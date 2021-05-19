We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street overnight stay is open to fans of the 'Cobbles' after ITV list Rovers' Annexe on Airbnb.

Fans of ITV’s Coronation Street have a unique chance to sleep in an Airbnb on the set of Coronation Street to celebrate both the soap’s 60th Anniversary and pubs reopening across the UK.

For one night only, fans of the soap have the chance to spend the night on the set of the popular ITV soap – giving them the best view of the famous cobbles and its key properties including the Rovers Return pub and other Weatherfield views.

During the world health pandemic, Coronation Street shut down filming after a Covid outbreak on set earlier this year, but now lockdown restrictions are easing allowing family overnight staycations in the UK, the soap is celebrating by offering fans a chance to take part in its first overnight stay.

This opportunity of a lifetime would suit any die-hard fan as the temporary pop-up house listed on Airbnb is situated in the heart of the street, right next door to the iconic pub.

Guests will be taken on a private tour of the set, before tucking into a famous hotpot dinner while watching classic Corrie episodes. Here’s how you can stay on Coronation Street…

How to stay at Coronation Street’s Rovers Return

Airbnb has listed The Rovers’ Annexe as an ultimate Coronation Street must-have stay for any fan. The pop-up property offers the best views of Audrey’s salon, Prestons Petals, and the kebab shop.

The Annex sleeps a maximum of two people and is available to book on Airbnb for 2nd October 2021 for one night only, priced at £60 (fee donated to charity) Airbnb reviews will be taken into consideration. But as ITV say they anticipate a very high level of interest, they will be adding the available booking date at 1pm BST on Wednesday 26th May.

Guests will be able to stroll down the street where its stars like Sophie Wenster played by Brooke Vincent who has given birth to her second child in real-life, and Rosie Webster, played by Helen Flanagan who gave birth to her third child earlier this year, have walked before.

Pass Fiz and Tyrone’s before popping in to have a sneaky peek through the window of the Kabin and wander up Victoria Street to check out the menu at Speed Daal to see what Alya’s been up to.

Although the interiors to the buildings will be closed, guests will be able to take advantage of the many photo opportunities galore on Coronation, Rosamund, and Victoria Street.

And not forgetting the ginnel – the discreet location to so many Coronation Street smooches.

Airbnb Coronation Street – what’s inside?

The Rovers’ Annex has been specially constructed and kitted out in the classic Coronation Street style, to help guests feel at home there – after all, it will help transport them from their home sofa to the Annex that feels like it’s an addition to the Rovers with its B&B style decor.

There is a comfortable living area to relax, complete with wood paneling and patterned wallpaper that pays homage to Jenny Connor’s.

And the living room has a dining table where guests can pull up a chair and tuck into the hotpot, a signature dish made famous by the late Betty.

If you’re wondering what the show’s creators have to say about the Coronation Street tour overnight stay, they are as excited as any fan. Head of Continuing Drama John Whiston, said, “ What fan of Coronation Street hasn’t had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best-loved characters. I certainly have. This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to The Rovers Return.”

Coronation Street tour overnight stay – house rules:

While the Coronation Street tour overnight stay allows rare access to the set, there are some rules guests must follow…

No pets allowed

Maximum two guests

No smoking

Sensible shoes advised, note Cobbles are slippery when wet

Video of the Week

And there are some extra rules, to enhance guest experience and these are “Picture in front of the local pub encouraged”, “Hotpot for tea non-negotiable” and unlike many soap stories that have been and gone, it advises “Do not drive into the canal after check out.”

Interested guests should note that the booking process shall be conducted in strict adherence to local COVID-19 guidelines and therefore only current UK residents will be eligible to book.