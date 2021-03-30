Personalised Easter eggs: Where to buy the best personalised eggs online

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Personalised Easter eggs are an egg-tra special gift to send this spring.

If you’re after the traditional Easter treat with a sentimental difference, you’ve come to the right place. While there are hundreds of Easter eggs to buy online and plenty of cheap Easter eggs in supermarkets, these chocolate eggs stand out thanks to the extra thoughtful personal touch.

We love the idea of personalised Easter eggs and all of the options below can be delivered straight to the recipient’s door. From trusted brands like Cadburys to small, independent businesses, there are plenty to choose from and each one will be especially unique.

Just imagine your children’s faces when they find that the Easter bunny has delivered their kids eggs with their names on…

Best personalised Easter eggs to buy online:

Personalised Letterbox Chocolate Easter Eggs

British and Bespoke’s creamy milk chocolate egg is the perfect personalised Easter egg. Giving you the opportunity to write their name and a sweet little message on the egg’s packaging.

Large Personalisable Dark Chocolate Easter Egg

Famous British chocolatiers Thorntons will hand ice the recipient’s name and send it straight to their door. We’ve got our eye on this decadent dark chocolate one.

Sweet Emporium Shop’s Personalised Chocolate Easter Egg

For an egg-tra special personalised Easter egg, we recommend the Sweet Emporium Shop. Fun, pretty and delicious, kids will love receiving this on Easter Sunday. Just be sure to gift after Easter lunch, so as not to spoil their appetite…

Sweet Emporium Shop’s Personalised Chocolate Dinosaur Easter Egg

These dinosaur decorated chocolate Easter eggs are roaring good fun. And personalised too. Simply provide the child’s name, select from white, dark or milk chocolate and let the Sweet Emporium Shop do the work.

Nut and Praline Collection Easter Egg

For those wanting to gift a personalised egg with a bit more flavour – try Thorntons Nut and Praline chocolate Easter egg. We reckon this will go down a treat with grandad.

Personalised Filled Easter Egg Box

These cute personalised Easter egg boxes are a great swap for the traditional chocolate egg. Kids can enjoy six bite-sized Easter eggs hidden inside these colourful boxes which can be personally addressed to them.

Personalised Cadbury Creme Egg Box

Know a Cadbury creme egg aficionado in your family? Gift them this personalised chocolate set which comes complete with their name and 10 full-sized creme eggs.

Personalised Cadbury Mini Eggs Easter Favourites Box



Credit: FireboxIt wouldn’t be Easter without Cadbury’s mini eggs. That’s why Firebox have personalised this special Easter favourites box, packed with eight packets of everyone’s favourite tiny chocolate eggs. We’ll be saving one packet to create some chunky mini Egg cookies… delicious.

