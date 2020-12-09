We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With Christmas just around the corner in a year like no other, many of us are looking to ship our presents out to loved ones over the coming weeks so it's more important than ever to know the last postal dates before Christmas.

With the pandemic and the new tier system set to continue slowing post down for the rest of the year, knowing the last posting dates for Christmas has got to be at the top of all our priority lists. Otherwise, there’s no guarantee that all our presents, Christmas cards and season’s greetings will make it in time.

After all in the second national lockdown in England, post offices stayed open along with other essential services but there were still some delays and big long queues outside the post office in many parts of the country.

So to help us get ready for Christmas and start posting out early, Royal Mail has released their last postal dates before Christmas in advance and especially for 2020, they’ve also come up with a creative way to make sure people don’t forget them.

Four postboxes, one in each of the UK nations, have been installed by Royal Mail. they each contain a QR code linking to a special message from Santa to spread some seasonal cheer and remind everyone that posting letters, cards and parcels earlier this year is essential.

Festively decorated, they’re sure to serve as a reminder to finally post that package or write those long-forgotten Christmas cards!

These are all the internal UK and internal last posting dates before Christmas 2020….

UK last posting dates for Christmas 2020

UK 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed for – Friday December 18 2020

1st Class and 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48hrs – Monday December 21 2020

Royal Mail Tracked 24 – Tuesday December 22

Special Delivery Guaranteed – Wednesday 23 December

HM Forces mail – (BFPO) Christmas posting dates 2020

International Standard to static HM Forces Mail – Friday December 14.

For more specific guidance over the last date to send Christmas post to HM Forces, see the guidelines on the government’s website.

International Economy last posting dates before Christmas 2020

All non-European destinations (except South Africa, Canada, Middle and Far East, USA) – Monday October 5

Middle and Far East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa – Monday October 12

Canada, Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, Turkey, USA – Monday November 2

Western Europe – Monday November 16

International Standard (airmail) and International tracking signature services posting dates before Christmas 2020

Australia and New Zealand – Friday December 4 2020

Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central and South America, Far and Middle East – Wednesday December 9 2020

Canada, Cyprus, Malta – Thursday December 10 2020

Greece, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey – Friday December 11 2020

Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA – Saturday December 12 2020

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland – Wednesday December 16 2020

Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg – Friday December 18 2020

Christmas stamps, featuring all sorts of festive scenes from the Nativity story, are on sale at Post Office branches and on the Royal Mail’s website. They include letter and large letter stamps.

67p 1st class letter: For the majority of Christmas cards (under 100g)

£1.01 1st class large letter: For large or bulky Christmas cards (under 100g, between these sizes: Length 240-353mm, width 165-250mm, thickness 5-25mm)

58p 2nd class letter: Suitable for the majority of Christmas cards (under 100g)

79p 2nd class large letter: For very large or bulky Christmas cards (under 100g, between these sizes: Length 240-353mm, width 165-250mm, thickness 5-25mm

Postcodes

If you don’t know the postcodes of your nearest and dearest, then don’t worry – Royal Mail has a handy postcode checker online. All you need to do is type in the first line of an address and it’ll generate a postcode for you..

Branches

To find out your nearest Post Office branch and its opening hours, visit postoffice.co.uk.

Letters to Santa

Did you know that there is a real address for Santa Claus? Download our FREE letter for Santa and let your little ones have a go writing their own letter to Santa.

What postal service should you use?

For valuable or last-minute Christmas gifts and cards, Royal Mail’s Special Delivery Guaranteed by 1pm next day service is the best and prices start from £6.50.

next day service is the best and prices start from £6.50. Airsure postal service takes mail from the UK on the first available flight to 35 countries worldwide. It then receives priority handling abroad and items are electronically tracked on their way to their destination. Prices start at £6 plus airmail postage.

International ParcelFroce Worldwide means items receive a quick dispatch from the UK. Prices start at £12 plus airmail (or surface) postage and the service is available to most countries worldwide.

Visit Royal Mail’s ‘delivery options’ for a full range of Airsure and International Signed-For postal services.

Parcelforce Global Express postal service offers fast, international delivery across the world from next working day, and the Scheduled service takes from 3 working days. It’s available to 240 countries worldwide, and are both a good choice if you’re sending valuable and treasured items abroad.

Global priority (to Europe) and Global economy (rest of the World) are cheaper alternatives, and the best options if you’re more bothered about cost than speed.

For surface mail latest posting dates, which vary depending on the destination, visit parcelforce.com.

In the UK, Parcelforce 48 delivers within 2 working days, Parcelforce 24 is for next working day delivery, and there are three premium-rate time-guaranteed services: by 9am, by 10am and by noon. Prices vary according to weight

Check on royalmail.com for updates on specific countries, to download postal service prices and for full information about services.

So with post offices confirmed to be open this lockdown and the last postal dates before Christmas confirmed, get sending now!

How much is a first class stamp?

Right now, a first class stamp costs 76p. From January 1 2021, however, the cost of a first class stamp will rise by 14p to 85p as part of the biggest cost increase since 2012.

The big change comes in next year as the second cost increase on all stamps in just a year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Royal Mail defended the rising cost of stamps, saying that the additional protective equipment, paying staff for overtime and additional agency workers for when full-time staff had to self-isolate was the cause.

They also added that over lockdown, the number of letters being sent fell significantly.

How much is a second class stamp?

At the moment, a second class stamp is 65p but next year, the price hike will only make the second class stamp 1p more expensive.

Video of the Week

In response to the confusion over the increase in stamp prices, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, Nick Landon said, “Like other companies, 2020 has been a challenging year for Royal Mail. Our people have worked tirelessly to keep the UK connected throughout the pandemic and associated restrictions.

“These price increases will help us continue to deliver and sustain the universal service in challenging circumstances.”