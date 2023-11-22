‘It felt like a grenade had gone off’ expert Anna Williamson shares the ‘most testing time’ of her relationship after kids

Celebs Go Dating expert, Anna Williamson has opened up on the 'most testing' time of her relationship, 'It felt like a grenade had gone off'.

Any couple who are expecting a baby together or have already become first-time parents will see a change in their relationship dynamics with a new baby to think about.

And while many mums go through feelings of mum guilt and want to know how to explain the mental load to their partner, you might want to start by asking yourself, do you know what matrescence is?

And as you navigate these new feelings as you adapt to motherhood, relationship expert Anna Williamson has opened up to Goodto on her most testing time as a wife and mother of two children, to son Vincenzo, seven, and Eleanora, three-and-a-half, with husband Alex Di Pasquale.

Anna has previously shared the 'biggest mistake couples go through when they've had a baby', and her own experiences of her shifting relationship, about how to get a baby to sleep, and explains her unusual baby name choices...