd think.

Choosing a baby name can be daunting, not only are they stuck with the name through school, but you have to fill it out on documents until they reach adulthood, so choosing a baby name comes with so much added pressure.

But if you're looking for some seasonal inspiration for your shortlisted baby names and have already checked out the unusual baby names but don't fancy any of these unpopular baby names or the choices from our list of the top baby names from the last 100 years, then you might like the sound of one of these Halloween alternatives - and they're not too spooky or scary.

Using statistics from Baby Names UK and Google Trends which ranks what people are searching on Google, the most in-demand baby names inspired by Halloween have been revealed.

Sandra Incendiario of Parent Studio explained: “For a variety of reasons, Halloween-themed baby names have been increasingly popular in recent years. Parents are becoming more attracted to names linked with the season as they give a humorous and whimsical connection to their child's birth date as the time of year itself has transformed from a frightening celebration to a more family-friendly and creative occasion.

“This practise has also been greatly influenced by pop culture, which features well-known Halloween characters and themes in movies, TV episodes, and literature. Due to their associations with well-liked cultural references, names like Casper and Freddy have grown in popularity.

“Additionally, given that modern parents frequently seek out unusual and original names for their children, names inspired by Halloween provide a variety of alternatives that stand out from more conventional ones.”

Most popular Halloween-inspired baby names

1. Luna

Means Moon, which is often used in the backdrop of popular Halloween films and TV shows. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a daughter called Luna.

Overall UK ranking: 35 out of 5581

Recorded births last year: 1261

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Moon

Places risen in the last year: one

2. Frederick (Freddy)

Inspired by the iconic horror character Freddy Krueger from the 1984 movie Nightmare on Elm Street series

Overall UK ranking: 61 out of 4789

Recorded births last year: 161

Origin: German

Meaning: Peace

Places risen in the last year: two

3. Casper

Inspired by 1995 movie Casper the Friendly Ghost

Casper the Friendly Ghost Overall UK ranking: 208 out of 4789

Recorded births last year: 250

Origin: Persian

Meaning: Treasurer

Places risen in the last year: 33

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Jason

Inspired by the chainsaw-toting star of the Friday the 13th movie franchise

Overall UK ranking: 210 out of 4789

Recorded births last year: 251

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Healer

Places risen in the last year: three

5. Sabrina

A reference to the teenage witch Sabrina Spellman from the 90s TV show Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Overall UK ranking: 478 out of 5581

Recorded births last year: 88

Origin: Latin

Meaning: From the border

Places risen in the last year: 100

6. Blair

Blair (girls) - Inspired by the 1999 Blair Witch Project, a popular found-footage horror film

Overall UK ranking: 767 out of 5581

Recorded births last year: 48

Origin: Celtic Meaning: Field or plain

Places risen in the last year: 471

In other Family news, Beckham documentary reveals the real meaning behind Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper's names and if you're wondering will it snow in the UK in 2023? we have the latest snow forecast.

