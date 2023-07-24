Children’s cups sold on Amazon for 5 years recalled over high lead levels - here’s which ones are affected

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Almost 350,000 children’s cups sold on Amazon for the last 5 years have been recalled due to containing high levels of lead which is toxic if ingested.

With the summer holidays now in motion, whether staying at home or going abroad, parents know the benefits of drinking water for themselves and their kids.

And while reusable drinking cups can be the easiest and most environmentally friendly way to rehydrate, one brand, which has been widely sold on Amazon and on its own website Cupkin.com for the last five years, is recalling their cups as they pose toxic risks to children.

The recall comes after seven million Baby Shark bath toys were recalled and people asked are air fryers toxic? And it follows a chocolate recall from Cadburys.

Around 346,000 stainless steel cups are thought to be affected by the product recall - because they have been found to exceed the levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

As a result, manufacturer Soojimus has issued the recall of its Cupkin stainless steel children's cups both eight oz and 12 oz models of its Cupkin double-Walled Stainless Steel Children's Cup, which is sold in pairs.

(Image credit: CPSC)

The manufacturers have issued an official statement on the recall on its website, which reads, "Since our founding, Cupkin has always been guided by a strong commitment to producing safe, quality products. Our products are rigorously tested by United States CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission)-accredited labs to ensure we provide our consumers with safe products to make their jobs as parents better by using our products.

It continued, "After recently receiving feedback from consumer advocates and additional follow up testing, we discovered that the double walled vacuum 8oz and 12oz cups may pose an unacceptable exposure to lead if the cup bottoms are mistreated. Liquids in the cup are not exposed to lead due to the double walled construction of our cups."

As a result, working with the CPSC, it has issued a voluntary product recall of the Cupkin 8oz and 12oz cups and lead can be toxic to children if ingested and can cause adverse health effects but it's confirmed that no incidents or injuries have been reported.

The manufacturers added, "We are encouraging consumers who purchased these products between 2020 and February 19th, 2023 to immediately stop using the cups. Consumers can submit photographs of the cups showing their destruction to receive a refund. Please click on the Submission Form link and follow the instructions. Consumers are asked to fill out their name and address. Within four to six weeks, you will receive your refund."

The affected products cannot be returned to Amazon.

Both sizes of the cup which have been improperly manufactured were sold in 12 different colours and have a matching straw - blue and green, pink and purple, blue and grey, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. “Cupkin” is also printed on the front bottom of the cups.

The cups have been sold online at Amazon.com and Cupkin.com from January 2018 until March 2023 and previously retailed at around £15.59 ($20).

