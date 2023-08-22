35 back-to-school jokes - they're hilarious and educational (kind of)

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

These back-to-school jokes are great for both the kids and adults on the school run. They range from the educational, and funny to the downright cringe, they're sure to have the whole family laughing...

Jokes are just one area of life that parents research, and it's a bit more fun than the practical research like the best school shoes, or when to apply for primary schools yep as kids get older you can start looking for things like the best dad jokes (our article has 120 of them). Jokes really are a great way to bond with kids.

Mum-of-three, Dionne tells us; "As long as I'm not doing it to distract them from their feelings, jokes go down so well with my lot. It can get a little silly, but the silliness is what breaks the nerves up - go with the silliness." And, she's not wrong, research shows that laughter, like physical exercise, increases adrenaline and oxygen flow, releases feel-good endorphins, and pumps up heart rates. And like a good workout, that burst of energy can result in kids feeling relaxed and calm.

So we've compiled some of the best back-to-school jokes out there that promise to have school kids feeling more relaxed on the school run.

Back-to-school jokes

What will happen if you swallow a book of synonyms? "You'll get thesaurus throat you ever had." What is blue and not heavy? "Light blue." Why did the M&M go to school? "Because he wanted to be a Smartie." Why do magicians do well at school? "They're good at trick questions." Why did the teacher wear sunglasses in class? "She had really bright students." What is the snake's favourite subject? "Hissssstory." How do bees get to school? "On the school buzz." Why can't you work in an orange juice factory? "Because you can't concentrate." What kind of school do surfers go to? "A board school" How can you make seven even? "By taking away the S."

(Image credit: Future)

What's a maths teacher's favourite dessert? "Pi." How can you make sure you get straight As? "Use a ruler." What is why when it's dirty and black when it's clean? "A blackboard." What did the triangle say to the circle? "You're pointless." What kind of meals do maths teacher's eat? "Square meals." Why did the music teacher have a ladder? "To reach the high notes." Why was the maths book sad? "It had too many problems." Why can't pirates learn the alphabet? "Because the get lost at C." What kind of school do giants go to? "High school." Why did the echo get a detentions? "For answering back, back, back."

(Image credit: Future)

Why did the kid cross the playground? "To get to the other slide." Why did the dog do so well at school? "Because he was the teacher's pet." What do teachers do at the beach? "Test the water." Who's in charge of the pencil case? "The ruler." What time would it be if T-Rex came to school? "Time to run" Why don't fish go on holiday? "Because they're always in a school." Why didn't the sun go to college? "Because it already has a million degrees." Why did the student bring scissors to school? "Because he wanted to cut class." What is a butterflies favourite subject? "Moth-matics." Why did the student throw her watch out the window? "To see time fly." What colour is a belch? "Burp-le." What does a sandwich after work? "It's ham-work." Where can people learn to make ice cream? "Sundae school" Why did the kids eat their homework? "Because the teacher said it was a piece of cake." Why isn't there a clock in the library? "Because it tocks too much."

Now you're all set for the school run, check you have all the right dates on the wall planner with our piece on when kids go back to school after summer? Or, find the best bargains around on back-to-school supplies for 2023. We also have a brilliant article on how to save money on back-to-school costs - 12 expert tips - and they're good.