Tesco Free From recall: Full list of products recalled and everything you need to know

Tesco is the latest supermarket to issue a product recall, after an undeclared allergen was found in some of their 'Free From' products.

Supermarket chain Tesco has issued a recall for three different snack products in its 'Free From' range, which have been found to pose a "health risk" to customers due to an undeclared allergen. Shoppers are being urged to return the affected products to their closest Tesco store.

The news follows several other supermarket product withdrawals, after Asda recalled a number of baby sleeping bags over safety fears, Lidl issued a recall on lentil chips over undeclared ingredients and Iceland recalled a number of frozen foods from its stores in Ireland.

Tesco Free From recall

Three different snacks from the Tesco 'Free From' range have been recalled. These include Tesco Free From Onion Rings, Tesco Free From Cheese Flavour Balls, and Tesco Free From Bacon Rashers.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA), has revealed, "Tesco is recalling the above products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers."

Which Tesco Free From products have been recalled?

Tesco Free From Onion Rings, 150g, best before December 16, 2023

Tesco Free From Cheese Flavour Balls, 150g, best before December 16, 2023

Tesco Free From Bacon Rashers, 150g, best before December 16, 2023

Why are Tesco Free From products being recalled?

The Tesco Free From snacks have been recalled because they contain undeclared gluten. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease - a condition where the immune system attacks healthy tissues when gluten is consumed - and/or an allergy or intolerance to gluten.

In the recall notice, Tesco said, "We have been made aware that some packs of Tesco Free From Crisps 150g may have gluten present in the product. This is not declared on the packaging and could therefore pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy or intolerance to gluten."

What to do if you have bought recalled Tesco Free From products

Tesco has urged customers to return the affected products to a nearby Tesco store if they have coeliac disease or an allergy to gluten.

The full statement from Tesco reads, "If you have bought the above products and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to gluten, do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were purchased for a full refund. For more information please contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555."

What is coeliac disease?

The NHS says, "Coeliac disease is a condition where your immune system attacks your own tissues when you eat gluten. This damages your gut (small intestine) so your body cannot properly take in nutrients."

Symptoms include:

Diarrhoea

Stomach aches

Bloating

Indigestion

Constipation

It can also cause tiredness, unintentional weight loss, and an intch rash, and children with coeliac disease may not grow at the expected rate and may have delayed puberty.

There is no cure, but following a gluten-free diet should help control symptoms and prevent the long-term complications of the condition.

Those who live with or think they may be living with coeliac disease can visit Coeliac UK for help and support.

If you or someone in your family is gluten intolerant, you might want to check out these gluten free recipes for kids. We've also got recipes for gluten free olive bread, gluten free scones, and gluten free rocky road too.