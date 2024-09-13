10 things a teen coach wishes all teenagers knew and #9 is mind-blowing

A teen coach has revealed the 10 things he wishes all teenagers would know, and it’s a real eye-opener for parents.

Parenting teens is as difficult as raising a baby according to some experts, with some calling for parents to be allowed 'teenternity' leave to help them navigate such a tricky time. If it's difficult for parents, actually being a teenager is just as hard, with many issues leading to a teen that will not socialise.

To mitigate the difficult feelings teens face, a teen coach has shared 10 things he wishes all teenagers would know. Will Elliott is one of the world's leading life coach for teens, and is on a mission to support tweens and teens face their fears and develop confidence. Having helped thousands of teens and their families, this is what Will has to say:

There’s no such thing as failure – just opportunities to learn and try again. You don’t have anything wrong with you. Being a teenager is hard, and you’re doing so well. Distraction management is the top skill to learn. It can be so difficult to deal with distractions, particularly when we all have mini computers in our pockets. Set aside some time to check messages, for example, so it doesn’t creep into time when you need to focus. There’s always going to be something new to want and strive for – find fulfillment within. Who you are is more important than what you achieve. It’s great to be proud of your achievements, but who are you as a person means more. There are no shortcuts to success. Be consistently gritty. Your voice matters. Speak up for yourself and your beliefs. You become what you consume. Be mindful of who you hang out with and the content you take in. Your worth isn’t attached to your results. You’re already whole, complete, and enough. Growth isn’t linear. Don’t compare your journey to someone else’s. Be you and do you.

Elliott also offers a bonus tip – and it’s one that perhaps parents may like to hear more than teens. “Your parents are low-key wise,” he says. “They’re not perfect, but they’re just trying to help you when they give advice. I regret not listening to them a bit more.”

In related news, strong-willed teens don’t need to be ‘tamed,’ they need to be nurtured, and if you’re worried your teen has stopped talking to you, experts have shared five reasons why this is 'to be expected'. Giving teens ‘space and opportunity’ to be independent helps them thrive according to an educator, while you might find these 35 teen conversation starters to open up communication with your teenager useful.