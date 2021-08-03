We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly took their three children to the Isles of Scilly for a truly gorgeous UK staycation, after enjoying their time on the islands last year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly enjoyed a relaxing UK staycation in the Isles of Scilly this year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been busy in recent months as they returned to in-person royal commitments. Now, with their eldest children on their summer break from Thomas’s Battersea school, many fans might have expected the Cambridges to join the Queen at Balmoral.

The Queen often invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to join her. And with this year marking the first Balmoral holiday since Prince Philip’s death, it’s thought by some to be an especially “hard” trip.

Though the Cambridges might well come to visit Her Majesty, it’s now been suggested they’ve already had a wonderful family staycation off the coast of Cornwall.

Hello! magazine has claimed that William and Kate took their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a quiet trip to the Isles of Scilly. The alleged holiday has not been confirmed by the Duke and Duchess themselves.

If the report does turn out to be correct, however, it could be that the family preferred to avoid traveling abroad during the pandemic.

It’s understood that William, Kate and their children were spotted cycling around Tresco Island in the Isles of Scilly last year.

This is the only one of the five inhabited islands that is privately owned and if the family-of-five returned, it might be that they once again chose to holiday here.

This particular destination likely also holds special significance to William, as he, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Princess Diana once visited Tresco Island as a family in 1989.

And those aren’t the only times William, who is currently second in line to the throne, has been back to the Isles of Scilly.

He and Kate traveled to the gorgeous islands for an official visit back in 2016, where they visited Tresco Abbey Garden and the island of St Martins.

The Isles of Scilly are well-known for their stunning beaches and clear, blue waters, providing the perfect stunning setting for a relaxing family holiday. And with “tripper” boats making day trips between the islands simple, visitors can explore everything they have to offer.

Whether or not Prince William and Kate did choose to return to the Isles of Scilly, they will likely be making lots of wonderful memories with their children throughout the summer break.