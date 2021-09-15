We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Airbnb is offering Winnie-the-Pooh fans the chance to stay in a replica treehouse in the middle of the original Hundred Acre Wood.

It comes after Coronation Street fans were told how to stay at the Rovers Return and now Airbnb is offering a unique overnight experience for families who love Winnie-the-Pooh.

Many families, like Prince William and Kate Middleton, opted for a UK staycation this year and there are some magnificent places to explore.

Curated by Disney-appointed Winnie-the-Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond, this three-bedroomed bear-themed treehouse is surrounded by trees like Pooh’s original 100 Acre Wood, hidden deep inside Ashdown forest in Nutley, East Sussex .

The property has space for four people to sleep, and if you’re wondering what to do with the kids, during your stay at the house, you will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced, hunny-inspired meals.

The house will be opened for two separate stays next weekend on 24th and 25th of September.

The bookable dates for these stays will be made available on 20th of September 2021 at 2pm BST.

Speaking about the home, Kim said, “For over 40 years I have been creating art, initially, for The Walt Disney Company, then for British comics, and then, back again for Disney, where I worked for more than 30 years. This house is a window into my world.

She explained, “I have been working with a team of experts to bring Winnie-the-Pooh’s ‘Tree House’ as depicted in the classic A.A. Milne tales, to life, in Ashdown Forest, the inspiration behind the Hundred Acre Wood, as part of Disney’s 95th Anniversary celebrations of the loveable children’s character. I am so excited to welcome families to the original Hundred Acre Wood.”

Kim brought Pooh’s house to life taking inspiration from the original decorations of E.H. Shepard, with exposed tree branches wrapped around the house, “Mr. Sanders” inscribed above the doorway, shelves stocked full of ‘hunny’ pots and bespoke wallpaper that she has designed.

For those all-important naps which Pooh is famed for, there is sleeping space for a family of four. The double bed will be floor level and the single beds will be on a mezzanine level accessed via timber ladders.

In addition, there is bed linen and towels provided, toiletries, heating, an outdoor dining table, free on-site parking, and breakfast are included.

A temporary bathroom will be located a few steps from the house for your private use. In the temporary bathroom, there will be a toilet, shower, sink, and bathroom, as well as toiletries and towels.

Airbnb Winnie-the-Pooh treehouse features:

A kettle in the house

Complimentary bottled water and local snacks will be provided

Unwind with your very own Winnie the Pooh yoga mat

There will be 24-hour security during your stay

The ceiling height is 2.5 metres so watch your head!

Towels will be provided in the separate bathroom

The house has electricity points

But there are some conditions of stay that guests must adhere to,

Check-in: 16:00 – 18:00

Check out: 14:00

No smoking

No pets

No parties or events

Strictly no heffalumps inside the house

Hands are to be kept out of the honey pots

A snack of “a little something” encouraged at 11 o’clock in the morning

Poohsticks is mandatory

Multiple naps are permitted

For safety reasons, it’s recommended that only guests aged 6+ sleep in the single beds on the mezzanine level. A cot or camp bed can be provided for younger guests

To be with the chance of staying at the special property, visit Airbnb where you will be able to read up on everything.