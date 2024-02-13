Love Hunter wellies, but hate the price tag? Take a look at our 12 picks for the whole family (and there's 50% off)
As every parent knows, getting outdoors with the kids in hugely important. Not only is it an cost-effective thing to do with kids, but getting out into the fresh air is also a great opportunity for kids to engage in physical play (one of eight types of play children need to support their development).
And while you might worry in winter that being outside is tempting fate to pick up bugs galore, according to a scientist, this isn't how kids pick up colds so it's a good idea to let them play outside.
But spending time outside as a family, especially in the UK, means having the right gear to protect yourselves against the elements - whether that's puddle suits or wellies for the kids, or a weatherproof jacket that will see you through all seasons. If you need to kit out the family with new wellies to protect against rain, mud and snow, it can be really expensive. Luckily, we've found a whole array of Hunter wellies, boots and shoes on sale (suitable for the whole family), with a whopping 50 per cent off.
Save 50% on Hunter wellies, boots and shoes
Women's wellies, boots and shoes
These are the classic tall Hunter wellies, but instead of being one solid colour, these have a cool colour block design. If your little one wants you to join in with splashing in the puddles, then these wellies are a must.
If you want the waterproof protection of wellies, without the look of wearing wellies, then opt for this Chelsea boot style. They'll keep your feet dry as toast on wet days, are easy to clean and have been redesigned to offer improved fit and comfort.
If you often look at the kids' wellies and wonder why adult wellies aren't as fun, then you need these colourful yellow wellies with camo sole in your life. They'll look like sunshine on your feet, while protecting you from rain, mud and snow.
For something a little less conspicuous than the yellow wellies, these tan boots offer a subtle and stylish alternative. Ankle length, waterproof with elastic sides, these wellies can easily be worn all day, and are perfect for a wet school run.
If your feet tend to get cold, then these insulated wellies are a great option. They are just as waterproof as standard wellies, but come with a vegan Sherpa-style fleece lining to keep feet warm in temperatures as low as -5 degrees.
Kids' wellies
Perfect for keeping little feet dry on wet days, these cute wellies are so adorable, you won't have to worry about your tiny human refusing to put them on. Saving 50 per cent adds extra appeal considering how fast a child's feet grow.
It goes without saying that these boots are fully waterproof, but the grab handles mean that little ones can help to put them on themselves. They have a rounded toe and wide leg making them perfect for growing feet.
Men's wellies, shoes and boots
These short Chelsea-style wellies are easy to get on and off, and are particularly suited to men with larger calves who struggle to fit into taller boots. They have elasticated sides and a handy pull tab, ensuring a comfortable fit and ease when putting them on.