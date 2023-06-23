Seven million Baby Shark bath toys urgently recalled over 'impalement' injury risk - has your child got one?

Manufacturers Zuru has issued a voluntary recall on Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys with hard plastic top fins due to risk of "impalement, laceration and puncture injuries to children".

It comes after Asda baby sleeping bags were recalled and a popular bath seat was recalled and a Maxi-Cosi Coral XP car seat recalled earlier this year.

Consumer Product Safety Commission has publicised the recall to warn families of the risks posed to children after Zuru, a Californian-based company, received 12 reports of kids "falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy." resulting in injuries - nine of which required stitches or medical attention.

The CPSC recall announcement added, "There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys."

Baby Shark, which recently did a musical collaboration with Sesame Street, is popular with kids and around 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys have been sold - of which one million were Mini Baby Shark bath toys.

Which Baby Shark Bath Toys have been recalled?

Both the full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys have been recalled. The recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toys sing and swim when placed in water. They have a hard plastic top fin with three grooves on one side, measure about seven-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colours: yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually and in packs of three.

(Image credit: CPSC)

You can find out if your bath toy is one affected by looking at the tracking label on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number “#25282” and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619. Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.

(Image credit: CPSC)

The recalled Mini Baby Shark bath toys swim when placed in water but do not sing. They have a hard plastic top fin, measure about four-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colours: yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually, in packs of two or three, and as part of a Baby Shark Music Water Park playset.

The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model numbers “#7163,” "#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291” and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

(Image credit: CPSC)

It's understood the toys were sold at a number of outlets including Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross, and Walgreens stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com, www.target.com, www.amazon.com and other websites.

The full-size Baby Shark bath toys were sold from May 2019 through March 2023 for between $13 and $15. The Mini Baby Shark bath toys were sold individually and in multi-unit packs from July 2020 through June 2023 for between $6 and $20.

Anyone who has bought a affected product will be given a full refund.