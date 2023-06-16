Iceland recall 2023: Which products have been withdrawn from shelves?

Here's everything you need to know about the Iceland recall.

Iceland Ireland shoppers have been left concerned after the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served a notice this week for the immediate recall of certain frozen foods. The action that has been taken is against Metron Stores Limited - known as Iceland Ireland.

The news comes just days after the Food Standards Agency in the UK issued a lentil chips recall, and also follows the recent Cadbury recall and a breakfast cereal recall by Tesco, Aldi and Iceland in the UK. Much like in these previous instances, families want to know how the news affects them, so here's everything you need to know about the Iceland recall.

Iceland recall 2023: Everything you need to know

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has ordered Iceland Ireland to recall certain foods due to a number of identified breaches of food legislation. An investigation is ongoing and while there have not been any reports of illness, consumers have been asked not to eat recalled products.

Head of the FSAI Dr Pamela Byrne said in a statement, "All food businesses must also have full traceability information on the food they are importing, producing, distributing and selling. Due to these breaches of food legislation and in the interest of consumer protection, this action has been taken."

⚠️FSAI serves immediate withdrawal and recall notice on Metron Stores Limited trading as Iceland Ireland. To read the press release, please see: https://t.co/s0v73D6FTD #consumerprotection #FSAI @ehoapro_ehai @HSELive @agriculture_ie @roinnslainte pic.twitter.com/ixQAEE0NMrJune 15, 2023 See more

Consignments of food were detained at Dublin Port and a notice was issued to either return the products to Britain or destroy them, the FSAI said. As part of the investigation, the FSAI has informed the European Commission, the Food Standards Agency UK, Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland, and Food Standards Scotland.

Which Iceland products have been recalled?

The FSAI has served a notice on Iceland Ireland for the immediate withdrawal of imported frozen food of animal origin. Foods of animal origin are any products that contain ingredients that come from an animal, such as meat, fish, eggs and dairy products.

The notice orders a recall of these products imported into the Republic of Ireland since 3 March, and the FSAI is advising consumers not to eat any of the implicated food.

Why have Iceland products been recalled?

The FSAI said there was "inadequate evidence of traceability" of imported frozen food from, adding alleged non-compliance with import legislation from non-EU countries.

"Some frozen food of animal origin has been imported into Ireland without pre-notification and completion of entry declarations and health certificates since 3 March 2023," the FSAI said in a statement.

The action by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is part of an ongoing investigation that started when officials from the Department of Agriculture, the Marine Border Control and Revenue identified undeclared frozen food of animal origin with no documentation being imported into Ireland for Iceland stores.

What to do if you have purchased a recalled product

It is worth noting that this recall notice only applies to products bought from Iceland stores in Ireland, but if you have purchased any affected products, you should not eat them.

Dr Byrne has said: "As a precaution, we are therefore advising consumers not to eat imported frozen food of animal origin bought from Iceland Ireland stores since 3 March 2023."

She added that so far there have been no reports of illness.

Video of the Week