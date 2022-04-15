Hay fever sufferers given warning as ‘pollen bomb’ hits the UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As Brits make plans to enjoy the warmer weather over the Easter bank holiday weekend – hay fever sufferers are urged to protect themselves as ‘pollen bomb’ hits the UK.

Data gathered from the Kleenex Pollen Forecast – where you can access specific pollen information for your area by simply adding your postcode – shows that the sunny spell is causing tree pollen levels to spike across the country this weekend as we approach the peak pollen season.

And for anyone who wants to know whether it’s hay fever or covid, it can leading to a wave of runny noses, sore eyes and sneezing fits for many as they tuck into their personalised Easter Eggs this bank holiday weekend.

And if you’re wondering how badly you might be affected following the hay fever ‘pollen bomb’ warning, the severity of pollen levels is measured by Pollen Grains Per Cubic Metre (PPM). A reading of 200-703 for tree pollen is considered high, and anything above 704 very high. And babies can be affected by hay fever too.

Selected regions with high tree pollen forecasts for the UK across the long weekend include:

High: Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Newcastle, and Manchester.

Very High: Leicester, Manchester (Good Friday)

Whether you’re having a staycation or visiting family and friends around the region, the detailed Kleenex Pollen Forecast online is one of the most regionally accurate pollen tracking tools available and it provides a detailed pollen count for all 1.7m postcodes five days in advance so you can always be prepared and those who suffer from allergies can plan days out using pollen data specific to their local town or city, rather than a general national forecast to help them feel more prepared and in control.

Its data is sourced from Ambee, which collates information from pollen traps across the country, about local weather on the day and on different types of trees, weeds and grass in a specific area.

Amena Warner, Head of Clinical Services at Allergy UK, shares her top tips to help hay fever sufferers manage their symptoms and feel better prepared after the ‘pollen bomb’ warning:

Consider your wardrobe choices – Accessories like hats and wrap-around sunglasses can stop pollen from reaching face, hair and importantly, eyes. Try using an allergen barrier balm – Some allergy sufferers find that applying an allergen barrier balm like Vaseline around the base of the nostrils and around sunglasses creates a barrier to airborne allergens plus there are other natural hay fever remedies. Schedule your daily outings carefully – Always check the Kleenex Pollen Forecast before leaving the house. Monitoring pollen levels daily can help you plan ahead to manage your symptoms Shower when you return home – Pollen can stay on your skin and hair after you’ve been outside, so take a shower as soon as possible when you return home Always carry a pack of tissues with you – For extra comfort we suggest Kleenex Allergy Comfort tissues which are specially designed to be gentle and ultra-absorbent around watery eyes and runny noses. They are available in convenient on-the-go soft packs, perfectly sized for any bag.

Alternatively pick up a pack of hay fever wipes and if one of the three in five sufferers who are unsure what kind of pollen allergy you are allergic to, there’s a quiz that once completed will lead to a bespoke grass, tree, or weed profile, giving sufferers a better understanding of their specific allergy.