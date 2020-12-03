We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new DPD scam is currently in circulation and Christmas shoppers are being warned against delivery fraudsters.

Many of us already prefer ordering our presents online rather than braving the usual Christmas shopping frenzy and this year Christmas is set to be quite different, with different coronavirus tier restrictions in place across the country.

This means even more people are likely sticking to online shopping to get their perfect gifts in time. With more people relying on the postal service and parcel delivery companies, customers should be aware of a dangerous new “payment fraud” scam.

This new scam could see people losing money and personal details. Here we reveal exactly what to look out for to avoid falling victim to it.

What is the new DPD scam?

People will receive an email with a notification, alert or request for information from a website similar to that of DPD. Often the scammers will try to force a sense of urgency, making the parcel delivery seem like an immediate issue that the purchaser should deal with at once.

The messages will often suggest that DPD do not have enough personal details to make the delivery. According to examples given on DPD’s site, some state: ‘we require additional input and information from you to successfully deliver’, followed by the supposed parcel number.

They then urge the customer to provide these – stating: ‘If you cannot provide a response to this action within seven days, the parcel will be returned’.

After you click to enter the details that are required, people are reportedly being asked to enter their card details. These could then be used by the scammers to empty the card’s account.

What have DPD said about the scam?

On their website DPD have posted a warning regarding this new “payment fraud” scam, warning customers that if they receive messages similar to the examples they give, the messages “do not come from DPD”.

The parcel delivery company has identified these acts as “phishing”. They have said that people are also often asked to download software or install a file onto their device. This could be done under the pretence of “creating or changing a label”.

But those who do download software run the risk of infecting their device with a virus, malware or ransomware.

How can you avoid falling victim to the scam?

DPD has also provided guidance to customers on how to identify a phishing email:

Poor language – look out for badly written sentences with any spelling and grammatical errors.

Lack of a personal greeting – phishing emails will usually be addressed as ‘Dear Customer’ or ‘Dear Sir/Madam’.

A vague email address – the email address will often be different to the service you are using.

Link or button – links or buttons in emails that urge you to click on them.

Check the message comes from a valid email address

DPD state that unfortunately that “cannot prevent cybercriminals from targeting [their customers ] in this way”. They advise anyone who thinks they have fallen victim to online fraud to report it on the Action Fraud website.

However they have reminded people that they “use industry-leading tools and services to detect, prevent and deter these attacks”.

If you’re ever not sure whether to trust an email remember to seek guidance before entering any details.

It’s far better to be safe than sorry.