Tesco, Aldi and Iceland recall breakfast cereal over this safety risk

Tesco, Aldi and Iceland have recalled breakfast cereal over fears for consumer safety.

When it comes to choosing breakfast cereals that are healthy you need to know the best and worst cereals for your diet (opens in new tab). And while Weetabix previously came out top as the healthiest cereal for kids (opens in new tab), shoppers are being warned to check their cupboards for another healthy cereal that could actually put consumers at risk.

The supermarkets have decided to pull boxes of Free from Bran Flakes 300g (opens in new tab) off its shelves because the missing ingredients on the food packaging is at risk to those with allergies.

It comes after Fabuloso was recalled (opens in new tab) along with the recent eye drops recall (opens in new tab), Starbucks recall (opens in new tab) and the Maxi-Cosi car seat recall (opens in new tab).



The Food Standards Agency (opens in new tab) (FSA) has issued the product recall because some packs may contain a small amount of another cereal variant (Chocolate Pillows) that contain milk and hazelnut (nuts) which are not mentioned on the box label.

As a result, anyone who has an allergy or intolerance to these ingredients - milk or milk constituents and / or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts) would be at risk.

Trading standards shared, "Allergy Alert Tesco is recalling Tesco Free From Bran Flakes as some packs may contain a small amount of another cereal variant (chocolate pillows) that contain milk and hazelnut (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label."

🚨 Allergy Alert 🚨 Tesco is recalling Tesco Free From Bran Flakes as some packs may contain a small amount of another cereal variant (chocolate pillows) that contain milk and hazelnut (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label. https://t.co/ODwNYkZSqF#CheckItTuesday #Recall pic.twitter.com/sMUTbrG9j4April 11, 2023 See more

The recalled items have the best before date of May 26, 2024.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) stated, “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts) do not eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required. For further details please contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555.”

(Image credit: Tesco.com)

Shoppers who have bought the affected item are asked to return it to store for a refund.

Aldi is also recalling various cereal bars - Harvest Morn High Protein Bars (opens in new tab) because they contain milk and/or peanuts and/or soya, which may not be emphasised in bold type on the label.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, an allergy to peanuts and/or an allergy to soya.

If you do suffer from a food allergy, you can sign up for free alerts service to get an email and text updates when unsafe food is recalled. Simply sign up online (opens in new tab) .

Do you or a loved one have a food allergy? Then sign-up for our food alerts service to get email and text updates when unsafe food is recalled.Sign-up today: https://t.co/IS8b9wLst5#FoodAlerts #FoodRecalls pic.twitter.com/GUWM8bFqYBApril 14, 2023 See more

You can read more about which bars are affected at the Food Standards Agency (opens in new tab) here.