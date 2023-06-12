Lentil Chips recall 2023: Full list of products recalled by Warp Snacks

Snack product, Lentil Chips, has been withdrawn from supermarket shelves over health fears - here's everything you need to know about the Lentil Chips recall.

21 different varieties of Lentil Chips have been recalled after the brand owners, Warp Snacks, issued a product recall. Following the news that the products contain an undeclared allergen, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged customers with a gluten intolerance or allergy to return the recalled lentil chips to the store where they were bought.

The news comes just weeks after the Cadbury recall, which saw six chocolate desserts removed from shelves, and a breakfast cereal recall issued by Tesco, Aldi, and Iceland. More recently, a certain air fryer model was urgently recalled due to a fire risk. Now that another product has disappeared from shelves, we've got everything you need to know about the Lentil Chip recall and what you need to do if you have recently bought this popular snack.

Lentil Chips recall: Full list of Warp Snacks products that have been recalled

Aldi The Foodie Market Lentil Bites Salted: 113g, all batch codes, all date codes

113g, all batch codes, all date codes Eat Real Lentil Chips Salted: 22g & 40g, batch codes 3139, 3141, 3142 & 3152, best before 28 February 2024 & 13/16/26 May 2024

22g & 40g, batch codes 3139, 3141, 3142 & 3152, best before 28 February 2024 & 13/16/26 May 2024 Eat Real Lentil Chips Tomato and Basil: 40g, batch codes 3142 & 3151, best before 16/17/25 May 2024

40g, batch codes 3142 & 3151, best before 16/17/25 May 2024 Eat Real Chips Multipack 5 Variety Pack: 5x22g, batch codes 3146 & 3153, best before 20/27 May 2024

5x22g, batch codes 3146 & 3153, best before 20/27 May 2024 Eat Real Chips Variety 15 Pack Multibox: 5x30g, 5x40g, 5x45g, batch codes 3144, 3155 & 3152, best before 19/26/27 May 2024

5x30g, 5x40g, 5x45g, batch codes 3144, 3155 & 3152, best before 19/26/27 May 2024 Lidl UK Snaktastic Lentil Bites Sea Salt: 113g, batch codes 3139, 3140, 3145 & 3146, best before 13/14/19/20 February 2024

113g, batch codes 3139, 3140, 3145 & 3146, best before 13/14/19/20 February 2024 Eat Real Lentil Chips Chilli & Lemon: 22g, batch codes 3142, best before 16 May 2024

22g, batch codes 3142, best before 16 May 2024 Eat Real Lentil Chips Creamy Dill: 40g &113g, batch codes 3140, 3141, 3142, best before 14/15/16 May 2024

#AllergyAlert Warp Snacks recalls several Lentil Bites and Chips products because of undeclared glutenCheck all affected products here ⬇️https://t.co/JLuzmaDEcv pic.twitter.com/yVm5RgrcWdJune 12, 2023 See more

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an alert for the 21 items over fears of undeclared allergens. The lentil products are all made by Warp Snacks, the creators of Eat Real.

Eat Real has recalled several flavours and pack sizes carried in various UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Waitrose, Lidl, Morrisons, and health food store chains Holland & Barret and Grape Tree.

Meanwhile, Aldi has recalled The Foodie Market Lentil Bites Salted, which Warp Snacks also make.

Why are Lentil Chips being recalled?

The range of lentil chip products has been recalled because of undeclared allergens that may pose a health risk to some consumers.

The FSA has said: "Warp Snacks is recalling several Lentil Bites and Chips products because they may contain gluten which is not declared on the label."

They add, "The exact cereal is currently unknown. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to gluten."

A customer notice from Eat Real Lentil Chips says, "As always, our focus is on our customers’ safety, and we are removing the impacted product from shelves and supply chains."

What to do if you have bought recalled Lentil Chips

If you have bought one of the recalled lentil chip products and have an allergy or intolerance to gluten, you should return them to the store where you purchased them. Consumers have been promised a full refund.

The FSA advise: "If you have bought any of the above products and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to gluten, do not eat them. Instead, please return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."

In addition, those who have purchased the Lidl Snaktastic products can contact customer.services@lidl.co.uk or call 0203 966 5566. Those who have purchased The Foodie Market Lentil Bites from Aldi can contact 0800 042 0800 or visit help.aldi.co.uk.

