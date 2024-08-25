Back-to-school season stressing you out? Wellness expert reveals 5 tips to help you keep your cool

A wellness expert and mum-of-two has shared her 5 brilliant tips to help busy working mums de-stress during the hectic back-to-school season - and they're simple yet effective.

Back-to-school season is a hectic time not just for the kids heading back into lessons, but also for the parents preparing them to do so. Your calendar is filled with practical tasks like shopping for the best back-to-school supplies and your downtime is taken over by learning how to ease your child's back-to-school anxiety.

In all the chaos, it can be hard to find time to de-stress, to step away and give yourself some space for relaxation. But doing so is necessary, especially with the exhausting summer hustle many working mums have had to struggle through.

In the run up to the first day back of school, Zena Stevens, a wellness expert, the founder of the family guidance community Put Your Cape Away, and a mum-of-two herself, has shared her top 5 self-care tips to help working mums get through September - helping them to 'not only survive, but thrive.'

1. Get enough sleep. It's easier said than done when you've got a little one tapping your shoulder what feels like every five minutes, but, Stevens says, "Ensuring sufficient sleep is crucial for maintaining energy levels and mental health. Establishing a consistent bedtime routine helps improve sleep quality, making it easier to handle daily responsibilities."

The 'sweet spot' for sleep, according to experts, is around seven to eight hours a night, with one to three of those being 'deep sleep.' When speaking to GoodToKnow previously about how much deep sleep you need and the ways to get more of it as a new parent, Sleep Geek James explained, "Deep sleep is a stage of sleep that we move into after about 20-25 minutes of falling asleep, and it is very important to our physical recovery.

"It is when growth hormone is released and where our organs, muscles and cells repair," he added, "and it’s where the process of consolidating memory starts and where our body releases chemicals that boost your immune system."

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Get regular exercise. Stevens says, "Incorporating regular exercise into the routine boosts physical health, reduces stress, and enhances mood. Whether it's a morning jog, a yoga session, or a dance class, physical activity is vital for overall wellness."

For when you're short on time, we've compiled a list of the best workouts for busy mums that will get your blood pumping in no time at all.

3. Engage in mindfulness practices. While you're looking out for your kid's mental health and helping them alleviate their stresses and anxieties, it's also important that you do the same, Stevens says.

"Practicing mindfulness or meditation for even a few minutes a day can significantly reduce stress and improve mental clarity. These practices help mums stay present and manage the demands of work and family life more effectively."

4. Eating a balanced diet. Stevens explains that a diet that includes 'plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains' will best support your overall health and energy levels, making your day-to-day tasks easier to complete. It doesn't matter if you're short on time either as, she explains, "Meal planning and preparing nutritious meals ahead of time can make healthy eating more manageable."

5. Show yourself come compassion. "Practicing self-compassion involves being kind to oneself, especially during challenging times," the expert says. "This can include positive self-talk, forgiving oneself for mistakes, and recognising one's own efforts and achievements.

"Self-compassion helps maintain a positive mindset and reduces the impact of stress."

Being organised and prepared for back-to-school season is the easiest way to keep your cool. We've got you covered with Dr Becky's insight on the 'one thing' parents should do to prepare their kids for going back to school while teachers have also revealed the best ways to get your children back-to-school ready. And, to add some fun to the often stressful process, why not try out some of our back-to-school jokes - they're hilarious and educational (kind of).