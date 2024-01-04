Baby formula recalled after a germ at risk of causing “sepsis or meningitis” in young children was found inside - more than 675,000 cans could be affected
Two types of baby formula are being recalled and it's thought more than 675,000 cans could be affected.
Two types of baby formula are feared to contain a germ that has a risk of causing "sepsis or meningitis" in young children, as more than 675,000 cans are recalled.
First, there were baby formula shortages and then the rising cost of living meant that some families were looking for how to get free baby formula to be able to feed their babies. Now whether you bottle feed your baby, or know someone who does, you might want to pay attention to an important product safety recall notice that has been issued.
Certain batches of baby formula have tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii - a germ normally found naturally in the environment and can live in dry foods such as powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas and starches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As a result, manufacturers Reckitt have taken the precautionary step of recalling Nutramigen LGG stage 1 and stage 2 Hypoallergenic Formula powders because of the possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii. "Both products are foods used for special medical purposes for infants. The products are mainly prescribed but are also available without a prescription" the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warns.
The risks associated with the Cronobacter sakazakii germ include fever and diarrhoea, and in severe cases may lead to sepsis or meningitis which include symptoms in infants including poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes) and abnormal breaths and movements.
Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection and happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body's own tissues and organs. Meningitis is inflammation of the lining around your brain and spinal cord and can be very serious if not treated quickly, states the NHS website.
Families who use baby formula to feed their young children are being advised on what to do...
Which baby formula is being recalled?
- Batch code ZL3F7D - Nutramigen LGG Stage 1,400g - Expiry date 1st July 2025
- Batch code ZL3FAA - Nutramigen LGG Stage 2,400g - Expiry date 1st July 2025
- Batch code ZL3FDM - Nutramigen LGG Stage 2,400g - Expiry date 1st July 2025
The formula's manufacturers issued the following statement, "At Reckitt, we are committed to the highest level of quality and safety, and the health and safety of infants is our highest priority. As a precaution, we are recalling the batches of the Nutramigen LGG Stage 1 and Stage 2 set out in this notice due to an isolated overseas sample of the product testing positive for Cronobacter sakazakii, whilst we continue to conduct a thorough investigation. In the meantime please do not use the batches of the products below and return them to the pharmacy that dispensed them to you."
The products being recalled are:
If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product). The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.
Parents have welcomed the warning, one tweeted on the X platform, "Yikes! Definitely not the kind of "bacterial contamination" we want in baby formula. Thanks for the heads up, always good to stay informed!"
And another asked, "Why aren’t the standards for baby formula much higher???"
A third user added, "What's happening with quality control of food products, especially baby formula...Where is it made?"
The FSA added, "If you have purchased or been prescribed any of the above product batches, do not feed it to your baby and return to the place of purchase. If you have additional questions, please get in touch with Reckitt on 01895 230575. If you have any concerns about the health of your baby, please seek medical advice."
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life and has more than 16 years of experience in newspapers, magazines and online. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings and reality show line-ups including Strictly, Dancing On Ice and The Great British Bake Off, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
