B&M shoppers are swearing by this clever £1 hay fever product

B&M shoppers swear by this hay fever relief hack and it's much cheaper than on Amazon, costing just £1.

B&M is selling the ultimate hay fever relief aid and shoppers who suffer from pollen irritation swear by it..

The budget store, which brought you its sell-out egg chair, alfresco patio heaters, and an incredible fire pit range, now has the answers to your hay fever problems, with its latest must-buy product Nuage hayfever Relief Wipes cost just £1 for a pack of 30 and they’re ideal for keeping protected on the move.

Hay fever symptoms include; Frequent sneezing, a blocked or runny nose, itchy, red, or watery eyes, an itchy throat, mouth, nose, or ears, and persistent coughing. You might want to know the difference between hay fever symptoms and Coronavirus to ensure you’re being extra safe.

B&M shared a snap from a happy customer

Nuage Hayfever Relief Wipes 30pk only £1 (SC: 359505) 🔍’

If you’ve tried all the natural hay fever remedies, you might want to test the wipes. The product promises to not let pollen and allergies ruin your day. Whether it’s work or play, stay on track with Nuage Hayfever Relief Wipes. Removes and traps pollen, and are suitable for hands and face.

The B&M hay fever aid wipes contain peppermint and tea tree oil and a version has been rated four out of five stars on Amazon.

One happy customer wrote, ‘Bought these for my daughter when horse riding as she tends to get itchy eyes… perfect,’ another put, ‘Most of my family have really bad hayfever and it works like magic! The wipes have a really nice smell that somehow gets rid of hayfever! Strongly recommend.’

And a third described them as ‘the best buy I ever made’. And what’s been better is they are cheaper than versions being sold online.

One shopper wanted to know if the B&M hay fever aid really worked, she asked, ‘If anyone has used these can you tell me whether they work or not because I am struggling!’ And others that had tried them helped her. One wrote, ‘I have suffered with hay fever for 18 years and I have all the tablets from the doctors and these wipes work instantly they are honestly incredible.’ Another put, ‘Just use water on a facecloth, it’ll do the same thing. These are such a gimmick, no different to regular face wipes. Essentially you’re just wiping residue pollen off your face which water will also do.’

And one customer warned, ‘I just find they sting sensitive skin and sore eyes,’ but a customer advised them not to use them in their eyes.