Beckham documentary reveals the real meaning behind Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper's names

Choosing a baby name isn't the easiest thing to do - aside from picking the right name for your baby and the era it was born you also have to choose something they are going to like too.

No pressure, their baby name is only going to be with them throughout their time at school and on every official document until they are of the legal age to change it - but did you know it could make a difference to whether they will be successful or not? according to these most successful baby names.

And as David and Victoria Beckham give fans an insight into their family life including where they live, with the release of the new Beckham Netflix documentary, they also shed some light on the baby naming dilemma they faced like most couples - and where they took inspiration from to get some of the most unusual baby names.

Firstly, if you're wondering how many kids do David and Victoria Beckham have, then there are four - three sons, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18 and daughter Harper, 12.

Brooklyn Beckham

In the docuseries, Victoria reveals the real reason they chose to name their first child Brooklyn. She tells viewers that she chose to name him that because she was in Brooklyn, New York when she called her partner David to tell him she was pregnant.

Recalling the moment, which took place before England's World Cup game against Argentina, where David was given a red card and sent off the pitch for kicking out at opposition player Diego Simeone, Victoria, explained, "I told David the night before the game. He was so, so happy, we both were and there was never any doubt in my mind that I should tell him. I mean, it was what we wanted and he could not have been happier.”

Brooklyn was born on 4th March 1999 and according to Bump, the name Brooklyn in its original form means "broken land" yet Brooklyn's English spelling associates it with "water" or a "small stream" while globally it is recognised as the hip waterside neighbourhood in New York.

Romeo Beckham

Next up, son Romeo, was born on 1st September 2002, at Portland Hospital, London like his older brother Brooklyn. Despite sounding like a Shakespeare character, David admitted they chose the moniker because "it's just a name we love". He also commented at the time that the baby already had "Brooklyn's nose and Victoria's chin."

According to Nameberry, the name Romeo is a boy's name of Italian origin meaning "pilgrim to Rome, Roman."

Cruz Beckham

Victoria and David's third son Cruz was born on 20th February 2005 but instead of being born in England, he Victoria gave birth at the Hospital Ruber Internacional in Madrid, of which David almost missed the birth.

Cruz is a boy's name of Portuguese origin, yet traditionally it's used as a surname, derived from the Latin word crux, meaning "cross". Cruz can also be known as a religious name due to its association with Jesus on the cross, according to The Bump.

Reports by fandomwire claim David admits being so star-struck by movie star Tom Cruise that he suggested to his wife that they should name their youngest son after him. “Cruise is a great name, but we could spell it different,” he suggested to his wife, Victoria Beckham.

He added that ‘Cruz‘ is the Spanish spelling, so they decided to go with Cruz Beckham. “Also, living in Spain, Cruz is spelled the way it is in Spanish. So that’s why we got it,” he explained.

Harper Beckham

And finally Harper Beckham name inspiration came from author Harper Lee - who famously penned To Kill A Mockingbird.. Harper was born on 10th July 2011 and David ended days of speculation over the name choice by confirming that the baby girl was named after the author. He said, "Victoria's favourite book is To Kill A Mockingbird, it's a very strong, passionate book and the author was Harper Lee, and that is where Harper came from."

