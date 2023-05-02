Cadbury recall 2023: Full list of chocolate products that have been recalled

A number of chocolate desserts have been withdrawn from shelves over health fears - here's what you need to know about the Cadbury recall.

Six Cadbury desserts made by the manufacturer Muller have been recalled, after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a warning asking customers to return the chocolate products to the store over fears they may be contaminated by a bacteria that causes food poising.

The news comes just weeks after Lidl recalled some chocolate too, while Tesco, Aldi and Iceland recently recalled a breakfast cereal over health fears and an urgent cheese recall was also announced early this year. Here's everything you need to know about the Cadbury recall, including which products are included and what to do if you've purchased them.

Cadbury recall: Full list of chocolate desserts that have been recalled

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert 75g - Use-by May 17

75g - Use-by May 17 Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert 75g - Use-by May 18

75g - Use-by May 18 Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert 6x75g - Use-by May 18

Thousands of Cadbury dessert pots made by dairy and milk supplier Muller have been recalled as a precautionary measure. The alert issued by the FSA relates to the Crunchie, Daim, Flake, Dairy Milk Buttons and Dairy Milk Chunks 75g chocolate desserts - all sold individually - as well as the six-pack of 75g Cadbury Heroes desserts.

Only products with certain use-by dates are affected, and these are 17 May 2023 for the Crunchie and Flake desserts, and 18 May 2023 for the rest - including the six-pack of desserts.

Why are Cadbury desserts being recalled?

Certain Cadbury's desserts are being recalled over fears they could be contaminated by listeria bacteria. The bacteria can cause listeriosis, the symptoms of which include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick, and diarrhoea.

According to the NHS, listeriosis is not usually serious for most people and often goes away on its own. But, in rare cases, the infection can cause serious complications such as sepsis or meningitis.

Some people have a higher risk of serious problems, including pregnant people, newborn babies, over-65s and those with weakened immune systems.

The FSA has said: "Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems."

What to do if you have bought recalled Cadbury chocolate

If you've purchased one of the recalled Cadbury's dessert products, you should take it back to the store where you purchased it from for a full refund. Customers are being warned not to eat the recalled products.

You won't need your receipt to get your money back and customers who are concerned can contact Muller on team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 07354 835 893 for more information.

A spokesperson from Muller UK & Ireland told The Telegraph: "Müller produces these products under license from Mondelez International and has stressed that this does not impact any other products it produces in the UK or other markets."

